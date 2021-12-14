The Omicron Variant has been hijacked to cover up the fact the Covid-19 Vaccines do not work and implement a Social Credit System

Do you remember the scenes broadcast on the mainstream news channels, and plastered across the front pages at the start of 2020?

Infamous images of Chinese medical officials in hazmat suits collecting bodies off the pavements of Wuhan, where we were told they had collapsed and died in the street because of a new strain of coronavirus, now known as COVID-19.

The scenes have not been replicated anywhere else, confirming that it was all a lie and propaganda, used to whip up the hysteria and justify the introduction of medical tyranny across the world, in the name of preventing the spread of COVID-19.

That is of course until now. Because now they are playing the same game, but this time with an alleged new variant… Omicron.

The Sun newspaper even released a video back at the end of January 2020 which was a compilation of people collapsing on the streets of Wuhan. The headline was ‘DISASTER ZONE – Coronavirus leaves Wuhan a ‘zombieland”. It is only with the benefit of hindsight that we can now be 100% certain this was done to deceive the public and whip up fear.

The Guardian newspaper also published an article at the end of January 2020 of which the headline was ‘A man lies dead in the street: the image that captures the Wuhan coronavirus crisis’.

How many people have you seen drop dead in your street due to having the alleged Covid-19 disease?

Many may be quick to forget how they were told people would drop dead in the streets, and that this has never materialised. But these types of lies and propaganda used to instil fear into the heart of the nation should not be forgotten, because now the UK Government, supported by the mainstream media are attempting to play this game again.

The Sun published a headline at the end of November which stated ‘Two cases of ‘horrific‘ Omicron variant found in Britain”. Ask yourself why they used language such as ‘horrific’ to describe this alleged variant when you were also told at the same time that scientists knew next to nothing about this new variant, so masks were being reintroduced to give scientists time to study it.

Fast forward two weeks and we now have work from home (if you can) orders, mandatory masks in all indoor settings, and Vaccine Passports being used as “just in case” tactics to tackle this “horrific” variant.

Then we had the Prime Minister declaring an “Omicron emergency” in a televised address to the nation on Sunday December 12th. If ever there was an advert for Big Pharma then this was it.

Boris Johnson read from the script no doubt prepared for him by the Communist “scientist” Dr Susan Michie, with phrases such as –

“No one should be in any doubt, there is a tidal wave of Omicron coming”

“Do not make the mistake of thinking Omicron can’t hurt you; can’t make you and your loved ones seriously ill.”

“If we don’t do this now, the wave of Omicron could be so big that cancellations and disruptions, like the loss of cancer appointments, would be even greater next year.“

Before proceeding to talk to the nation like a bunch of four-year-old-children with his “Get Boosted Now” nursery rhyme.

But there were a couple of other statements made in the Prime Ministers televised address to the nation that you may not have picked up on.

Firstly, the PM stated that “at this point our scientists cannot say that Omicron is less severe”.

This is a quite interesting statement when you consider what the head of the South African Medical Association and the first doctor to alert authorities about the Omicron variant, Dr Angelique Coetzee, had to say to the British Public in an appearance on LBC just hours before Boris Johnson’s Big Pharma advert aired on national television.

“After four weeks, there is no reason why you cannot trust us when we say to you it is mild disease. There’s no need to hospitalise any of these mild cases. There’s really no need.” Dr Coetzee insisted.

“In these patients they recover within about five days, whether they are a child, whether they are 80 years of age, whether they are vaccinated, whether they are not vaccinated, whether they have co-morbidities, this is what we see. This is the real life. This is the real experience.”

Then secondly, we have the Prime Minister claiming that “it is now clear that two doses of vaccine are simply not enough to give the level of protection we all need.

“But the good news is that our scientists are confident that with a third dose – a booster dose – we can all bring our level of protection back up”.

Now this claim is interesting for several reasons. Firstly, let’s take a look at a quote attributed to Albert Einstein.

“The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results”.

This quote perfectly describes the Covid-19 vaccination campaign because the evidence does not just show that the Omicron variant may evade the Covid-19 injections. It shows that the alleged Delta variant has been evading the vaccines for months on end.

