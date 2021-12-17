UK Government report admits there are 23.5 Million people in England who have NOT had a single dose of a Covid-19 Vaccine

For months the British public have been deceived with tales that there are just 5 million people in the United Kingdom who have refused to take up the offer of a Covid-19 vaccine. But today we can reveal that this is a lie.

It is a complete fabrication that has no doubt been used to make those who have refused the jab feel as if they are part of a minority, because an official UK Government report proves that in England alone there are approximately 23.5 million people who have not had a single dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

It was back in September that the British public were told there were 5 million Brits who had so far refused the experimental jabs. Sir Patrick Vallance, the UK’s Chief Scientific Advisor and former president of GlaxoSmithKline, announced in a televised Covid-19 briefing that “There are five million or so people who are eligible for vaccines now who haven’t been vaccinated,”.

Well it turns out the “or so” make up approximately another 10.3 million people in England alone as of December 17th 2021, bringing the grand total of people eligible to have the Covid-19 jab to 15.3 million, and 23.5 million when including all children under the age of 12.

The population of England is approximately 56 million, and according to ‘Statista’ the 2020 figures show that approximately 3.23 million of those are aged 4 and under, and a further 3.54 million are aged between 5 and 9.

The Statists site also states that approximately 3.44 million are between the ages of 10 and 14, so if we divide that number equally by five and then times by two we can roughly work out the number of 10 and 11 year old children and work out the total population of England eligible for a Covid-19 injection, which is of course everyone over the age 12.

That equation totals 1.38 million, therefore in England, there are approximately 8.2 million children under the age of 12, and 47.8 million eligible for Covid-19 vaccination.

Which brings us to the UK Health Security Agency Week 50 Vaccine Surveillance Report.

The UK Health Security Agency recently replaced Public Health England and is sponsored by the Department for Health and Social Care and headed by Dr Jenny Harries.

Within their weekly Vaccine Surveillance Report they publish a section on ‘Population impact’ of the Covid-19 vaccines, and it interestingly states that ‘by 12th December 2021, the overall vaccine uptake in England for dose 1 was 67.9% and for dose 2 was 62.2%.’

The report also clearly states that uptake for dose 3 was 31.4%.

Here’s how those percentages translate in terms of the actual population of England –

As we can see from the above according to the UK Health Security Agency report, 32.4 million people have had a single dose, 29.7 million people have had a second dose, and 15 million people have had a third dose as of December 12th 2021.

This means there are 23.5 million people who have refused to partake in the largest real-world experiment ever conducted, not just 5 million that has been claimed for months and used to write discrimatory articles such as this one from journalist Andrew Neil –

Source

“There are still 5 million unvaccinated British adults, who through fear, ignorance, irresponsibility or sheer stupidity refuse to be jabbed. In doing so they endanger not just themselves but the rest of us.” wrote Andrew Neil for the Daily Mail.

“If they contract Covid, it is they who will put the biggest strain on the NHS, denying the rest of us with serious non-Covid ailments the treatment that is our right. We are all paying a heavy price for this hard core of the unvaccinated”.

Not only is Andrew Neil peddling the lie that there are just 5 million unvaccinated Brits, he’s also peddling the lie that they are putting the biggest strain on the NHS.

Because official data found within several UKHSA Vaccine Surveillance reports shows that it is the vaccinated population who have accounted for the majority of Covid-19 hospitalisations since at least 16 Aug 21

According to the following reports –

Between Aug 16 and Dec 05, the unvaccinated population accounted for 11,767 Covid-19 hospitalisations. But the vaccinated population accounted for nearly double the amount, recording 19,730 hospitalisations, with 18,406 of those being among the 2/3 dose vaccinated population. This means the vaccinated population have accounted for 63% of Covid-19 hospitalisations since August 2021.

It gets even worse for the vacinated population when it comes to deaths though.

Between 16 Aug 21 and 05 Dec 21 there were 3,070 Covid-19 deaths among the unvaccinated population in England, compared to 12,058 deaths among the vaccinated population during the same time frame. That is a 293% difference.

The public are being fed lie, after lie, after lie.

