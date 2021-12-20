Robert F. Kennedy: Exposing Dangerous Vaccines, Vaccine Passports and the Real Anthony Fauci

Doctors for Covid Ethics (“D4CE”) held their second symposium, “Sounding the Call,” on 10 December. The symposium comprised 15 experts in science, medicine, finance, media, and the law who spoke as they should – freely and honestly.

‘The Real Anthony Fauci’, a book by Robert F. Kennedy Jr., exposes the controlled demolition of democracy. The Epoch Times reported that at the closing of the second year of the “CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus” having caused havoc in the world, the book has made the #1 best seller on Amazon charts, was also the top seller toward the end of November on Wall Street Journal’s list, and still appeared on the top 5 in USA Today’s list by mid-December.

The book is directed to everybody who is puzzled about what has been happening in the last 20 months.

During the second session of the D4CE’s Symposium II, Kennedy spoke with Catherine Austin Fitts.

Kennedy was in a unique position to join the dots of the coup d’état, as Austin Fitts calls it, as he had been litigating for many years powerful organisations on governmental issues. He has been involved in over 500 lawsuits of which about 20% were against the US Environmental Protection Agency (“EPA”). He has witnessed first-hand the dynamics of how state agencies are captured and “transformed into sock puppets” and become promoters and spokespeople for industry.

Additionally, for 17 years Kennedy has been working on public health issues, specifically vaccines. He recognised that what was happening in the public health arena was really unique, “because of these financial relationships with pharma, it’s regulatory capture on steroids. The relationship between pharmaceutical companies and the three big agencies and their subagencies – FDA, CDC, NIH – is there is a seamless subsidiary relationship. In other words, people within these agencies … regard their job as in partnership with pharma,” he said.

Kennedy explained that vaccines are the fulcrum of the Agency/Pharma relationship because they are enormously profitable. Vaccines are exempt from liability so you cannot sue the pharmaceutical companies no matter how egregious the injury and “that alone has made vaccines immensely profitable.”

Vaccines went from being a $187 million dollar per year industry, when Fauci took control of the NIH, to a $60 billion industry. “But the big payments to pharmaceutical companies are selling the medications for the chronic diseases that are associated with the vaccines that they’re selling children,” Kennedy said. Fauci turned NIH from a public health agency into an incubator for pharmaceutical products.

The US Child Vaccination Schedule, for children from birth to 18 years old, comprises 72 injections. All 16 childhood vaccines are dangerous and are causing a number of health issues including an alarming increase in autism. Alix Mayer, an expert on vaccines who works for Children’s Health Defense, discussed children’s vaccine safety in more detail during an interview with Steve Kirsch, watch HERE.

We know Covid injections do not prevent transmission and, therefore, they cannot end a pandemic. “And so there really is not a public health rationale [for vaccine passports]. It is a control device. A control device that is linked to currency and your cheque book,” Kennedy warned.

“Here’s what we can predict. We know they have programmable currency,” he said and explained that what that means is every financial transaction we make will be visible to government and that information can be made visible to financial outfits.

Using a very day example Kennedy explained further: “They can programme your money. Let’s say you violated social distancing, for example. They know your location 24 hours a day from your cell [mobile] phones … or facial recognition … you violate that [social distancing] and they can say ‘until you comply the punishment is you are under house arrest and you can only leave the house to buy at local grocery stores’. And they can make it so your money does not work at any place other than the grocery store by your house … So, they can control you.”

“Once you get [vaccine] passports, [your previous] freedoms are no longer freedoms, they are privileges. And they are privileges that are contingent on your obedience to a, ultimately, limitless inventory of diktats.”

There is no time in history where power that was given is given back to the people and we have to assume that the power we give them, they will abuse. The more we comply, the worse it is going to get – “this is the hill we die on,” Kennedy said.

Robert F. Kennedy: The Real Anthony Fauci, An Interdisciplinary Symposium II – Sounding the Call,

10 December 2021 (20 mins)

The Symposium II “Sounding the Call” program details, as well as short biographies of the participants, can be found HERE and you can watch the full 4-hour symposium HERE. The Kennedy’s discussion begins at 1:47:45.

The Real Anthony Fauci: Dr. Joseph Mercola interviews Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

“In this interview, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., an environmental activist and attorney turned ultimate freedom fighter, discusses his latest book, “The Real Anthony Fauci: Bill Gates, Big Pharma, and the Global War on Democracy and Public Health,” which is a must-read if you want to know more about the behind-the-scenes of this giant fraud. We could talk for hours and not cover but a fraction of what’s in this book, which Kennedy calls a ‘devastating indictment of Tony Fauci’.” – Dr. Joseph Mercola.

Summary:

Fauci is the highest-paid federal employee in the U.S., and 68% of his $437,000 a year salary comes from bioweapons research.

Instead of safeguarding public health, Dr. Anthony Fauci turned the National Institutes of Health into an incubator for pharmaceutical products, and essentially sold the entire country to the drug industry.

Fauci has had a hand in creating the vaccine gold rush. In 2000, he met with Bill Gates, who asked to partner with the NIH in an agreement to vaccinate the world with a battery of new vaccines. In 2009, this agreement was rebranded as “The Decade of Vaccines,” the objective of which was to implement mandatory vaccinations for every adult and child on the planet by the year 2020

One of the darkest stains on Fauci’s career, aside from his role in the Covid pandemic, was his handling of the HIV epidemic. Suppressing the use of repurposed drugs, Fauci zeroed in on AZT, a toxic drug that has killed an estimated 300,000 AIDS patients.

The similarities between the AZT scandal and what’s happening today with the Covid injection and remdesivir are striking. Again, Fauci has suppressed all treatments using inexpensive and nontoxic drugs. U.S. taxpayers have paid for research, while drug companies have raked in the profits, all while having zero liability for injuries and deaths.

Watch ‘Dr. Joseph Mercola: The Real Anthony Fauci- Interview with Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’, 15 November 2021 (80 mins) HERE.

Read the full analysis by Dr. Joseph Mercola of the ‘The Real Anthony Fauci’ interview with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in the document attached below.

Further Resources:

