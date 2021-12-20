Wellcome Leap Teams Up with CEPI For RNA Readiness and Response (Part II)

With its global network of ‘living’ biofoundries Wellcome Leap aims to deliver 20 billion “vaccine” doses per month if the need arises. The current world population is 7,9 billion so it would equate to more than two doses in a month for every man, woman and child on the planet. And the University of Sheffield is in the thick of it.

The RNA Readiness and Response (“R3”), a $60 million program, is jointly funded by Wellcome Leap and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (“CEPI”). As with all of Wellcome Leap’s programs, it aims to be completed over 5 to 10 years but no later than, by 2030. However, the potential to be able to produce 20 billion doses of “vaccines” per month they hope to reach by the second year of the program.

R3 aims to establish a network of vaccine manufacturing facilities, biofoundries, across the world to increase the number of RNA-based treatments that are designed, developed and produced each year. It has two stated goals:

to increase exponentially the number of biologic products that can be designed, developed, and produced every year; and

to create a self-sustaining network of manufacturing facilities providing globally distributed, state-of-the-art surge capacity to meet future pandemic needs.

Producing 20 billion vaccine doses per month is certainly an exponential increase. However, the future pandemic they are preparing for is not viral. The program’s pandemic preparedness seeks RNA-based vaccines against non-viral targets and are particularly interested in “vaccines” for bacterial pathogens.

The program also aims to develop alternatives to vaccine-by-injection stating development of tissue-targeting strategies and needle-free delivery as a requirement of the program: “We are particularly interested in delivery strategies alternative to intravenous infusion and intramuscular injection, including oral, mucosal and transdermal,” the R3 Program Announcement informed those applying for funding.

R3 is also particularly interested in “broadly applicable formulations” that use “improved lipid or inorganic nanoparticles, polymers/biopolymers and programmable nanomaterials, including graphene.”

Source: R3 Program Announcement (information for applicants who want to join the program)

This article is Part II of two parts. In Part I we explored the people and organisations behind Wellcome Leap and the R3 program. In this article, Part II, we look what types of projects the program is funding.

Wellcome Leap’s R3

R3 seeks to change the dynamics and costs of biologics development and production, addressing the limitations of current manufacturing by establishing RNA as a versatile, deployable, standardised, multi-product platform technology, Wellcome Leap states on their website.

It goes on to claim the “new mRNA vaccines have demonstrated efficacies in the high 90s, with minimal side effects” and that the scale of this achievement was only possible because “RNA technology shifts the most difficult and complex parts of manufacturing — the key proteins needed for a vaccine — to the natural bioreactor that is the human body.”

DNA contains the instructions needed for an organism to develop, survive and reproduce. Genes are DNA sequences that contain instructions to make proteins.

Our bodies are designed to manufacture the proteins we need. There is no health benefit in allowing pharmaceutical companies to change our bodies to manufacture the proteins they wish us to have. Covid injections are not vaccines, they are, amongst other things, gene therapy drugs. However, having acknowledged this, Wellcome Leap then reverts to using the term “vaccine” to conjure up the idea it is all being done for the sake of our health:

“Given this vaccine breakthrough, it would be reasonable to expect a wave of activity to discover, develop, and deliver new RNA-based biologics.”

The justification for the R3 program – Covid injection efficacy “in the high 90s with minimal side effects” – is based on inaccurate and falsified information. But evidence-based science and medicine, which does not support their statements, will not stop them attempting to create a future with a never-ending cycle of causing a disease with RNA-based products and then using the same causative agent to treat the diseases it caused.

The need for more RNA-based products, Wellcome Leap claims, is so these can be used to treat “diverse biologics” and then names some of the diseases the “new mRNA vaccines” or Covid injections cause, namely: cancer, cardiovascular conditions and autoimmune diseases.

By administering RNA products into people’s bodies, they are creating a market for yet another of their RNA products, in perpetuum.

Establish the RNA ‘Living’ Biofoundry

The R3 program has three “thrust areas”: establish the RNA ‘living’ biofoundry; increase the diversity, number, and pace of biologics development; and, sustainable production with surge capacity.

