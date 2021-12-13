Taiwan: 79% of Covid Cases Are People Who Are “Vaccinated”

For the three weeks 19 November to 10 December 2021, 170 (79%) of the 215 people who tested positive for Covid had previously had at least one dose of a Covid injection.

The Taiwan Centers for Disease Control (“CDC”) has a page dedicated to press releases where daily reports are published with a pdf attachment showing the number of cases and details of each case: vaccination status; vaccine brand; symptoms and number of contacts, for example. You can view the CDC press release page HERE.

The image below is a summary of the positive tests or Covid “cases”, by vaccination status, shown by the CDC’s daily reports for the period 19 November to 10 December (E&OE). Excepting two days, 26-27 November, all days show that more than 60% of positive test were those who had been “vaccinated” against disease.

Prof. Sucharit Bhakdi has said: the Covid vaccines were designed to fail. Antibodies produced in the blood stream, such as those produced after an injection into a muscle, cannot protect anyone from a respiratory infection. If a person is infected with a respiratory virus after being injected it is not a “breakthrough” infection as the “vaccination” did not protect against respiratory viral infection in the first place.

Dr., Richard Fleming has concluded the same. Using Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson’s trial data used to calculate efficacy of their Covid injections, Dr. Fleming demonstrated that with an absolute risk ration of 0.88%, less than 1%, “there is no statistical reduction in Covid cases between the vaccinated and the unvaccinated.”

In addition to Covid injections being ineffective, the PCR tests are not fit for purpose and their use to diagnose Covid infection is fraudulent.

The pdf attachments showing details of “cases” on the CDC’s website are in Taiwanese however, as an example, we have translated the report for 10 December (using Google translate) and attached it below.

In the CDC’s ‘Newly added confirmed cases of Covid-19’ report above, out of the 16 new “cases” on 10 December, 10 people (65%) were asymptomatic and four (25%) had a “runny nose”, a sore throat and/or a cough which could be symptoms of any cold, flu or hay fever even, for example.

It has always been known that the PCR test was never intended for detecting disease; its primary applications included biomedical research and criminal forensics. It’s inventor Kary Mullis warned about using the test to determine an infection as the tests are designed only to detect fragments of genetic material. “PCR detects a very small segment of the nucleic acid which is part of a virus itself. The specific fragment detected is determined by the somewhat arbitrary choice of DNA primers used which become the ends of the amplified fragment,” Mullis wrote in 2013.

Regarding asymptomatic “cases” Dr. Michael Yeadon said in November 2020, asymptomatic transmission is “biologically implausible … To be a source you need lots of virus in your airway. But once that happens, you will be symptomatic, either because the virus is injuring your lung lining (epithelium) or because you’re fighting it off (or both). You can’t be both a virulent source AND not have symptoms.” Quoting an article published in Nature Dr, Yeadon said, “now we know what basic biology and immunology told us, we can HALT MASS TESTING OF THE ASYMPTOMATIC.”

