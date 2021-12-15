Wellcome Leap Teams Up with CEPI For RNA Readiness and Response (Part I)

Created in 2012, Wellcome Leap teamed up the Wellcome Trust with two former DARPA directors, who ran DARPA under the Obama administration, both of whom went on to create DARPA equivalents for Silicon Valley. Essentially creating privatised DARPA specifically for Silicon Valley organisations who have ties to the US national security state: Google and Facebook.

This article is Part I of two parts. This article explores the people and organisations behind Wellcome Leap and the R3 program.

Google received considerable input and funding from the US Central Intelligence Agency (“CIA”) and Facebook has considerable ties to the US Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (“DARPA”), among others.

Google’s “DARPA” is called ATAP (Advanced Technology & Projects) and Facebook’s “DARPA” was called Building 8 but has since been rebranded Facebook Reality Labs.

The Wellcome Trust – a UK non-profit with ties to global corruption throughout the Covid-19 crisis as well as historical and current ties to the UK eugenics movement – works closely with the World Economic Forum (“WEF”). It was created through the will of Henry Wellcome, a pharmaceuticals magnate, and is the world’s wealthiest private medical research foundation. Henry Wellcome’s pharmaceutical company merged and became GlaxoSmithKline (“GSK”). The historical ties between the Wellcome Trust and GSK are still evident today.

A 1994 article by The Sunday Times recognised Wellcome’s goals stating that within its offices “rulings in biotechnology and genetics are handed down that will help shape the human race.”

Henry Wellcome: Thy will be done, The Sunday Times, 27 February 1994

“Wellcome Leap defines themselves as a global health ‘DARPA’,” Whitney Webb said. It is basically a global research agency – Advanced Research Projects Agency (“ARPA”) – focusing on bioengineering and transhumanist technology that is also being modelled by national governments.

It currently has five programs: Multi-Stage Psych, Delta Tissue, 1KD, HOPE and R3.

Three of their programs – Delta, 1KD and HOPE – are poised to develop incredibly invasive tech-focused, and in some cases overtly transhumanist, medical technologies, including a program exclusively focused on using artificial intelligence (“AI”), mobile sensors, and wearable brain-mapping tech for children three years old and younger.

Multi-Stage Psyche, launched in June 2021, focuses specifically on anhedonia, which it defines as “an impairment in the effort-based reward system.” This Wellcome Leap program and its authors seek to develop “non-invasive” and, likely, wearable technology capable of monitoring an individual’s mood, facial expressions, social interactions, effort and motivation, and potentially even thoughts in order to “directly interrogate human brain state.”

The RNA Readiness and Response (“R3”) program, which is jointly funded with the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (“CEPI”), has recently awarded 17 applicants funding. One successful applicant is Zoltán Kis at The University of Sheffield. “The new vaccine production unit at Sheffield will form a central part of Wellcome Leap’s R3 program, which is aiming to establish a network of vaccine manufacturing facilities across the world to increase the number of RNA-based treatments that are designed, developed and produced each year. The network will also be capable of rapidly producing new vaccines as and when needed in response to future pandemics,” The University of Sheffield announced today, 15 December 2021.

We take a closer look at the R3 program and types of projects it funds towards the end of this article, Part I, and in Part II.

Wellcome Leap aims to complete all of its projects by 2030. “[By combining powerful people from various industries it] is a way to super charge and rapidly advance the technology that the ‘ruling class’ that is behind this agenda feels like it needs to develop, sooner rather than later, in order to succeed in accomplishing what they want before the year 2030,” Webb said during an interview on The Corbett Report.

Note: At the time of this interview and the publishing of Webb’s article, ‘A “Leap” toward Humanity’s Destruction’, Wellcome Leap had not yet launched their R3 program.

The Corbett Report: The “Wellcome Leap” Into Transhumanism, Whitney Webb, 7 July 2021 (75 mins)

Earlier this year, on Robin Monotti+Dr Mike Yeadon+Cory Morningstar’s Telegram channel, information was posted regarding some links between Sir Patrick Vallance, Prof. Chris Whitty, Prof. Neil Ferguson and Bill Gates.

Whitty, Ferguson (Imperial College) and Jeremy Farrar (Wellcome Trust) are old friends and wrote a paper together as far back as 2014.

Vallance, the UK government’s Chief Scientific Adviser, was employed for 12 years by GSK and was appointed to the Executive Board of GSK in January 2017. He left a year later to take up his role within the UK government.

Chris Whitty was appointed England’s chief medical officer in October 2019. As a researcher he was awarded £31 million by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation for malaria research. And Jonathan Van Tam, Deputy Chief Medical Officer responsible for emergency preparedness and pandemic planning, is another ex-employee of GSK as well as other pharmaceutical companies.

It’s no wonder that in July 2020 the UK government reached an agreement with GSK to supply 60 million Covid injections.