A biofoundry supports the engineering of biological systems. It allows scientists to perform synthetic biology and experimentation on a high-throughput scale. Synthetic biology seeks to create new “biological” parts, devices, and systems or to redesign systems that are already found in nature. It “involves redesigning organisms for useful purposes by engineering them to have new abilities,” the NIH’s National Human Genome Research Institute states.

Building a biofoundry: Figure 2. Modular nature of biofoundry services

An article published in October 2019 by the World Economic Forum (“WEF”) mentions the establishment of a consortium of biofoundries, the Global Biofoundry Alliance (“GBA”), to foster accelerated development and large-scale vaccine production as a critical element to combating pandemics. The GBA was established and launched in Japan in May 2019.

Before the world was aware there was a “Covid pandemic” and more than a year before gene-based “vaccines” were rolled-out to the public, biofoundries were being established for “large-scale vaccine production.”

“The concept of foundries has revolutionised manufacturing in other industrial sectors (such as the semiconductor sector) and is a logical path forward for RNA vaccine production,” Genetic Engineering & Biotechnology News wrote, adding that support for the idea was evidenced by initiatives such as R3 which aims to establish a global network of biofoundries.

However, while the GBA seems to portray themselves as “a test-bed for new technologies,” Wellcome Leap portray themselves as perfecting the processes in order to construct a network of standardised manufacturing facilities.

The R3 program seeks to develop standardised manufacturing processes, starting from digital sequence input, for RNA products including vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, therapeutic biologics and diagnostics. Use of manufacturing capacity within existing factories for non-health related products, such as pesticides, fragrances, and flavours will be considered as suitable for biofoundry sites, the R3 program announcement states.

There are three manufacturing processes that make up R3’s biofoundry: software tools (designers); current good manufacturing practices or cGMP (manufacturers); and a foundry service broker to act as an intermediary between designers and manufacturers.

Software tools encompass designing computer models of RNA products. The computer models are required to show a reliable prediction of potency and the extent of immune response induced by the RNA-based product.

cGMP processes are required to be fully or largely automated, through robotics or other technologies, which are capable of delivering multiple product designs in parallel for a range of RNA lengths from ~100 to above ~10,000 nucleotides.

When the designers and the manufacturers have shown they have a workable process to support sustainable capacity, a to-scale RNA ‘living’ biofoundry will be constructed.

The biofoundry needs to demonstrate that a design developed by the software tools is being effectively manufactured into the RNA product as designed.

Within two years, by September 2023 assuming the program start date is when funding was awarded in September 2021, a regional working model will be up and running: “by year 2, a regional ‘living’ biofoundry will be demonstrated, capable of economically sustainable operations and suitable as part of a global network delivering 20B doses per month of vaccine in a global outbreak event.”

It’s notable that, although they refer to testing processes, clinical trials of the RNA products are not mentioned. Additionally, factories manufacturing pesticides, for example, will be able to add a Wellcome Trust biofoundry to their operations. It seems has nothing to do with our health and wellbeing and everything to do with economics.

Even more alarming is that they are “particularly interested in advances in broadly applicable formulations based on improved lipid or inorganic nanoparticles, polymers/biopolymers and programmable nanomaterials, including graphene” as alternative delivery mechanisms. The delivery mechanisms they refer to in this context is how their RNA product will enter our bodies’ tissues and cells.

By 2030. RNA designed on a computer. Programmable nanomaterials. Graphene. Global network of fully automated factories. 20 billion doses per month. Administered by mouth, nose or skin. Program controlled by Wellcome Trust and CEPI. Let that sink in …

Source: R3 Program Announcement (information for applicants who want to join the program)

R3 and The University of Sheffield

Dr. Zoltán Kis of the University of Sheffield is one of 17 applicants who have been awarded R3 funding.

“Within the R3 program, the team from Sheffield is playing a central role for developing a digitised, small-scale and high-throughput process for distributed and automated RNA production for therapy and pandemic preparedness,” a job advertisement for a research associate states.

“You will develop a bespoke data analytics/visualisation dashboard that will enable integration with Internet of things (IoT) technologies,” the job advert continues, “the project will be carried out in collaboration with two industrial partners … The project is led by Dr. Zoltan Kis at the University of Sheffield, an expert in mRNA vaccine production modelling for quality by design and techno economic analysis.”

Dr. Kis joined the University of Sheffield in September 2021. Prior to this he was at Imperial College London’s Future Vaccine Manufacturing (“FVMR”) Hub, for which one of four external collaborators is Professor Gordon Dougan of the Wellcome Trust Sanger Institute, a British genomics and genetics research institute primarily funded by the Wellcome Trust.

Gordon was a Senior Group Leader at the Institute and his research focused on the use of genomics to study host/pathogen interactions during infection. Gordon worked for more than ten years for The Wellcome Foundation, which is now part of GlaxoSmithKline (“GSK”), and has served as a member of several World Health Organisation (“WHO”) Committees.

Sir Patrick Vallance, formerly president of research and development at GSK and who chairs the UK government’s expert advisory panel on vaccines, was revealed last year to have a £600,000 shareholding in GSK. Sir Jeremy Farrar, director of the Wellcome Trust, also has a position on the UK’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (“SAGE”) and is on the board of CEPI. Both men have been implicated in a cover-up of the origins of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

From January 2018, for the more than three and a half years Dr. Kis was a research associate at the FVMR Hub, the aim of his work was “to develop vaccine manufacturing technologies capable of producing large amounts of vaccines against known and unknown pathogens, quickly, at high quality and low cost.”

According to Dr. Kis’ profile on The University of Sheffield’s website, during 2020 he contributed towards Imperial College being awarded funds for a malaria vaccine project (from Wellcome Trust) and a project to meet the UK’s demand for Covid injections (from UK’s Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council or EPSRC). After moving to Sheffield, he retained an honorary lecturer role at Imperial College.

The timing of Dr. Kis move to Sheffield seems curious. Applications for funding from the R3 program were submitted in mid-August 2021 with decisions sent to applicants at the end of September. Which means that Dr. Kis would have submitted his application whilst at Imperial College but received notice whether he was successful after starting his role at the University of Sheffield.

In 2011 and 2012 Dr. Kis presented papers at the Bioengineering Conference. The 2012 paper titled ‘Design of a synthetic gene network for monitoring shear stress sensor activity in endothelial cells’ was presented again at the 8th international symposium on Biomechanics in Vascular Biology and Cardiovascular in 2013 and a few years later, in 2016, published in Nature.

In November 2018, while at the FVMR Hub, he co-authored a paper ‘Emerging Technologies for Low-Cost, Rapid Vaccine Manufacture’. The paper states that the vaccine manufacturing approaches at the time were “not suitable for producing a high number of vaccine doses rapidly, in response to an infectious outbreak.” and so the need to review, assess and compare four “emerging vaccine platform technologies,” one of which was RNA vaccines.

Dr. Kis seems to have been entrenched with synthetic biology and the Wellcome Trust for some time before being awarded funding by the R3 program.

“By establishing a vaccine production process, which can then be transferred to different parts of the world, we can help more researchers, developers and manufacturers use this revolutionary RNA technology. This will facilitate the rapid development and mass-production of vaccines against a wide range of diseases, such as Covid-19 and its variants, seasonal influenza, Rabies, Zika, Human Papillomavirus, Hepatitis C, Malaria, HIV, immune disorders and cancers as well as against currently unknown, future viral targets,” Dr. Kis said last week when announcing his success in gaining R3 funding.

“We are grateful for receiving funding via the Wellcome Leap R3 program, and this allows us to develop and to innovate those RNA manufacturing processes here at the University of Sheffield,” Dr Kis said.

Knowing the harms current mRNA “vaccines” are causing, the aims of the R3 program and the organisations and characters involved, we are not grateful and would prefer Dr. Kis and his team worked to stop this insane program instead of working to progress it.

