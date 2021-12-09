JUST IN – New Research Finds That Covid Vaccine-Resistant Mutations Strongly Correlate with Vaccination Rates

A study published on Tuesday demonstrated that vaccine-breakthrough or antibody-resistant mutations provide a new mechanism of viral evolution. The study was conducted by three researchers from the Department of Mathematics, Michigan State University: Rui Wang, Jiahui Chen and Professor Dr. Guo-Wei Wei.

“By tracking the evolutionary trajectories of vaD-resistant mutations in more than 2.2 million SARS-CoV-2 genomes, we reveal that the occurrence and frequency of vax-resistant mutations correlate strongly with the vaccination rates in Europe and America,” the study’s authors wrote.

“We anticipate … vaccine-breakthrough or antibody-resistant mutations, like those in Omicron, will become a dominating mechanism of SARS-CoV-2 evolution when most of the world’s population is either vaccinated or infected.”

The study makes specific reference to a vaccine-resistant mutation in the spike protein receptor-binding domain. It found that the mutations reduced infectivity but can disrupt existing antibodies that neutralise the virus.

Link to study: Mechanisms of SARS-CoV-2 Evolution Revealing Vaccine-Resistant Mutations in Europe and America, Rui Wang, Jiahui Chen, and Guo-Wei Wei, 7 December 2021

The New Study Confirms Previous Research About the Delta Variant

In September, Natural News reported: “New research out of Japan suggests that the dreaded “Delta variant” may soon become completely “resistant” to Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccines.”

“Experts found that the SARS-CoV-2 Delta variant is already “poised to acquire complete resistance” to all existing jabs for the Chinese Virus. Truth be told, the jabs are responsible for spreading the Delta variant in the first place.

“A number of experts have raised concerns that Covid-19 jabs and the mass vaccination program could worsen the pandemic by triggering the development of new variants, via a concept known as antigenic, or immune, escape.

“Another study found that the injections are, in fact, driving the continued spread of Chinese Germs, keeping the plandemic alive and well when it otherwise would have been long over by now.

“Antibody-dependent enhancement (“ADE”) is taking place inside the bodies of the ‘fully vaccinated,’ causing them to become walking mutators and spike protein factories that put everyone around them at risk of infection.”

Dr. Richard Fleming explains this phenomenon further on his website: “If [] your immunity is dependent upon being vaccinated to a specific version (variant) of the spike protein, then the T-cell and B-cell (antibody) response will recognize that version (variant) of SARS-CoV-2. That version (variant) of the virus will undoubtedly be successfully attacked, while the other versions (e.g., the Delta variant), most likely will not. These other variants will survive to infect you and others as you share the infection.”

Another, Smaller Study, Measuring T-Cell Memory

One of our readers posted, as a comment, highlights of a study they had recently read. We have taken the liberty to share our reader’s comment below.

Start of reader’s comment.

Here’s a very small study from St. Judes that measures the CD8 T-cell (not just antibodies, but the longer-term T-cell memory) immunity for Spike, RBD, and Nucleocapsid.

“In this study we compared epitope-specific T cells elicited after natural SARS-CoV-2 infection, and vaccination of both naive and recovered individuals.” Convergent epitope-specific T cell responses after SARS-CoV-2 infection and vaccination. Anastasia A. Minervina, Mikhail V. Pogorelyy, Allison M. Kirk, E. Kaitlynn Allen, Kim J. Allison, Chun-Yang Lin, David C. Brice, Xun Zhu, Kasi Vegesana, Gang Wu, Jeremy Chase Crawford, Stacey Schultz-Cherry, Jeremie H. Estepp, Maureen A. McGargill, the SJTRC Study Team, Joshua Wolf, Paul G. Thomas medRxiv 2021.07.12.21260227; doi: https://doi.org/10.1101/2021.07.12.21260227

Read more: Convergent epitope-specific T cell responses after SARS-CoV-2 infection and vaccination

Look at figure S7 near line 728. All patients are employees with prior natural immunity and have been subsequently vaccinated.

The patient “R9” was the only one to have prior natural immunity and have both T-cell measurements post injection 1 and injection 2. (D+7, D+59). It seems to indicate that the subject no longer has non-spike (RBD/N) T-cell immunity.

The rest of the group also seems to show a decline T-cell non-spike immunity, with 2 different samplings, either before the first injection (R1-R6) or post 1st and then post 2nd (R7, R8, R10).

It certainly would make sense to study these subjects more or at least look at this in a wider cohort, but clown world seems to lack interest in what could possibly be information to gauge what’s really going on post vax and if these subjects who had previous Nucleocapsid T-cell recognition have lost it potentially due to the “vax”.

End of reader’s comment.

Dr. Fleming’s Presentation

A couple of months ago Dr. Richard Fleming gave a powerful, in-depth presentation exposing what’s really happening with Covid and vaccine-induced ADE. In the video below, Dr. Fleming’s presentation begins at timestamp 1:29:37.

The section that is most relevant to viral evolution or pressure selection on variants begins at timestamp 2:08:30. “As pressure selection continues the antibody response will become less and less effective with new variants emerging,” Dr. Fleming demonstrated.

Dr. Fleming also explained that based on the US Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) emergency use authorisation (“EUA”) documents there is no statistical reduction in Covid infection rates or Covid death rates from Covid injections, however, there is an unacceptable VAERS death and adverse event rate. He talked through the joint claim submitted to the International Criminal Court (“ICC”) and the Doctors4CovidEthics’ involvement at timestamp 2:39:00.

Infowars: Pentagon A.I. Confirms Covid Shots Triggering Deadly ADE in The Vaccine, 3 October 2021 (3 hrs)

Video timeline:

1:30:12 The drug vaccine biologics – can they work?

1:32:32 Changing what had worked in 2007 with SARS-CoV-1

1:34:20 Pfizer and Moderna spike proteins do not match the Wuhan SARS-CoV-2 virus spike protein

1:36:56 Self amplifying mRNA and transmissible vaccines

1:40:34 The misinformation that Covid vaccines stay at the site of the injection

1:49:21 Specific concerns with SARS drug vaccines

1:54:29 What does vaccine efficacy (RRR) really mean?

2:06:28 VAERS, EudraVigilance data

2:08:30 Mass vaccination pressure selection on variants

2:15:05 Vaccine chasing!

2:18:12 Crimes against humanity

2:54:18 End of Dr. Fleming’s presentation

Read more: AI-powered DoD data analysis program named “Project Salus” SHATTERS official vaccine narrative, shows A.D.E. accelerating in the fully vaccinated with each passing week

