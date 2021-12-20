Good Morning Britain poll reveals 9 in 10 people oppose another Lockdown and are against Mandatory Vaccination

A poll conducted by Good Morning Britain on Twitter (yet to be deleted) has revealed that 9 in 10 people in the UK oppose the Government enforcing yet another lockdown in response to the alleged Covid-19 Omicron variant, highlighting that YouGov Poll’s clearly cannot be trusted.
Good Morning Britain (GMB) posted the poll to Twitter at 07:02 am on Monday 20th December 2021, and asked “Should we lockdown before Christmas?”.
As of 14:38 on the same date the poll has received over 132,000 responses with 89% / 9 in every 10 people voting ‘No’ and making it very clear the people of the United Kingdom are not in favour of another Draconian lockdown because of the casedemic of the rebranded common cold, now dubbed Omicron.
Whilst the poll allegedly has 16 hours left to run at the time of writing we felt it was crucial to record and publish the results so far due to Good Morning Britain’s tack record of deleting poll’s when they do not get the answer they or their resident “Doctor” (Dr Hilary) were looking for.
On the 7th December GMB posted a poll asking “With Omicron cases doubling every two days, is it time to make vaccines mandatory?”.
The poll received 44,713 voted before being deleted by GMB, most likely due to the fact 9 in 10 people again voted ‘No’ to mandatory vaccination.
The results of the now deleted poll on madatory vaccination, and the most likely to be deleted poll on another lockdown, highlight how “official” polls published by YouGov that are being used to claim the public overwhelmingly support new measures and are in favour of mandatory vaccination.
Recent results of a poll published by YouGov claim that a large majority of Brits would support making Covid-19 boosters mandatory for those deemed to be vulnerable and the use of public transport, and the right to visit restaurants.
The poll was conducted with a sample size of just 1,696 adults in the UK, and all of them were carefully screened beforehand to ensure YouGov received the results they wanted, just as is done with every poll conducted by YouGov.
But if the fact that YouGov carefully selects who they want to participate in their poll’s isn’t enough to persuade you that they cannot be trusted, then perhaps the knowledge that YouGov was founded by the ex-Vaccine Minister and current Education Secretary, could be the straw that breaks the camels back?
YouGov polls are being manipulated and used by the mainstream media to sway public opinion. By carefully selecting 1,696 adults to get they answers they needed, they were able to claim that the majority of Brits support mandatory vaccination, and make you feel like you are part of a minority.
But a poll conducted by GMB with over 23 times more responses before being deleted proves that if you are against mandatory vaccination you are in fact part of the majority, with only 1 in 10 actually being in favour of the dangerous, fascist measure.
Now, another poll conducted by GMB that is yet to be deleted proves that if you are opposed to the introduction of another Draconian lockdown to tackle the common cold, that you are also part of a majority, with only 1 in 10 Brits revealing themselves to be Covid Cultists.
So come Boxing Day when it is expected that the Government will announce further restrictions on all our lives, know that you are many, and they are few, and that 90% of the country will stand with you when you choose to ignore the dictatorial government that has reigned over the UK for two years.
The Exposé is now censored on
Google, Facebook & Twitter.
So we need your help to ensure
we can continue to bring you the
facts the mainstream refuse to…
We’re not funded by the Government
to publish lies and propaganda on their
behalf like the mainstream media.
Instead we rely solely on your support, so
please support us in our efforts to bring you
honest, reliable, investigative journalism.
It’s quick and easy…
Please choose your preferred
method to show your support
Categories: Breaking News, Did You Know?, Latest News, The Expose Blog, World News
My pay at least $300/day. My co-worker says me! I’m really amazed because you really help people to have ideas how to earn money. Thank you for your ideas and I hope that you’ll achieve more and receive more blessings.ggt I admire your Website I hope you will notice me & I hope I can also win your paypal giveaway.
Now …………..http://Www.SmartPay1.com
You remember those rumours that a few select people at the very top, control the world and who lives and dies:
Alleged Jacob Rothschild Letter and a Third Option
By
Guest Author December 19, 2021
From starlight432.blogspot:
This letter is only available to subscribers on a certain site, and other sites are not posting the entire letter or won’t load properly, so this needs to be posted independently. A response is below the letter.
