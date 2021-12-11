Breaking News

Australian Ambulance Workers Fired for Being Unvaccinated Are Now Fighting Back

By on ( Leave a comment )
Here's how much it really costs to call an ambulance in ...

In the state of Victoria in Australia, ambulance workers who were fired simply for being unvaccinated against Covid-19 have decided to fight back and challenge the mass layoff.

Unvaccinated ambulance workers, including over two dozen paramedics, were recently notified that their employment with Ambulance Victoria would end soon. Ambulance Victoria is the main state agency responsible for handling ambulance services and pre-hospital emergency care.

According to the state’s vaccine mandate, all Ambulance Victoria employees were required to receive the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine in October earlier this year.

The following month, those who remained unvaccinated were required to provide an explanation as to why they refused to comply with the mandate. Employees who remained adamant in their refusal were then forced into taking leaves and asked to “consider their future positions.”

A spokeswoman for Ambulance Victoria said: “Having carefully considered all individual circumstances, unvaccinated staff have been notified that their employment with Ambulance Victoria will end, including 25 paramedics.”

Only six of the service’s more than 4,000 employees have been granted exemptions to the vaccine mandate.

At least two dozen workers of Ambulance Victoria have filed a case in the Fair Work Commission (FWC) against their employer. The FWC is the main Australian body that handles disputes between workers and their employers.

According to the Ambulance Victoria workers, their termination went beyond the state’s vaccine mandate policy. In a statement, lawyers for the workers said that at least 29 people have either been forced to resign or “coerced into compliance” to keep their jobs.

“We were called heroes last year,” said paramedic Jessica Davis. “This year we’re accused of serious misconduct and our employment is terminated.” Davis added that she believes her employer has overstepped its authority as, according to Victoria Chief Health Officer (CHO) Dr. Brett Sutton, vaccine mandates do not require all unvaccinated employees to comply.

“Staff that have been working from home for the last 18 months are now fired because [Ambulance Victoria] states they must be able to enter workplace premises,” said Davis. “This goes beyond the CHO’s directions.”

So far, Ambulance Victoria has fired at least 23 of its employees. According to Davis, dozens more unvaccinated workers are scheduled to meet with their bosses one last time, where they will then either be coerced into taking the jab or be fired on the spot.

Davis said that she and many of her unvaccinated co-workers have been mocked and shamed when they tried to reach out for support to retain their jobs at Ambulance Victoria.

Benedict Coyne, one of the lawyers representing Davis and other unvaccinated workers, has requested an interim order preventing any changes to their employment status ahead of a conciliation meeting with Ambulance Victoria executives. If this meeting fails, Coyne wants the interim order to remain in place until arbitration talks with either the FWC or another government authority.

The case is ongoing.

The Exposé is now censored on
Google, Facebook & Twitter.
So we need your help to ensure
we can continue to bring you the
facts the mainstream refuse to…

We’re not funded by the Government
to publish lies and propaganda on their
behalf like the mainstream media.
Instead we rely solely on your support, so
please support us in our efforts to bring you
honest, reliable, investigative journalism.
It’s quick and easy…

Please choose your preferred
method to show your support

Whilst you were distracted by a Christmas Party the UK Gov. released a report confirming the Fully Vaccinated account for 4 in every 5 Covid-19 Deaths in England since August
Serious questions need to be answered as to why Boris Johnson's Government …
Brazil: Two Babies Hospitalised After Being Injected With Pfizer’s Covid-19 Vaccine
In Brazil, two babies were hospitalised after being mistakenly injected with Pfizer's …
UK Team File Complaint of Crimes Against Humanity With The International Criminal Court
A complaint has been filed with the Prosecutor of the International Criminal …
Conflict Of Interests: Pfizer Board Members Include Ex-Facebook Director and Ex-CEO of Reuters
Pfizer’s latest board member, appointed in 2020, not only was the CEO …
Dr Vernon Coleman – “Wearing a mask over your left knee would be far safer and just as useful as wearing it on your face”
Some news stories claim that cancer operations are being delayed because beds …
Scientific evidence suggests the Covid Vaccines reprogram the innate Immune System & cause lymphocytes to attack the body’s organs
Even though mass fatalities are associated with the Covid-19 mRNA vaccines, the …
Four reasons why Vaccine Passports do not and will not work
During a national Covid-19 briefing that took place on Tuesday December 8th, …
JUST IN – New Research Finds That Covid Vaccine-Resistant Mutations Strongly Correlate with Vaccination Rates
A study published on Tuesday demonstrated that vaccine-breakthrough or antibody-resistant mutations provide …
Can someone buy Dr Hilary a calculator? Because official data shows the Fully Vaccinated account for 71% of Covid-19 Hospitalisations in the past 4 months proving he is either stupid or a liar
The latest Public Health data shows that in the past four months …
Follow Daily Expose on Telegram
Share this page to Telegram

Categories: Breaking News, Did You Know?, Latest News, World News

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments