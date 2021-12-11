60 Tory MPs Vowed To Vote Against Vaccine Passports    

Here’s A Full List of Them & A Call To Action
There are now 60 Tory MPs who have been called the “Vaccine Rebels” who have vowed to vote against the Government bringing in vaccine passports.
The Spectator has reported that on Tuesday 14th December, next week, a vote will be held in Parliament on Johnson’s new COVID restrictions to tackle what they are calling the “Omicron variant”.
These restrictions will include vaccine passports for large gatherings, compulsory face masks in more places, and people being asked to work from home when they can.
Jeers in the House of Commons
However, the measure is not as popular with the MPs as the Tory government would perhaps expect. As when the health secretary Sajid Javid introduced the measures in the House of Commons this week he was greeted with jeers and calls for him to ‘resign’ from his own party members.
There is now a growing backbench rebellion against the government’s proposals, with several MPs publicly denouncing the winter restrictions, which they feel are a step too far in a society protected by what Boris Johnson once called the ‘huge wall of immunity from vaccines.
A call to action was seen from Julia Hartley-Brewer who said “Tweet, call and email your MP *TODAY* and demand to know why they aren’t defending our freedom. Do it now. Before it’s too late and also added:
“They’re not “vaccine passport rebels”, they’re “defenders of freedom” and heroes every single one.
Vaccine Passports do Not Work
The Expose reported that the Vaccine Passport will not work and listed four main reasons why this is.
- The Vaccinated can still be infected with Covid-19
- The Vaccinated can still spread Covid-19 and infect others
- The case-rate is higher in the 2/3 dose vaccinated population
- Scotland enforced Vaccine Passports on October 1st and they’re not working (Source)
Belgians Fight Against the Vaccine Passport
The introduction of the mandatory Vaccine Passport in Belgium since November has also shown that they do not work. Belgium has prohibited access to eat in a restaurant or go to the theatre without presenting a Covid pass, which they call a “COVID Safe Ticket” showing proof of vaccination, a negative test, or a recent recovery from the “virus.”
Since the enforcement began, the “Covid Safe Ticket” (CST) did not “necessarily increase the vaccination rate, but instead resulted in more coronavirus infections being recorded”, according to microbiologist Emmanuel André (source).
Court Ruled COVID Safe Ticket Illegal
In a court in Wallonia, a region of Belgium ruled a Covid pass unlawful and has fined the district more than £4,000 per day until it stops enforcing it.
Disproportionate
In another case the Flemish government has been sued by the Ministry of Privacy – an independent privacy watchdog – over the Covid Safe Ticket (CST) system.
According to the Ministry of Privacy, the CST proves that an individual has been fully vaccinated, recently tested negative or recovered from the virus in the past six months and is currently needed to acquire access to many public spaces in Belgium, from bars to gyms, they argue that this is a disproportionate measure using an unethical tool.
“The summons regarding #CovidShitTicket was officially served yesterday!” the organisation announced on its Twitter account on Thursday.
The organisation’s founder Matthias Dobbelaere-Welvaert stressed that this legal action is not about an anti-vaccination campaign, but about “challenging a measure that constitutes a major privacy violation and can potentially cause serious long-term damage in our society.”
A Call to Action
We too can fight against this disproportionate measure that has shown ineffectiveness for the job we are being told it is would be introduced to do. The measure is clearly not about protecting the nation’s health. therefore, the enforcement that attempts to further divide society through segregation of the people in medical apartheid, must be stopped.
Below is the full list of Tory MPs who have so far promised or indicated they will vote against the measures next week. If your MP is not on there, why not?
Our MPs are there to serve their constituents, they are and are paid to be our voice in the House of Commons. At present, it looks as if Johnson will need Labour’s support to pass his measures. (Source), however, if only 60 MPs vote against it next week it won’t be enough to fight against it.
The List so far of the “Defenders of Freedom“:
1. Steve Baker
2. Ben Bradley
4. Graham Brady
6. Richard Drax
7. Simon Jupp
9. John Redwood
10. Greg Smith
11. Dehenna Davison
12. Marcus Fysh
13. Gary Sambrook
14. Pauline Latham
15. William Wragg
19. Craig Tracey
20. Robert Syms
21. Anthony Mangnall
22. Greg Clark
23. Esther McVey
24. Liam Fox
25. David Davis
26. Mark Jenkinson
27. Alicia Kearns
28. Mark Harper
29. Darren Henry
30. Steve Brine
31. Craig Mackinlay
32. Simon Fell
33. Andrew Bowie
34. David Warburton
35. Siobhan Baillie
36. David Jones
37. Tom Randall
38. Ben Spencer
39. Andrew Rosindell
40. Charles Walker
41. Douglas Ross
42, Karl McCartney
44. Johnny Mercer
45. Tom Tugendhat
46. Richard Fuller
47. Giles Watling
48. Desmond Swayne
49. Andrew Bridgen
50. Andrew Lewer
52. Adam Afriyie
53. Julian Sturdy
54. Peter Bone
55. Chris Grayling
56. Chris Green
57. Tim Loughton
58. Tracey Crouch
59. Miriam Cates
