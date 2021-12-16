For every 10 people who have died with Covid-19 since August, 9 of them have been Fully Vaccinated according to the latest official Public Health data

The past few weeks have seen hysteria whipped up over the threat of the alleged new Omicron variant of Covid-19, with claims this variant may evade the Covid-19 vaccines, and that only a booster dose will save you.

But if you have fallen hook, line and sinker for this new line from the authorities then we’re sorry to inform you that you are being deceived. Because official Public Health data shows that the vaccinated population have accounted for 6 in every 10 Covid-19 cases, 7 in every 10 hospitalisations, and 9 in every 10 deaths since August.

Public Health Scotland publish a weekly ‘Covid-19 Statistical Report ‘ every Wednesday containing data on Covid-19 cases, hospitalisations and deaths by vaccination status over a four week period. The latest report was published December 15th and contained data on cases and hospitalisations between 13 Nov and 10 Dec, and data on deaths between 06 Nov and 03 Dec 21.

The report showed that between 13 Nov and 10 Dec there were a total of 82,161 confirmed cases and 1,617 hospitalisations, whilst between 06 Nov and 03 Dec there were a total of 383 Covid-19 deaths. The report also confirmed that the vaccinated population accounted for 64% of those cases, 69% of hospitalisations, and 85% of those deaths.

But this isn’t suddenly happening because of the emergency of the Omicron variant. The vast majority of Covid-19 cases, hospitalisations and deaths have been occurring among the fully vaccinated since at least August 2021.

We’ve compiled the following analysis using official data contained within Public Health Scotland Covid-19 Statistical Reports from the latest release published December 8th, all the way back to the edition published August 18th, and they can all be found here (click on the required report and then scroll down to ‘Full Report’).

Covid-19 Cases

Table 22 of the latest report shows the number of Covid-19 cases by vaccination status in Scotland. The table may have been attributed a different number in previous reports published by PHS, but the following chart shows cases by vaccination status over a period of 17 weeks from 14 Aug 21 to 10 Dec 21.

The chart shows that in August and early September, the unvaccinated population accounted for the majority of Covid-19 cases. However, if we couple the partly vaccinated and 2/3 dose vaccinated population together we find that the vaccinated population have in fact accounted for the majority of cases since Aug 14th.

What we can also see from the above is that cases have rapidly shot up in the 2/3 dose vaccinated population between 04 Dec and 10 Dec, recording the highest number of cases since the beginning of September. Whereas the number of cases among the unvaccinated population are similar to what was recorded at the beginning of November.

If the reason for this sudden uptick has anything to do with the emergence of Omicron then it looks quite clear that the unvaccinated population have nothing to worry about, but the 2/3 dose vaccinated population possibly have everything to fear.

The above chart shows the cumulative number of cases by vaccination status between 14 Aug 21 and 10 Dec 21, and illustrates quite clearly that the fully vaccinated have accounted for the majority of cases since August.

What we can see from the above is that up to the week beginning 9th Oct, the unvaccinated had accounted for the majority of cases, however since this week there has been a switch with the fully vaccinated taking the lead and hitting 196,725 confirmed cases by Dec 10th.

When including the 39,526 confirmed cases among the partly vaccinated during this period, the total cases among the vaccinated population rises to 235,801. Whilst the number of cases among the unvaccinated population during this period of 17 weeks has amounted to 165,528, despite this group containing children who are ineligible for vaccination and have accounted for a huge chunk of cases since the start of the alleged pandemic.

What this data on cases clearly demonstrates is that the Covid-19 vaccines were already incapable of preventing infection and transmission of the Delta variant, which begs the question of why authorities have whipped up so much hysteria over the alleged new Omicron variant which has been confirmed to cause nothing more than a mild cold by South African authorities.

Covid-19 Hospitalisations

Table 23 of the latest report shows the number of Covid-19 hospitalisations by vaccination status in Scotland. The table may have been attributed a different number in previous reports published by PHS, but the following chart shows cases by vaccination status over a period of 17 weeks from 14 Aug 21 to 10 Dec 21.

