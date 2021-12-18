Australian Senator Says She Refuses to Take the Covid-19 Vaccine

An Australian Senator has stated that regardless of the pressure from her peers and the mainstream media, she will not get the Covid-19 vaccine.

Senator Pauline Hanson of Queensland, Australia, spoke during a “Business for Choice” event on December 9th at the Ipswich urban district in Queensland. She told audience members that she had no plans to get vaccinated.

She said: “I’ll tell you honestly, I haven’t had the jab [and] I don’t intend to have the jab. I’m not putting that s**t in my body. I’ve taken a stance and that is my choice.

“I’m not an anti-vaxxer, but I am very careful [with] what I’m putting into my body. I’ve felt that I’ve kept pretty good health all my life, and I intend to keep it that way.”

She criticised health authorities that she claims are making decisions for her body and infringing upon medical freedom.

“I don’t intend to listen to bureaucrats, politicians, the United Nations or the World Health Organisation pushing their own agenda and taking away my freedoms, my rights [and] my choices. That’s why I’m fighting this issue, and so should you,” Hanson said.

The Senator is a staunch critic of vaccine mandates and previously said that these measures encourage a “pandemic of discrimination.” In response, she introduced a bill in the Australian Senate in November 2021, seeking to block vaccine mandates. Although, Hanson’s bill was rejected in a 44-5 vote.

Tasmania Senator Jacqui Lambie accused Hanson and her party of thriving on discrimination and fear-mongering. She said: “This bill was supposed to be about fighting the discrimination of people who haven’t been vaccinated against COVID-19. The only people who need protection from discrimination are people who can’t receive the [vaccine] for reasons outside of their control.”

Earlier in the year, Hanson and one of her colleagues joined truck drivers protesting against Queensland’s vaccine mandate and lockdown measures. Truckers blocked the M1 Highway last August 30th in protest of compulsory Covid-19 vaccination. The senator urged the drivers to “move on” by 7am on the same day.

