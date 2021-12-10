Conflict Of Interests: Pfizer Board Members Include Ex-Facebook Director and Ex-CEO of Reuters

Pfizer’s latest board member, appointed in 2020, not only was the CEO of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation from 2014 to 2020, but also served as the lead independent director of Facebook.

Dr. Susan Desmond-Hellmann’s present and previous positions make for a cosy relationship for Pfizer, but questionable conflict of interest in that Facebook has routinely censored posts related to Covid injections while Gates and his foundation promote Covid injections as the answer to disease. “Potentially presenting another conflict of interest, Hellmann also serves on President Joe Biden’s council of advisers on science and technology,” The National Pulse added.

In related news, the Pulse pointed out that the chairman and former CEO of Reuters news agency, James C. Smith, is also a Pfizer board member and top investor who serves on Pfizer’s corporate governance and science and technology committees.

“The news raises serious conflict of interest concerns as corporate media outlets such as Reuters continue to promote Pfizer products, defend pharmaceuticals companies from criticism and move to silence sceptics,” The National Pulse said.

