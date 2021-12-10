Dr Vernon Coleman – “Wearing a mask over your left knee would be far safer and just as useful as wearing it on your face”

Some news stories claim that cancer operations are being delayed because beds are full of unjabbed patients. The way that the media is attempting to demonise those of us who know the truth is appalling.

The truth, of course, is that cancer operations are being delayed because hospital departments are constrained by absurd social distancing rules – and as a result of the even more absurd lockdowns.

Even the Government admits that cancer treatment has been badly affected by its own policies. And the statistics show clearly that it is the jabbed who are filling hospital beds.

