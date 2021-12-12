Dr Vernon Coleman explains why most of the Covid-19 Vaccinated will die early

Every month by paying your TV license you donate £13.33 to the BBC who broadcast government propaganda and lies. Why not support 'The Exposé' in their mission to report the facts that the mainstream refuse to instead?
The Covid-19 injections cause numerous short-term problems, but what are the long-term risks?
Having studied the evidence, international best-selling author and retired medical doctor, Dr Vernon Coleman, believes the jabbed will be lucky to last five years. He explains why and ponders if the Covid-19 jabs will affect the children of the vaccinated in the following video –
An old man in a chair
Dr Coleman – how about making the transcript available? That’d be good. 🙂