What Can We Do to Cut Through the Propaganda?

Doctors for Covid Ethics (“D4CE”) held their second symposium, “Sounding the Call,” on 10 December. The symposium comprised 15 experts in science, medicine, finance, media, and the law who spoke as they should – freely and honestly.

Joining Catherine Austin Fitts to discuss “the propaganda” was Brian Gerrish, former Royal Navy officer and co-founder and co-host of UK Column, and Dr. Piers Robinson, co-director of the Organisation for Propaganda Studies (“OPS”) who researches and writes on propaganda, media, international politics and conflict. Austin Fitts is the president of Solari, Inc., publisher of the Solari Report, and managing member of Solari Investment Advisory Services.

“The first, most important thing, in terms of getting people to realise and understand and then contribute, and ultimately to resisting this, is to get people to understand … that there is a political and economic process, restructuring agenda, which is going on which is essentially exploiting Covid-19 as an opportunity to usher that through,” Dr. Robinson said.

“I guess that 20% of populations across liberal democracies have bought into all the propaganda, 20% don’t buy it and are resisting it in some way, and there’s a big swathe, 60%, who sense something is wrong but don’t fully understand what is going on.”

Dr. Robinson recommends targeting the 60% and helping them to understand Covid is not about a virus, that there is a political and economic agenda and our institutions are corrupt and will not save us. “It’s important that the people pushing back engage on social media and the internet. That’s an important part of pushing back, but getting out on the streets, getting out leaflets, informing a wider public … there’s a bigger audience who are not engaged and they are confused and need leadership and direction … at demonstrations delivering leaflets [for example] – that can spread the word rapidly,” he further advised.

When asked what can be done to reach the 60%, Gerrish replied, “speak to people in a very targeted way. We’ve got to know exactly what we’re fighting and we’ve got to explain them what we’re fighting in simple terms …We’re seeing the state use massive propaganda and millions of pounds, billions of dollars, put into the propaganda to help force through this lie about Covid and the pandemic.”

Gerrish explained that there are two types of propaganda: overt propaganda and covert propaganda. “It’s the covert propaganda we’ve got to bring to the surface. We’ve got to explain to people what it is and how it works. What am I talking about? I’m talking about deep applied psychology.” he said.

We need to home in on the use of applied behavioural psychology as malicious and political, said Gerrish, “we need psychologists and psychiatrists [to speak out], we need that professional team to deal with this applied behavioural psychology.”

Discussion: Brian Gerrish and Dr. Piers Robinson with Catherine Austin Fitts, An Interdisciplinary Symposium II – Sounding the Call, 10 December 2021 (16 mins)

The Symposium II “Sounding the Call” program details, as well as short biographies of the participants, can be found HERE and you can watch the full 4-hour symposium HERE. The Gerrish/Robinson/Fitts discussion begins at 1:31:30.

