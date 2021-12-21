Blackrock, Vanguard and Pharma Executives Are Making a Killing from A Crisis They Helped to Create

Stockholders banking on the Covid injections to line their pockets have very merry news this holiday season as they rake in the returns from a raging bull market on Moderna and Pfizer shares.

Big pharma executives and shareholders saw their wealth skyrocket in the week after Omicron was “discovered,” with eight top Pfizer and Moderna shareholders making a combined $10.3bn, City A.M. reported on 6 December, less than two weeks after Omicron was announced.

The two drug companies manufacture mRNA Covid injections and with Omicron sweeping the world, investors are sweeping the returns into their bank accounts. The eight top Pfizer and Moderna shareholders alone made a combined $10.3 billion.

Pfizer CEO, Albert Bourla, personally made $339,236 on the value of shares he holds in the week after the announcement of Omicron.

Moderna’s CEO, Stephane Bancel, raked in $3.19 million all by himself by selling off 10,000 shares for $319 each on 26 November, the day after Omicron was announced. And just under two weeks later, by 5 December, became more than $1,7 billion richer with the value of his remaining shares rising.

Blackrock investment company made $2.5 billion just in the one week following the Omicron announcement. And Vanguard made a whopping $1.01 billion from its shares in Moderna and $1.5 billion from Pfizer.

All this came within days of the UK government cutting a deal on 2 December with Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna for 114 million doses of injections (54m of Pfizer and 60m of Moderna) securing doses for two years.

At the same time, Pfizer’s CEO, Albert Bourla, predicted that booster injections are here to stay. Pfizer and BioNTech released results from an initial lab study on 8 December. In an interview with CNBC Bourla said the preliminary studies were based on a synthetic, lab-created copy of Omicron and real world results were expected in the following two weeks. While results may show that a third injection could fight the variant, Bourla said, “I think we will need a fourth dose.”

On 10 December, Channel 4’s Dispatches aired their investigation, ‘Vaccine Wars: Truth About Pfizer’, which accused Pfizer of funding educational presentations in Canada that said its UK rival AstraZeneca was ineffective and even dangerous for some people in the population. Dispatches investigation also revealed an analysis by a biological engineering expert that the manufacturing costs of Pfizer’s injection is 76p per dose but is being sold to the UK government for £22.

Pfizer was “disappointed to hear” of the documentary and accused Channel 4 of “unbalanced reporting” and that the 76p per dose cost was “grossly inaccurate.” Pfizer’s response to Channel 4 proves one thing at least – the “vaccine wars” are real.

There are a lot of misconceptions and myths about Pfizer. The first is that it created a Covid injection. It did not. They marketed it. The only thing Pfizer has created is a money-making machine, Dr Vernon Colman said, Pfizer is talking of $80 billion in forecast revenues.

Contrary to Pfizer’s claims that a third injection could fight Omicron, on 12 December scientists in Hong Kong published their research which found Covid injections were not effective against Omicron. Malik Peiris, a virologist at the University of Hong Kong, stated: “We can see most individuals had high level of virus-killing activity against the original SARS-CoV-2, but this ability was markedly reduced by 32-fold or more against the omicron variant.”

Omicron has been labelled “a variant of concern” as it apparently has several mutations to the spike protein, the only part of the original SARS-CoV-2 virus against which current Covid injections claim to induce an immune response. In theory, the immune response induced by the injections will not protect “vaccinated” people against Omicron’s spike protein as they only have antibodies against the original SARS-CoV-2 spike protein.

This has been confirmed by those promoting “booster shots.” Boris Johnson has said that the Omicron variant can be spread between those that are “double vaccinated,” on 30 November BioNTech’s CEO agreed and, by stating a fourth dose will be needed, Pfizer’s CEO is admitting even the triple “vaccinated” can catch and/or spread Omicron.

On the 10 December, as discussed in the video below, the US Centers for Disease Control (“CDC”) admitted that “most US Omicron cases have hit the fully vaccinated” and a third of them had received a third “booster” dose. As is the case in the UK, according to the CDC “fully vaccinated” status is achieved 14 days after the second dose. How many of those testing positive for Omicron which the CDC claims were not “vaccinated” had one injection? How many had been injected with two or three doses but within 14 days of testing?

The CDC takes samples from a few locations and estimates the dominant variant – only 0.9% of all cases in the US have been sequenced for any particular variant. Yet they will boldly publicise that Omicron cases in the US are rapidly rising.

In the video below, Danny Marshall also talks through a twitter thread on 3 December by Martin Neil discussing data from the UK’s Office for National Statistics (“ONS”). The 9th tweet reads: “After vaccination people endure weakened immune response for a period of up to 28 days and may be in danger of infection from Covid or other infectious agent at any time in that period.”

Neil concludes his thread, “This is unrewarded work [is] done at some considerable career risk. Some of our clinical collaborators COULD NOT put their names on the paper.”

CDC Admits Omicron Almost Entirely Spread by The Vaccinated and The Covid Social Credit System Is Here, 11 December 2021 (start 37:57)

If the video above is removed from YouTube you can watch it HERE. If Neil’s thread is removed from Twitter, you can read the report his thread is based on HERE.

If the first two injections do not work against Omicron, why would the third or fourth? Doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results is the definition of insanity.

The thrust to urgently disregard all other illnesses and inject “booster” doses into every “double vaccinated” UK resident can only mean one thing – Omicron is being used to cover-up that the Covid injections do not work and, in fact, worsen a “vaccinated” person’s immunity by degrading the performance of their immune system.

Disregarding that it is a pandemic of the vaccinated, Alex Berenson sums it up well. Quoting an article published by South Africa’s News24 on 19 December he wrote: “The scientists advising the government of South Africa – where Omicron is now the dominant strain – say tracing and quarantining the contacts of infected people is a waste of time … unlike wealthy European countries, South Africa has tens of millions of extremely poor people. It can no longer afford to engage in viral theatre to satisfy public health fanatics over a strain that looks more and more like a cold.”

At the end of August before Omicron was announced, the Australian health chief, Dr. Kerry Chant, during a press conference told us what their plan was:. “We need to get used to being vaccinated with Covid vaccines for the future … I can’t see Covid is not going to be with us forever.”

The evidence is clear, you are being lied to.

