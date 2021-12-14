‘Lymphocytes Amok’ Post-Covid Injection Is Very Alarming, Says Pathologist

Hosted by UK Column, last Friday Doctors for Covid Ethics (“D4CE”) held their second symposium, “Sounding the Call.” The symposium comprised 15 experts in science, medicine, finance, media, and the law who spoke as they should – freely and honestly.

In September two pathologists, Prof. Arne Burkhardt and Prof. Walter Yang, released their findings of an investigation into ten deaths linked to Covid injections. “The lymphocytes are running amok in all organs,” Professor Yang said. During D4CE’s Symposium II, Prof. Burkhardt revealed the findings on 20 deaths post-injection which confirmed their previous findings. “This ‘lymphocytic amok’ is a very alarming finding,” Prof. Burchardt said.

Prof. Arne Burkhardt is a German pathologist and researcher. He headed the Institute of Pathology in Reutlingen for 18 years, after which he worked as a practicing pathologist. Prof. Burkhardt has published over 150 articles in journals and has made contributions to handbooks.

He has performed post-mortems on 20 patients aged 28 to 95 years, 7 men and 8 women, whose death occurred between seven days and six months post-Covid injection. The deaths of 9 patients occurred outside hospital, for example at home or at work, one died in an elderly care home, 8 died in hospital and for two the place of death is unknown.

In five cases the correlation of the cause of death to vaccination was very probable. In seven cases it was probable. In two cases it was not clear, but possible. In one case there was no significant correlation in cause of death to “vaccination.”

The post-mortems found many organ and tissue characteristics which related to Covid injections. The most important findings were in the small and larger blood vessels.

Prof. Burkhardt demonstrated the damage caused using images from heart, lung and brain tissue. Smaller blood vessels were inflamed, the endothelial cells were desquamated – had shed, peeled or come off – and there was lymphocytic infiltration. In larger blood vessels post-mortems also found necrosis – a pattern of cell death that occurs in response to injury.

Lymphocytic infiltrations were found in many organs and parts of the body: heart, aorta, lungs, liver, kidneys, thyroid gland, uterus, renal pelvis, skin and brain dura (membrane).

The lymphocytes infiltrating the tissues that Prof. Burkhart was referring to are T-lymphocytes, killer lymphocytes. T-cells help to kill cancer cells and control the body’s immune response to foreign substances. They are also responsible for killing the body’s own cells that have been taken over by viruses or have become cancerous.

Prof. Burkhardt’s demonstration is fairly technical and before listening to it we recommend you watch the video below to familiarise yourself with the histology of healthy epithelium and blood vessels.

Corporis: Epithelial Tissue Histology Explained for Beginners, 13 January 2021 (8 mins)

In brief summary regarding blood vessel, heart and lung damage, of the 20 post-mortems performed, Prof. Burkhart’s investigations found:

In 11 cases, endovasculitis or endotheliitis in the heart muscle and the lung.

In 10 cases, vasculitis and perivasculitis.

In 2 cases, medial necrosis in larger vessels.

Lymphocytic myocarditis, epicarditis and pericarditis was predominant in 2 cases, marked in 3 cases and minimal in 9 cases.

Diffuse alveolar damage or lymphocyte predominant alveolitis was found in 13 cases. This showed the patients had lymphocytic interstitial pneumonia which is frequently associated with autoimmune disease.

Endothelin is produced in a wide variety of tissues including endothelial and vascular smooth-muscle cells. It is a potent vasoconstrictor, pro-inflammatory and pro-oxidative agent. Endotheliitis – an immune response within endothelium in blood vessels, in which they become inflamed – is a pathophysiologic process that causes various types of dysfunctions in end organs, including heart, lung, kidney, and brain.

Vasculitis is inflammation of the blood vessels when the immune system attacks healthy blood vessels causing them to become swollen and narrow. Perivasculitis is inflammation of a perivascular sheath, that which is situated or occurring around a blood vessel, such as the outer layer of connective tissue that surrounds an artery, or vein.

Medial necrosis is a lesion of the aorta in which the middle coat of the artery deteriorates.

Diffuse alveolar damage (“DAD”) is a stereotyped response to injury in lung tissue while alveolitis is a general medical term for a case of acute or chronic lung inflammation.

“The bullets are the lymphocytes – the T-lymphocytes, the killer lymphocytes – that are pervading so many organs that you’ve just got to be horrified … Because this is typical after vaccination it proves that vaccination is the cause,” said Prof. Sucharit Bhakdi, “We now know these vaccines are putting the bullets, and the bullets are from our own immune system … I’m calling on all our colleagues around the world, the doctors, to stop firing these pistols [Covid injections], especially at our children.”

Prof. Arne Burkhardt: Covid-19 “vaccines” can induce self-destruction, An Interdisciplinary Symposium II – Sounding the Call, 10 December 2021 (30 mins)

The Symposium II “Sounding the Call” program details, as well as short biographies of the participants, can be found HERE and you can watch the full 4-hour symposium HERE. Prof. Burkhardt’s presentation begins at 00:22:20.

