Dr Peter McCullough Warns That Covid-19 Vaccines are More Dangerous Than the Virus

For some people, the choice between the Covid-19 vaccine and catching the virus can seem like a difficult one: Weighing up death from the jab or the virus itself. However, a respected cardiologist has warned that a study has illustrated the fact that the vaccines are in fact more dangerous than the virus they are supposed to protect people from.

Dr Peter McCullough is a top cardiologist who has had his works published more than 650 times in a variety of medical journals. Additionally, he has authored a cardiology textbook, is an editor of a cardiology journal and has served past experience on teams that review and examine new vaccines.

During his years in the medical field, he has chaired data safety monitoring boards on a multitude of occasions and has stated that he was incredibly surprised by what occurred when the Covid-19 vaccines were first rolled out earlier last year. He said that in normal circumstances, what happened in January this year when officials learned of 182 deaths following 278 million jabs should have been enough to end the Covid vaccine program.

“Our [COVID] vaccine program would have been shut down in February for excess mortality in America,” he said.

The cardiologist added that the vaccines are especially dangerous for the elderly and also other people from vulnerable groups, including those who are immunocompromised. He said that studies carried out in care homes in Europe revealed that at least 40 percent of deaths were linked to the jabs.

McCullough said: “We now know it’s the seniors who die with the vaccine … 50 percent of these deaths occur within 48 hours, 80 percent within a week.”

He added that some vaccine recipients suffered from serious adverse reactions, which often were followed by death within a day or two. According to the doctor, many people are dying from cardiopulmonary collapse due to their body’s overwhelming production of the spike protein, whilst others are dying from a thromboembolic or blood clot-related death within a few weeks of getting vaccinated. He said in these cases it’s very clear that the jabs are responsible for the deaths.

The cardiologist warned that young people should steer clear of the vaccines as the jabs can cause serious heart problems such as myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle) and pericarditis (inflammation of the heart sac), which the mainstream media have repeatedly attempted to downplay.

Whilst he understands that many people want to do what’s best to stop the virus, he also understands there are those who do not wish to lose their life as a result.

“And that’s what they’re being asked for; they’re being asked to … take a vaccine, and even though it’s rare, you could lose your life and then people are saying, ‘Well, how rare is rare?’ and I can just tell you, the mortality rate by all expert analyses is unacceptably high,” McCullough said.