But before we cover that, let’s just go back to what Boris Johnson has claimed. Two doses of the current Covid-19 vaccines are not enough, but a third dose will apparently work. This does not make any sense.

If we are to believe what we are being told about how the spike protein (S protein) of the Omicron variant has several mutations to the original variant then we should be in a situation where the Covid-19 vaccines either work, or they do not work.

Why?

Because the current Covid-19 injections target the S protein of the virus, and the S protein of the virus alone.

The Pfizer, Moderna, and AstraZeneca jabs manipulate your cells and instructs them to produce the S protein of the Covid-19 virus, this in turn then induces an immune response in which antibodies are produced to target the S protein that has just been manufactured by your own cells.

Therefore, if the antibodies produced against the S protein are sufficient enough to target the allegedly mutated S protein of the Omicron variant, then they should be sufficient enough to do this after having two doses of the jab. A third dose will not suddenly instruct the body to manufacture a mutated S protein that more closely matches that of the Omicron variant, because the vaccines have not changed, the Covid-19 virus (allegedly) has.

So based on this knowledge the question remains of why the Prime Minister is so desperate for millions to take the offer of a booster jab.

It’s all in the language used. Boris did not state that a booster dose will give you the level of protection you need against Omicron. He stated that a booster dose will bring your level of protection “back up”.

The reason he has used this language is because he and his circle of one-dimensional scientists are fully aware that the Covid-19 vaccines do not work for very long at all, and actually make the recipients immune systems worse, and the evidence is there to be seen in the UK Governments own published data.

Cases

The case rates per 100,000 population contained in the UKHSA Vaccine Surveillance reports show that the fully vaccinated over 30’s have a much higher case rate than the unvaccinated population, and things are getting progressively worse by the month.

This means the Covid-19 injections are proving to have a negative effectiveness.

The week 37 Vaccine Surveillance report included the number of Covid-19 cases by vaccination status between week 33 and week 36 of 2021 (August 16th to September 12th), and based on the case rates per 100,000 population by vaccination status, the real-world vaccine effectiveness during this period was proving to be as follows –

The real-world effectiveness of all available Covid-19 vaccines combined was as low as minus-47% in the 60-69 age group, and as high as +66% in the under 18 age group between August 16th and September 12th 2021. The only other age groups that the vaccine was showing to have positive effect at this point were 18-29, 30-39, and 80+. But as you can clearly see none of the age groups were showing a vaccine effectiveness anywhere near 95%.

However, just look at how the tables turn just one month later.

The week 41 Vaccine Surveillance report included the number of Covid-19 cases by vaccination status between week 37 and week 40 of 2021 (September 13th to October 10th), and the real-world vaccine effectiveness during this period was proving to be as follows –

The real-world effectiveness of all available Covid-19 vaccines combined was as low as minus-109% in the 40-49 age group, and as high as +89% in the under 18 age group between September 13th and October 10th 2021. The only other age group that the vaccine was showing to have positive effect at this point was 18-29.

What’s concerning here though is how far the real-world effectiveness of the vaccine has fallen in all age groups, but especially the 40-49 age group which fell from a real world of effectiveness of minus-36% to minus-109%.

The fact that the real-world effectiveness of the vaccines surpassed the minus-100% barrier suggests not only that the vaccines are failing, but they are also decimating the immune system of the recipients.

The Vaccinated are not producing antibodies against other parts of the Virus

The Week 42 Vaccine Surveillance report published by the UKHSA states the following –

“Recent observations from UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) surveillance data that N antibody levels appear to be lower in individuals who acquire infection following 2 doses of vaccination.”

What this means is that the Covid-19 vaccines interfere with the immune systems ability to produce antibodies against other pieces of the SARS-CoV-2 virus following infection, in the case of the N antibody this is against the nucleocapsid protein which is the shell of the virus, and a crucial part of the immune system response in the unvaccinated population.

