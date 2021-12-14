Breaking News

Dr Vernon Coleman explains the severe harm the Covid-19 Vaccines do to the Brain

By on ( Leave a comment )

“This is the scariest video I’ve ever made and possibly the scariest video anyone has ever made. And it’s all true.” – Dr Vernon Coleman

The Exposé is now censored on
Google, Facebook & Twitter.
So we need your help to ensure
we can continue to bring you the
facts the mainstream refuse to…

We’re not funded by the Government
to publish lies and propaganda on their
behalf like the mainstream media.
Instead we rely solely on your support, so
please support us in our efforts to bring you
honest, reliable, investigative journalism.
It’s quick and easy…

Please choose your preferred
method to show your support

The Omicron Variant has been hijacked to cover up the fact the Covid-19 Vaccines do not work and implement a Social Credit System
Do you remember the scenes broadcast on the mainstream news channels, and …
As Many As 123,000 NHS, Health and Social Care Staff May Choose to Resign Rather Than Take the Jab
Earlier today, Steve Baker, Member of Parliament (“MP”) for Wycombe, tweeted an …
Israel Says Covid-19 Vaccine Booster Shots Will Be Needed FOREVER
In Israel, the Health Ministry (IHM) has warned that citizens must prepare …
Taiwan: 79% of Covid Cases Are People Who Are “Vaccinated”
For the three weeks 19 November to 10 December 2021, 170 (79%) …
The Covid-19 Vaccines are causing people to suffer Vaccine Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome
'If immune erosion occurs after two doses and just a few months, …
Evidence suggests the Covid-19 Vaccines are prolonging this “Pandemic” and preventing the world from reaching Herd Immunity
A history of Herd Immunity for Flu Pandemics   1. The Spanish …
Japan Places Warning on COVID ‘Vaccines
While many countries are either voting and threatening to make vaccines mandatory, …
Rapid Vitamin D Delivery May Result in Better Covid Outcomes
Since the start of the pandemic, natural supplements have been a bone …
Prof. Sucharit Bhakdi: The Vaccines Do Not Work and The Fear Is They Will Cause a Massive Self-To-Self Attack
Hosted by UK Column, on Friday Doctors for Covid Ethics (“D4CE”) held …
Follow Daily Expose on Telegram
Share this page to Telegram

Categories: Breaking News, Latest News, Opinion Pages, World News

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments