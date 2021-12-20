Invites to Davos Show Direct Collusion Between WEF and the Dutch Government

“In addition to Sigrid Kaag, Minister Wopke Hoekstra is working with the WEF on the Great Reset: “your contribution to the work of the Great Reset will be especially critical” and “your participation becomes a major force in shaping the Great Reset.” Resist. Become a member,” Dutch Member of Parliament Pepijn van Houwelingen tweeted earlier today.

Pepijn van Houwelingen is a member of the Dutch House of Representatives. He obtained a copy of the invite in response to written Parliamentary questions addressed to Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

On 28 May 2021 van Houwelingen submitted written “Parliamentary questions” regarding “The Character of, and Relations of Cabinet Members with, the World Economic Forum.”

The Dutch cabinet responded but van Houwelingen submitted further written questions on 12 August and then again on 21 September. His final request listed 42 questions of which Question 12 read: “Can we get those invites [from WEF] for inspection?

The House of Representative questions can be found by following this LINK and downloading the document after following the “parliamentary question” link for any particular question.. The documents are in Dutch. We have translated van Houwelingen’s questions of 21 September into English, using Google translate, and attached the English version below.

On 10 July 2020, the World Economic Forum (“WEF”) wrote to Dutch Finance Minister Wopke Hoestra to invite him to the 51st WEF annual forum.

“The discussions will focus on shaping policies for the post-Covid-19 era under the theme of the Great Reset … As a member of the Regional Action Group for Europe and Eurasia, your contribution to the work of the Great Reset will be especially critical at the annual meeting … your participation will be crucial to shaping the future of the global financial system … The Forum will work with your staff to ensure your participation will become a major force in shaping the Great Reset.”

Minutes before, van Houwelingen tweeted an image of the WEF invite to the then Dutch Minister of Foreign Affairs Sigrid Kaag.

Kaag’s invite, dated 1 July 2020, from WEF included the generic words of Hoestra’s but was tailored to include: “As you co-chair the Forum’s Global Action Group and are a member of the Regional Action Group for the Middle East and North Africa your contributions to the work of the Great Reset will be especially critical at the Annual Meeting. Your participation in the deliberations in Davos would also ensure that the Netherlands take a large role in shaping the future of the global trading system.”

On the 16 September, Kaag announced she was resigning as Minister of Foreign affairs over the Dutch evacuation amid the crisis in Afghanistan.

