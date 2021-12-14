Austrian Official Wants to Financially Punish Unvaccinated Citizens for Failing to Comply

Gerrit Loibl, vice president of the Lower Austrian Medical Association, has announced a new means of punishing the unvaccinated: A monthly tax.
According to reports, Loibl is urging the Austrian government to fine all Austrians who refuse to get the Covid-19 vaccine up to €100 per month (£85).
The proposed tax is based upon Austria’s current tax on tobacco products because Loibl believes that not polluting your body with spike proteins and a multitude of unknown ingredients – including graphene oxide – is the same thing as smoking.
Loibl made his announcement just after Austria became the first Western country to mandate the Covid-19 vaccine for all citizens in the country. Those who fail to comply with the new measures will be forced out of society in February 2022 through tyrannical restrictions, including being unable to access most venues and places in public.
Breitbart News reported: “The proposed monthly fines would be part of Austria’s already announced vaccine mandate for all residents that is scheduled to begin in February of next year.”
Additionally, Austria is also imposing a number of lockdowns that it claims will help reduce the rising infections.
The mainstream media claims that the coronavirus infection rate has reached the highest level since March 2020 at the beginning of the pandemic.
Austria imposed its exclusive lockdown for the unvaccinated on November 15th, which has been enforced through police spying on people’s homes and ordering citizens to show proof of vaccination. The lockdown has been set to last a maximum of 20 days, however, the mandate will soon come into effect and make life much worse for the unvaccinated.
The Exposé is now censored on
Google, Facebook & Twitter.
So we need your help to ensure
we can continue to bring you the
facts the mainstream refuse to…
We’re not funded by the Government
to publish lies and propaganda on their
behalf like the mainstream media.
Instead we rely solely on your support, so
please support us in our efforts to bring you
honest, reliable, investigative journalism.
It’s quick and easy…
Please choose your preferred
method to show your support
Categories: Breaking News, Did You Know?, Latest News, The Expose Blog, World News
[…] Source link […]
●▬▬▬▬ ✹ 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐲 𝐀𝐭 𝐇𝐨𝐦𝐞&𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐤 𝐀𝐭 𝐇𝐨𝐦𝐞 ✹ ▬▬▬▬▬●
Finally I made $92/hr. It’s time to take some action and you can join it too.It is a simple, dedicated and easy way to get rich. Three weeks from now you will wish you had started today.Simply give it a shot on the accompanying site.
GOOD LUCK… http://Www.NETCASH1.Com
This is what Greece are proposing to do to their over 65s. Democracy no longer exists.
Horrifying blindness, the vaccinated are just as likely to infect others.Did Austrian leaders learn nothing from the experience with the Nazis and their marginalisation and execution of the Jewish people and others?We have to repent of our sins and make reparation, or we remain in them, and blind to the truth, and to love.
Rise up dear Austrians! May God have mercy on you and on all of us.
[…] December 14, 2021Austrian Official Wants to Financially Punish Unvaccinated Citizens for Failing to Comply […]