“In 2013, a new partnership between GSK and the Gates Foundation was announced: to ‘accelerate research into vaccines for global health needs’,” wrote UK Column, “Just as Sir Patrick Vallance was linked to GSK, so Chris Whitty, the UK Government’s Chief Medical Advisor, was on the interim board of CEPI until the permanent board was announced in 2018. Should we be surprised that the UK Government has invested £50 million in CEPI while being advised by Whitty?”

Wellcome Leap’s Main Characters

Former director of the Pentagon’s DARPA, Regina Dugan, leads Wellcome Leap. Right before leaving the top role at DARPA, in 2012, Dugan greenlighted the agency’s initial investments in mRNA vaccine technology, which led to DARPA’s investments in Pfizer and Moderna shortly thereafter. Dugan went on to become a top executive at Google, where she was brought on to manage Google’s ATAP which was modelled after DARPA. In 2016, Dugan left Google for Facebook where she was chosen to be the first head of Facebook’s own DARPA-equivalent research agency, then known as Building 8. Dugan left Facebook just eighteen months later to join Wellcome Leap.

Wellcome Leap’s chief operating officer, Ken Gabriel, is a former program manager at DARPA where he worked closely with the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (“FBI”) and the CIA. In 2012, Gabriel followed Dugan to Google’s ATAP. According to Gabriel, Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin tasked Gabriel with creating “a private sector ground-up model of DARPA.” Gabriel left Google in 2014 to serve as the president and CEO of Draper Labs. He held that position until he abruptly resigned in 2020 to co-lead Wellcome Leap with Dugan. Gabriel is also a WEF “technology pioneer” and on the board of directors of Galvani Bioelectronics, a joint venture of GSK and Verily Life Sciences (formerly Google Life Sciences).

Wellcome Leap is the brainchild of Jeremy Farrar and Mike Ferguson, who serve as its directors. Farrar is the director of the Wellcome Trust itself and is behind the creation of Wellcome’s Covid-Zero initiative, which is also tied to WEF. Farrar has been revealed as an instrumental part of the team that crafted the official story regarding the zoonotic origins of SARS-CoV-2 and continues to be at the forefront of the global response to Covid, in part by launching the Wellcome Leap Fund for “unconventional projects, funded at scale” as an overt attempt to create a global and “charitable” version of DARPA. Farrar, in conceiving Wellcome Leap, has positioned himself to be just as, if not more, instrumental in building the foundation for the post-Covid era as he was in building the foundation for the Covid crisis itself.

Chairman of the board of directors of Wellcome Leap, Jay Flatley, is the long-time head of Illumina. In 2016, Illumina launched an “aggressive” five-year plan to “bring genomics out of research labs and into doctors’ offices.” Given the current state of things, particularly the global push toward gene-focused vaccines and therapies, that plan, which concludes this year, could not have been any better timed. Flatley is a “digital member” of the WEF and Illumina, as a company, is a WEF partner.

You can read more about these characters in Whitney Webb’s article: A “Leap” toward Humanity’s Destruction.

Wellcome Leap’s R3 Partner, CEPI

The $60 million R3 program is jointly funded with the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (“CEPI”).

“Forget China, it was CEPI’s bio-spooks who locked down the West,” concluded The Conservative Woman, “the [Covid] response plan is in reality an American scheme, with its origins more than decade and a half earlier and against a backdrop of bioterrorism concerns.”

A Salesforce press release in June 2020 announcing a partnership with CEPI who “will manage the entire lifecycle of philanthropic giving” confirms CEPI’s dominant role, “CEPI, the leading global alliance which finances and coordinates the development of vaccines against emerging infectious diseases.”

CEPI was founded in 2017 in Davos, Switzerland by the governments of Norway and India, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the Wellcome Trust and WEF. Members of CEPI’s board and scientific advisory committee have been, and still are, key actors in global and national responses to Covid, The Conservative Woman explained.

“On January 23, 2020, the global elite were busy congregating at their annual networking fest, the World Economic Forum, in Davos, Switzerland. The next day, a little-noticed press conference was convened in Davos to discuss the SARS-like, closely-related, but definitely novel, SARS Wuhan coronavirus. Appearing in front of about 30 reporters were Sir Jeremy Farrar, Director of the Wellcome Trust and board member of CEPI; Richard Hatchett, chief executive of CEPI, and Stephane Bancel, chief executive of Moderna, one of three companies being funded to develop a coronavirus vaccine.”

Interestingly, CEPI’s ‘Why We Exist’ website section has changed. An image posted on Telegram on 26 January 2020 has two paragraphs that have since been removed.

The paragraphs removed read:

“If a highly contagious and lethal airborne pathogen, with the characteristics of the 1918 Spanish Flu, were to emerge today it is estimated that nearly 33 million people worldwide would die in just 6 months.

“The costs of emerging infections are vast – in both human and economic terms. Recent economic work suggests that the annual global cost of moderately severe to severe pandemics is roughly $570 million, or 0.7 percent of global income. The cost of severe pandemic like the 1918 Spanish Flu could total as much as 5 percent of global GDP.”

Further resources:

Like this: Like Loading...