Now on December 14th, the Deputy Prime Minister of the United Kingdom confirmed that just 10 people were currently in hospital after allegedly testing positive for the Omicron variant of Covid-19. In response to this England has now introduced ‘work from home’ (if you can) orders, mandatory face masks in all indoor public settings, and vaccine passports.

So it may surprise you to learn that Scotland alone has been recording between 30 to 90 times the amount of Omicron hospitalisations every week since August due to the Delta variant, and the vast majority of them have been among the fully vaccinated.

The above chart shows the cumulative number of hospitalisations by vaccination status between 14 Aug 21 and 10 Dec 21, and shows just how bad things have actually been for the vaccinated population compared to the unvaccinated.

Between Aug 14 and Dec 10, the unvaccinated population accounted for 2,869 Covid-19 hospitalisations. But the vaccinated population have accounted for more than double the amount, recording 6,878 hospitalisations. This means the vaccinated population have accounted for 71% of Covid-19 hospitalisations since August 2021.

Covid-19 Deaths

Table 24 of the latest report shows the number of Covid-19 deaths by vaccination status in Scotland. The table may have been attributed a different number in previous reports published by PHS, but the following chart shows cases by vaccination status over a period of 17 weeks from 07 Aug 21 to 03Dec 21.

The above chart proves that the vaccinated population have accounted for the majority of Covid-19 deaths every single week since the beginning of August 2021, with things really taking a turn for the worst in September.

The highest number of Covid-19 deaths in single week among the vaccinated population has been 129, whereas the highest number of Covid-19 deaths among the unvaccinated population in a single week has been just 29. That’s a 345% difference.

The above chart shows the cumulative number of deaths by vaccination status between 07 Aug 21 and 03 Dec 21, and illustrates quite clearly that this has been very much a pandemic of the fully vaccinated since August.

Between 07 Aug 21 and 03 Dec 21 there were 261 Covid-19 deaths among the unvaccinated population in Scotland, compared to 1,452 deaths among the vaccinated population during the same time frame. That is a 456% difference.

With data like this you have to ask yourself why authorities are suddenly concerned about the new Omicron variant evading the jabs when the delta variant has clearly been evading the jabs for months.

The Jabs don’t work, they just make you worse

The official data shows that the vaccinated population have accounted for 59% of cases, 71% of hospitalisations, and 85% of Covid-19 deaths since August 2021.

The jabs have been incapable of preventing transmission of the Delta variant, but we’re told they have been very successful at preventing hospitalisations and deaths. This is a lie.

If the Covid-19 injections had been successful at preventing hospitalisations and deaths due to the Delta variant then rather than seeing a chart like the above, we should be seeing one that looks more like this –

The truth is that the official Public Health data actually suggests the Covid-19 vaccines have been making the recipients worse when exposed to the Covid-19 virus.

The following graph shows the case-fatality rate among the not-vaccinated population, and the case-fatality rate among the 2/3 dose vaccinated population over the past 17 weeks according to the Public Health Scotland Covid-19 Statistical Reports.

The case-fatality rate is calculated by dividing the number of known deaths by the number of known cases among the population. As we can see from the above the case-fatality rate among the not-vaccinated population is just 0.15%, which is what is in line with the average case-fatality rate in 2020 before a Covid-19 injection was introduced to the masses.

However, the case-fatality rate among the fully vaccinated population is much higher, equating to 0.7%. Therefore the fully vaccinated are 4.6 times / 367% more likely to die if exposed to the Covid-19 virus..

The following graph shows the hospitalisation-fatality rate among the not-vaccinated population, and the hospitalisation-fatality rate among the 2/3 dose vaccinated population over the past 17 weeks.

The hospitalisation-fatality rate is calculated by dividing the number of known deaths by the number of known hospitalisations among the population. As we can see from the above the hospitalisation-fatality rate among the not-vaccinated population is just 9%.

But the hospitalisation-fatality rate among the fully vaccinated population equates to 21%. This means the fully vaccinated population are 2.3 / 133% more likely to die once hospitalised with Covid-19.

So now that you know that the double / triple jabbed population have accounted for 6 in every 10 cases, 7 in every 10 hospitalisations, and 9 in every 10 deaths since August are you really going to allow them to take away your freedom yet again in response to an alleged variant that has so far caused no more than a mild cold?

Because this will not end until we all say it does.