Dear Henry,
You are very good at putting your finger on the problem but as you see, this Covid ordeal is a red hot one nurtured by many flames which are global and include the control and regulation of finances, resources, production, consumption, pollution and overpopulation.
None of the people heading up institutions directly or indirectly under the control of my family, including the British Crown, the Vatican, the Masons, and the major oligarchs and corporations of the world care what you think or say.
We control the major finances of the world but also your governments, the major media networks, most jobs on the planet, and even the money in your bank accounts. These are the facts which you cannot change.
The Jewish question is a complicated one, and thanks particularly to the influence and persistence of my family, it is generally no longer considered by very many as the “Jewish problem”.
You see Henry you proceed to attack us based on the old and outmoded method of arguing which is with facts and reasons. That is not the way things are done anymore.
People generally like to pretend and generally will believe anything they see most other people believing in or else they simply do what they are led to do by the media and what we want. If someone like you goes against their interests and beliefs, they are likely to discount what you say and completely shut it out of their minds. That is what is happening to you.
If you have moral qualms about people in power misleading the masses, especially misleading and controlling those who have rejected and persecuted your kind, that is your problem and not ours.
If there is a history of mutual exclusion with Christians and other outsiders looking down on your people as some kind of inferior species, or resenting you because of your success which you know full well is based on our tribal solidarity and ability to concentrate and consolidate wealth, power, knowledge and intelligence to dominate so much in the midst of ongoing adversity, then why do you try to reignite the fires of that problem which we in any case are able these days to extinguish as soon as we see a spark? Why do you waste your breath blowing so hard to reignite things with such a wind against you? .
Is it because of your high regard for what you claim is the “truth”?
Your words are uttered in another nation in our realm but are published virtually in my own backyard here in England on this site which purports to have a high regard for the truth, albeit of the outmoded kind and with a relatively small, obscure, and scurrilous following. No one of any importance will listen to you. Yet, I feel obliged that on some special occasions, as with this most recent posting of yours, to try to set you straight.
WORLD MANAGEMENT REQUIRES A MATERIAL LEVELING AND DEPOPULATION
When one has vast power and wealth, you tend to be in control of a great deal, a control which has to be delegated not only to protect your interests from a constant stream of lying courtiers and usurpers, but also you have to delegate that control in order to maintain and at times, to expand your interests.
Furthermore, you find that in maintaining your control there is a tremendous burden of responsibility placed upon you where you have to make decisions to resolve a never ending array of very difficult problems, such as mentioned above – pollution, competition, exploitation, over population, etc. Jacques Attali is a faithful disciple of our New World Order projects which come down to a global control over many things, with a world government, the means of which unfortunately require those very things your sentiments abhor which is a material levelling for equality and a radical reduction of the population of the world.
Your problem is that very few people with any common sense disagree there are such problems, and it appears that your only complaint comes down to the means we have determined as necessary for these solutions. You are correct in your assertions that many of these problems have been exaggerated and may not even exist at this time.
However, we do plan 50 to 100 years in advance and what we are more concerned about is ensuring that the things we do fear simply do not occur in the future. In this fight as we have to check foreign powers with respect to their grasping of lands and resources, as well as the increasing pollution problems, and we also, and more importantly, have to control the people of our own nations, to stop the grasping, over-consumption, and over reproduction lest they themselves become major problem in the future.
Also, with power and wealth you find out very quickly that when you have these things, it is very difficult to abandon or to share them. Yet, when you do have them you find you are able to increase them while at the same time making things more equal for everyone else under your control, and quelling disputes in the lower levels of your structure.
THE BURDENS OF TOTAL POWER
Henry, I doubt you will understand this or the burden we world leaders have taken upon our shoulders. We have worked exceedingly hard with all heads of state, including the British Crown and the Vatican, as well as the leading families of the world, in carrying out the plans for a new order of world governance to replace borders and national restrictions. We have entered into a vast expansion of world trade and development which needs regulation. If not by our ownership and order then by whose? I ask you.
We see a future world without enough to go around, and therefore we must learn first to control it and then to share what is there as we deem most advantageous to those whom we choose. That is what power is for.
