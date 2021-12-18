NIH Directors Fauci and Collins Target the Great Barrington Declaration

Included in emails obtained through a Freedom of Information Act (“FOIA”), NIH Director Dr. Francis Collins emailed Dr. Anthony Fauci to urge a “quick and devastating published takedown” of the Great Barrington Declaration authored by Dr. Martin Kulldorff, Dr. Sunetra Gupta and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya.

So now I know what it feels like to be the subject of a propaganda attack by my own government. Discussion and engagement would have been a better path. pic.twitter.com/p5tqigdRgg — Jay Bhattacharya (@DrJBhattacharya) December 17, 2021

On 4 October 2020 three top scientists launched a declaration called “The Great Barrington Declaration” urging the medical community to initiate a plan of action that included “focused protection.” The group explained how herd immunity should be the goal and could be accomplished in a relatively short amount of time where even the elderly and sickly would eventually be safe to come out of lockdown.

“This ‘focused protection’ plan went against Dr. Fauci’s diabolical plan for the world. And so Dr. Fauci and Dr. Collins decided to initiate a propaganda attack against the hundreds of international doctors who signed on to the declaration,” The Gateway Pundit wrote.

The creators of Great Barrington Declaration Dr. Collins describes as “three fringe epidemiologists” are:

Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist with expertise in detecting and monitoring infectious disease outbreaks and vaccine safety evaluations.

Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist with expertise in immunology, vaccine development, and mathematical modelling of infectious diseases.

Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert focusing on infectious diseases and vulnerable populations.

At the time of writing the Declaration has more than 890,000 signatories of which approximately 60,500 are medical practitioners and public health scientists from across the world.

You can sign the Great Barrington Declaration HERE.

The 12 pages of emails which includes the “takedown” of “fringe epidemiologists” also includes emails showing Dr. Bhattacharya was corresponding with CDC epidemiologist Dr. Jennifer McQuiston from as early as 23 May 2020, he wrote: “This is not good public health – I am very troubled this Sunday morning that there will be people who will get sick and perhaps die because of what we were forced to do. Our team has done the good work, only to have it compromised.”

In August 2020 in response to an email regarding President Trump’s remarks when meeting medical experts – Dr. Scott Atlas, Dr. Bhattacharya, Dr. Joseph Ladapo, Dr. Kulldorff and Dr. Cody Meissner – Dr. Deborah Birx emailed Marc Short, VP Pence’s Chief of Staff, “I can’t be part of this with these people who believe in herd immunity … they are a fringe group without grounding in epidemics, public health or on the ground common sense experience.”

In December 2020, after defying her own travel guidelines, Dr. Birx resigned and joined an air purifying company “whose products eliminate Covid.”

On 8 October, ten minutes after receiving Collins’ email to “takedown” the Great Barrington Declaration, Fauci responds:

“Francis, I am pasting below a piece from Wired that debunks this theory.”

Fauci then pastes the text of an article written by Matt Reynolds, Wired’s science editor, titled: There is no ‘scientific divide’ over herd immunity published three days after the Great Barrington Declaration was launched. The article states, “aside from the three lead signatories, there is little about the Great Barrington Declaration that feels convincingly scientific.”

In early October 2021, Collins announced he was stepping down from his NIH role “following a number of investigative reports into Collins and his underlings.”

A couple of weeks later, “#ArrestFauci” trended on Twitter as Fauci, one of the top officials at the NIH, received a wave of backlash following several revelations about the agency.

If Wired wishes to retain any credibility, they may be wise to publish a follow up article retracting Reynold’s or at the very least, as the Great Barrington Declaration scientists have attempted from the outset, encourage open debate. Open debate is, after all, the scientific way.

A year ago, @NIHDirector Francis Collins asked Fauci to do a "devastating published take down" of the Great Barrington Declaration. A public debate would have been better. Invitation still open. https://t.co/tzgvO45EO1 — Martin Kulldorff (@MartinKulldorff) December 17, 2021

Dr. Gupta Recent Articles

Our ability to block Covid infections, even with vaccines, is short lived, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, Times of India

We have been deprived a national conversation about moving on from restrictions forever. The costs of restrictions have been devastating, as everyone can see. Yet we are poised once more to add to the collateral damage, by Sunetra Gupta, The Telegraph

Professor Sunetra Gupta: “Herd immunity probably takes the prize for being the most misunderstood term of 2020.”, The Exposé

Revelations from Previously Obtained Fauci Emails

“More than 3,200 pages of emails obtained through a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit filed by BuzzFeed News — covering the period from January to June 2020 — provide a rare glimpse into how Fauci approached his job during the biggest health crisis of the last century, showing him dealing directly with the public, health officials, reporters, and even celebrities.” – Buzzfeed News

“Fauci’s correspondence from March and April 2020, obtained through the Freedom of Information Act, offers a peek into his world during the frantic early days of the coronavirus crisis.” – The Washington Post

“Six Bombshell Revelations from Fauci’s Emails. Townhall read through the thousands of pages of emails Dr. Fauci sent and received about the Wuhan coronavirus that Buzzfeed and the Washington Post obtained via FOIA requests so you don’t have to, and here’s our roundup of the best of the worst takes.” – Townhall

“In private emails between Mark Zuckerberg and Anthony Fauci – obtained exclusively by The National Pulse – the Facebook founder and CEO offered to send “data reports” on users to “facilitate decisions” about COVID-19 lockdowns.” – The National Pulse

Like this: Like Loading...