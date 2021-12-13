Breaking News

Israel Says Covid-19 Vaccine Booster Shots Will Be Needed FOREVER

By on ( 7 Comments )
Pfizer is testing a 3rd booster shot to bolster its COVID ...

In Israel, the Health Ministry (IHM) has warned that citizens must prepare for an endless lineup of Covid-19 vaccines and booster shots.

The country is already on the verge of approving its fourth mandatory booster jab, however, IHM vaccination advisory committee member and deputy chief of Israel’s largest hospital Professor Arnon Afek is saying that a fifth, sixth, and seventh shot – followed by an endless number of injections after that – is set to be next on the agenda.

Afek announced: “Those who think we won’t need to take more boosters are wrong. We will need to take the 4th shot, the 5th shot, the 6th shot, the 7th shot.”

The Professor continued, stating: “As long as the pandemic continues in places like Africa, where only a few are vaccinated, new variants of COVID-19 will develop and the need to protect against them with vaccines, will continue.”

As the Omicron variant has arrived, Israel is now increasing their tyrannical measures to try and keep citizens panicked and ensure that they comply with restrictions and vaccinations for a cold that only affects the fully vaccinated.

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla appears to be ecstatic about the announcement, showing that it appears that he is colluding with the Israeli government to force his company’s shots on Israelis.

So far, Pfizer has made billions through their vaccines whilst managing to evade any responsibility associated with side effects caused by their jabs.

Although, according to Bourla, there is a “need” for people to get “annual revaccinations,” i.e, a reason to continue making money out of the jabs and those who submit to them.

Despite that many people are falling ill after Pfizer’s vaccines, often through making people more infectious – thus spreading Omicron and other variants – Bourla and the Israeli government are demanding that the population line up to get as many shots as they are ordered.

Pfizer is set to roll out a three-dose “booster” injection series specifically for the Omicron variant that will be available in a few months.

The problem is that the agenda will only continue if people comply and line up to get the booster shots. It ends when people say no more and stand against medical tyranny.

The Exposé is now censored on
Google, Facebook & Twitter.
So we need your help to ensure
we can continue to bring you the
facts the mainstream refuse to…

We’re not funded by the Government
to publish lies and propaganda on their
behalf like the mainstream media.
Instead we rely solely on your support, so
please support us in our efforts to bring you
honest, reliable, investigative journalism.
It’s quick and easy…

Please choose your preferred
method to show your support

Taiwan: 79% of Covid Cases Are People Who Are “Vaccinated”
For the three weeks 19 November to 10 December 2021, 170 (79%) …
The Covid-19 Vaccines are causing people to suffer Vaccine Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome
'If immune erosion occurs after two doses and just a few months, …
Evidence suggests the Covid-19 Vaccines are prolonging this “Pandemic” and preventing the world from reaching Herd Immunity
A history of Herd Immunity for Flu Pandemics   1. The Spanish …
Japan Places Warning on COVID ‘Vaccines
While many countries are either voting and threatening to make vaccines mandatory, …
Rapid Vitamin D Delivery May Result in Better Covid Outcomes
Since the start of the pandemic, natural supplements have been a bone …
Prof. Sucharit Bhakdi: The Vaccines Do Not Work and The Fear Is They Will Cause a Massive Self-To-Self Attack
Hosted by UK Column, on Friday Doctors for Covid Ethics (“D4CE”) held …
Dr. Richard Fleming: What does vaccine efficacy really mean?
A couple of months ago Dr. Richard Fleming gave a powerful, in-depth …
Dr Vernon Coleman explains why most of the Covid-19 Vaccinated will die early
The Covid-19 injections cause numerous short-term problems, but what are the long-term …
Investigation finds Medicine Regulators are knowingly continuing to administer the most dangerous batches of Covid-19 Vaccine to Children causing countless Disabilities and Deaths
An investigation of data found in the USA’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting …
Follow Daily Expose on Telegram
Share this page to Telegram

Categories: Breaking News, Did You Know?, Latest News, The Expose Blog, World News

5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
7 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Chris
Chris
3 hours ago

And no doubt the UK will be following suit unless the anti-vaxxers are successful in overriding this sham.

3
Reply
Randa
Randa
Reply to  Chris
3 hours ago

✹ [ JOIN US ]✹
I’m making over $17k a month working part time. I kept hearing other people tell me how much money they can make online so I decided to look into it. Well, it was all true and has totally changed my life.
This is where i started…>>> http://Www.NETCASH1.Com

Last edited 3 hours ago by Randa
-1
Reply
TeriRahn
TeriRahn
2 hours ago

I started earning $350/hour in my free time by completing tasks with my laptop that i got from this company I stumbled upon online…Check it out, and start earning yourself . for more info visit any tab this site Thanks a lot Here…….. http://Www.SmartPay1.com

Last edited 2 hours ago by TeriRahn
0
Reply
Julia
Julia
2 hours ago

I just started 7 weeks ago and I’ve gotten 2 check for a total of $2,000…this is the best decision I made in a long time! “Thank you for giving me this extraordinary opportunity to make extra money from home.go to this site for more details…

Open this web……  http://Www.WorkJoin1.com

Last edited 2 hours ago by Julia
0
Reply
Julia
Julia
2 hours ago

Start earning today from $600 to $754 easily by working online from home. Last month I generated and received $15663 from this job by giving this only a maximum 2 hours a day of my life. Easiest job in the world and earning from this job is just awesome. Everybody can now get this job and start earning cash online right now by just following instructions, just open the web and visit…… http://Www.PAYCASH1.com

Last edited 2 hours ago by Julia
0
Reply
Purebloodpatriot
Purebloodpatriot
3 minutes ago

Joe Rogan said his doctor, Pierre Kory, is part of a group that has used Ivermectin to quietly treat 200 Members of U.S. Congress for COVID19. Dr Simone Gold, from America’s Frontline Doctors, told that she has prescribed treatments for Congress. She still believes in her oath, but she is vocal saying she has been contacted by many in DC. Can you believe these demons? Healing for them are OK but not for us.
Get your Ivermectin while you still can! ivmpharmacy.com

Last edited 3 minutes ago by Purebloodpatriot
0
Reply
A Person
A Person
21 seconds ago

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 24 (Reuters) – “South Africa has asked Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) and Pfizer (PFE.N) to delay delivery of COVID-19 vaccines because it now has too much stock, health ministry officials said…” – reuters.com/world/africa/exclusive-south-africa-delays-covid-vaccine-deliveries-inoculations-slow-2021-11-24/

“On 26 November…After the WHO announcement, on the same day, several countries announced travel bans from southern Africa in response to the identification of the [Omicron] variant, including the United States, which banned travel from eight African countries, although it notably did not ban travel from any European countries, Israel, Canada, or Australia where cases were also detected at the time the bans were announced.” – Wikipedia

0
Reply