What you are concerned about are the methods we are using to solve these problems, which you say are “totalitarian”, and “communist”. To us those are only abstract words like the words ‘truth’, ‘freedom’, and ‘justice’, and in any crisis people mainly act on emotion and not upon actual fact, critical thinking, and reason.
You are clearly not on our level or for that matter on the same level of the overwhelming majority of people who would not be caught dead reading your postings. You are welcome to your intellectual pride and puffery, but it will make no difference. You have isolated yourself in an outmoded from of communication. Logic and fact even in science has been taken over by whomever or whatever have the controlling interest and all you’re left complaining about are our methods.
Regardless of the substance of the actual problem, as long as the general belief is that it is a serious one, then all that matters is the solution and the cooperation with that solution. We establish the problem and we provide the solutions. It is not fact and reason which ruled the 20th century. It is the use of psychology and that is precisely why you have no real power despite your intellectual and journalistic skills.
You think you can influence people by revealing what you consider to be the truth regarding a pandemic and vaccines used as pretexts, when you do not consider the necessity of solving the greater problems giving rise to the use of such pretexts?
Even Francis at the Vatican knows that the pandemic was necessary. Why do you think such a man, a “communist” as you say, was put in that place at this particular time in history?
Many changes have have to be made in ushering in our new order. Many appointments have had to be made and they are not all Jewish as your writings suggest, although I do wish there were more and that Francis was more Jewish.
NAIVETY
Without any worry of causing outrage or reaction to fuel opposition to our plans as expressed in our UN and WEF agendas, let me demonstrate how naïve you are regarding our methods.
The vaccines you mention, you cannot even determine why are they are being forced on the public. Why you wonder, if they are so clearly unnecessary and useless in relation to the virus, which in any case was never a grave threat, or even very much anything more than an overture or an exercise to our culling potentials, would they do this?
Why you ask, are the governments being so draconian in forcing them on the people when they are so clearly dangerous and causing so many deaths and health problems?
Why you ask, have all of the governments under the control of our power structure suppressed the use of the cheap drugs which so effectively cure the virus symptoms, just to make way for the useless and dangerous vaccines?
It is a mystery to you and then you go off into one your conspiracy theories that we are using these vaccines to cull or thin out the human herd. You think that will scare people and wake them up? You keep asking “why?’, like a schoolboy. You think cold hard facts and reason have sway with the public when they believe their governments are caring for them, giving them money, and trying to make them safe.
Henry, it is all psychology and the media, and despite anything I say it will make no difference to the outcome.
Don’t you see that there is something much more important going on here than the actual control potential, or precedent, of people trained to receive yearly vaccines tailored to their special needs and circumstances. If my friend, Jacques, was right about centralized controls and communism, and if with Francis, the idea of “equality” is most central and fundamental to our Agendas and New World Order that when we say that “everyone must be vaccinated” then you see we not only mean it, but what you don’t see is that the “equality” is the very essence of what the entire exercise is all about.
The word “everyone” Henry, is the key. It is the magic word. Everyone must do the same. In all communist nations we have fostered, it is customary that for “equality” for the desired and planned “leveling” in this new order, in order for people to have the same in their needs and wants, everyone has to be psychologically trained to obey the same commands.
In our prodigy nation of modern China, the people had to be cleansed of many of their differences and even such a small thing as everyone having to wear the same uniforms was crucial to instill cultural and material equality, or “sameness”.
Of course the masks are totally useless for the virus unless you have a flu or cold and you sneezed or coughed without a handkerchief. However, it is the obedience and conformity to our top-down commands which is crucial, that “everyone” wear one subject to government mandate or command. It is like a uniform to make everyone “uniform”. It is about instilling a sense of unity, conformity, obedience, and most of all “equality”.
As you must clearly see by now, the vaccines are even more psychologically important in the present program. It is the impulsive and unruly human mind which must be controlled. Francis agrees. The universal vaccine programs not only open the door for behavior control through gene modification and enhancement, but more importantly for the present operation – psychological behavior control with the vaccines is even more fundamental.
Regardless of whether or not the vaccines are unnecessary and useless regarding the virus, or even harmful for many, they are the most uniform and concerted psychological weapon ever devised to control human behavior.
The compliance with the mask like a uniform is hardly even skin deep. It is still external, and at most it is just virtue signalling.