Therefore, if any mutations to the spike protein of the alleged SARS-CoV-2 virus occur in the future (such as the alleged mutations within the Omicron variant), the vaccinated will be far more vulnerable and possibly unprotected due to their inability to produce the N antibody, even if they have already been infected and recovered from Covid-19.

Whereas the unvaccinated would have much better immunity to any mutations due to their ability to produce both S and N antibodies after infection.

Hospitalisations

Table 9 of the latest UKHSA Vaccine Surveillance report shows the number of Covid-19 hospitalisations by vaccination status in England. The table may have been attributed a different number in previous reports published by the UKHSA, but the following chart shows cases by vaccination status over a period of 16 weeks from 16 Aug 21 to 05 Dec 21 found within these four reports –

You may have heard several times recently on national television from people such as Dr Hilary, Lorraine Kelly, and Martin Kemp that “90% of the people currently in hospital with Covid-19 have not been vaccinated”.

Well unfortunately, they were lying to you because the official UK Government data the fully vaccinated population have accounted for the majority of Covid-19 hospitalisation every month since at least August.

The above chart shows the cumulative number of hospitalisations by vaccination status between 16 Aug 21 and 05 Dec 21, and shows just how bad things have actually been for the vaccinated population compared to the unvaccinated.

Between Aug 16 and Dec 05, the unvaccinated population accounted for 11,767 Covid-19 hospitalisations. But the vaccinated population have accounted for nearly double the amount, recording 19,730 hospitalisations, with 18,406 of those being among the 2/3 dose vaccinated population. This means the vaccinated population have accounted for 63% of Covid-19 hospitalisations since August 2021.

Deaths

Table 10 (b) of the latest UKHSA Vaccine Surveillance report shows the number of Covid-19 hospitalisations by vaccination status in England. The table may have been attributed a different number in previous reports published by the UKHSA, but the following chart shows cases by vaccination status over a period of 16 weeks from 16 Aug 21 to 05 Dec 21 found within these four reports –

The above chart proves that the fully vaccinated population have accounted for the majority of Covid-19 deaths every single month since August 2021, with things really taking a turn for the worse in October.

The highest number of Covid-19 deaths in single four week period among the fully vaccinated population has been 3,284, whereas the highest number of Covid-19 deaths among the unvaccinated population in a four week period has been just 850. That’s a 286% difference.

The above chart shows the cumulative number of deaths by vaccination status between 16 Aug 21 and 05 Dec 21, and illustrates quite clearly that this is very much a pandemic of the fully vaccinated.

Between 16 Aug 21 and 05 Dec 21 there were 3,070 Covid-19 deaths among the unvaccinated population in England, compared to 12,058 deaths among the vaccinated population during the same time frame. That is a 293% difference.

The Omicron variant has been hijacked

The UK Governments own data makes it quite clear that the real-world effectiveness of the Covid-19 injections wains significantly in a short amount of time. This is evident from the huge number of Covid-19 cases, hospitalisations, and deaths among the fully vaccinated population compared to the not-vaccinated population since at least August 2021.

The Omicron variant has been labelled as worrying due to allegedly having several mutations to the spike protein, the only part of the “original” Covid-19 virus that the current vaccines provide an immune response against.

Therefore, in theory the immune response induced by the vaccines could fail because of the vaccinated only having antibodies against the original spike protein, and being unable to produce antibodies against other parts of the virus as confirmed by the UK Health Security Agency.

But the doctor in South Africa who first alerted authorities to the Omicron variant, Dr Angelique Coetzee, has confirmed that it only causes mild illness and insisted that South Africa should be trusted when they say this because –

They have lower vaccination rates in the country, and Have had the Omicron variant circulating for four more weeks than the United Kingdom.

Therefore, the reintroduction of the “fear campaign”, the enforcement of further draconian restrictions, and the thirst to urgently disregard all other illnesses and get a “booster” dose into the arms of every double vaccinated Brit can only mean one thing.

The Omicron variant has been hijacked to cover up the fact that the vaccines do not work and make the recipients worse by degrading the performance of their immune system, and they know that this is their ticket to implementing a digital identity / social credit system in which the basic human rights that we have all taken from granted will be lost forever.