For the New World Order we needed a much deeper and lasting compliance. When the overwhelming majority of the people yield in allowing you to inject into them, a substance which any free and thinking person like yourself would reject and object to, not even knowing what the substances are, but trusting their governments and our media networks, then that is most certainly the most important victory our structure could every hope for.
The psychology is very simple, and I am surprised you missed it for so long. If our governments are successful in inducing or forcing “everyone” to be vaccinated, it matters not what is in the vaccines.
What matters is the sense of conformity, submission, and “equality” which is established, generating a sense of “equality” and trust which is to most people absolutely personal and internal, for what they allow into their bodies, like sex or religious rituals, is very much associated with their minds, and their beliefs which in any case they will already have surrendered, either willingly, or through the force you now see being exercised by various governments around the world.
Whether this conquering of alleged freedom, individual integrity, and personal ownership you so highly prize is to be easy or painful for you, we do not care.
In your efforts to protect your old and failing civilization we are dismantling, we find these means necessary. If people will allow such vaccines to invade their own bodies and their children’s in order to comply and to be the same or “equal” to “everyone” else they most certainly will not object to or oppose their wealth, use of resources and life styles being equalized as well.
In any case Henry, just think of how influential you could be with all of the dissidents still caught up with the your archaic ways of thinking using rational persuasion and reasoning with people to try to solve problems, when it all can be done with a simple little virus, easy deception, and a little jab here and there.
And here is the reply to below: Equality according to the Jesuits: Equality based on almost everyone being dead and the survivors being enslaved.
Equality according to the Rothschilds and associates: Equality based on everyone being enslaved.
Today, I’ve enjoyed an inspiring conversation with a neighbour who likes to also use his mind for critical thinking, with a level of information that matches an intelligent understanding. We discussed the pandemic, since we’re plunged in full lockdown from 5 am this Sunday-morning, for a month at least, announced yesterday. This is so sudden that many shop-owners and food-and-drink-entertainment venues are in shock. They expected to catch up with lost profit, see? Xmas will now be celebrated at home by all, everything is closed except super markets.
When I asked my neighbour about the Economic Forum, he had a vague understanding of it. He knew of the term “Great Reset”. He didn’t know of the pandemic-drill of Sept. 2019, nor did he know of Claus Schwab’s School for Young Leaders, where our MP Mark Rutte was a student. This neighbour did some quick thinking, connecting some of the dots he already had stored in his memory, and his remark was “Ahh, is that why Mark Rutte has such a clever way of reasoning? And why he manages to maintain his position, after the disaster with childcare benefits last year.”
The entire Dutch government fell, end of the year 2020, due to the disclosure of corrupt management with those benefits, with young families suffering unjust consequences, financially, in the last years. (I’m happy to be off the hook, since July 2015, receiving my state pension, not having to work as a day-time Nanny anymore)
There’s still a procedure going on, in parliament, to form a new composition with MP Mark Rutte in the lead. No one seems to make serious work of his behaviour in those past years, and at present. To me, that development is a sign of misleading, manipulation and false notes played in that orchestra.
Now, as an example of false notes, leading to our present lockdown, and this relates to the sinister reasoning in that letter published on this page:
The hospitals in my country are crowded, with both regular patients and corona-patients. That’s different from last year, where regular patients had to wait for their turn, when their condition wasn’t life-threatening.
Nowadays, end of 2021, the Dutch healthcare system is catching up with all those who’ve been waiting for treatment, while at the same time, many of the medical staff in IC and other departments of hospitals, have resigned or have fallen ill, or are burned out due to the pressure in working conditions.
And so, we’ve got a mix of overcrowded hospitals , combined with a death-rate that is higher than the highest peak last year. With a large number of vaccinated people falling ill, some of them landing in the IC-unit of a hospital. So far, since vaccination started in my country, 625 people died suddenly within 2 weeks after vaccination with a mRNa vaccine. This is the condition in my country that leads to the present lockdown. With propaganda of booster vaccination ongoing. That’s how far the lie is stretched now. Almost snapping, I believe. With decision-makers who have obediently stored their conscience in the freezer. Just like the one whose mind presents this letter. That is, when it’s a genuine one.
PrepareForChange DevonSeamoor