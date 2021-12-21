Chris Whitty admits Natural Immunity is much better than Vaccine induced Immunity to Covid-19

Professor Chris Whitty, the Chief Medical Officer for England, admitted that natural immunity is far superior to vaccine induced immunity to the Covid-19 virus, in a confusing speech made in a Covid-19 press conference on December 15th, which has been overlooked by the mainstream media.

Here’s what Chris Whitty had to say in full in regard to the severity of the Omicron Covid-19 variant during the press conference –

“I think there has been a certain amount of commentary about the fact that doctors and scientists in South Africa, and I really want to pay huge tribute to South African science and medicine, what they’ve done so quickly has been remarkable, have indicated that there may be some reduction in the hospitalisation rates they’re seeing with Omicron, and I want to put a really serious caution on this, because I think it has been over interpreted.

“The first caution on this is simply a numerical one. If the rate of hospitalisation were to half, but you are doubling every two days, in two days you are back to where you were before you actually had the hospitalisations, if the peak of this is twice as great then halving of the hospitalisation rate you still end up in the same place. This peak is growing very fast.

“The second point I want to make, which I’m not sure is being fully absorbed by everybody, is that the amount of immunity in South Africa for this wave because of a prior Delta wave and vaccination, is far higher than it was for their last wave.

“Therefore, the fact that there is a lower hospitalisation rate is unsurprising. So if you think about what happened to us in the UK with our Alpha wave in January, February this year, the infection hospitalisation rate for people over 65 was around 22%, prior to vaccination. Once you have alot of immunity due to primarily vaccination and also some infection the infection hospitalisation rate in the same age group dropped to 6%. That just because theres more immunity.

“Well there is more immunity in South Africa now than there was in their last wave, therefore some degree of drop is to be expected, now that doesn’t mean that there isn’t some degree of slightly milder disease, that is possible, but I just think there is a danger people have over interpreted this to say this is not a problem and what are we worrying about? I want to be clear, I’m afraid this is going to be a problem, exact proportions of it of course South African scientists, and UK scientists, and Scientists Globally are trying to determine.”

Watch from minute 12 onwards

Now like many who watched it, you’re probably wondering what exactly the Chief Medical Officer was actually trying to say in that extremely long winded, and confusing monologue.

Well, it isn’t until you actually look at the data for South Africa and the UK, that you beging to realise that Chris Whitty was admitting the Omicron variant may be more deadly in the UK than it is in South Africa because natural immunity is far superior to vaccine induced immunity.

The main jist of what Chris Whitty was trying to say is that the Omicron variant may only be similar to the common cold in South Africa because the population currently has strong immunity due to a previous wave of the Delta variant and vaccination.

But if this is the case, then why would it be worse in the UK which has also suffered a significant Delta wave and high vaccination rates?

Well first, let’s take a look at the actual vaccination rate in South Africa. According to ‘Our World in Data’, as of 14 Dec 21, 18,530,650 people (31.2% of the population) in South Africa had received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, and 15,473,473 people (26.1% of the population) in South Africa had received at least two doses of a Covid-1 vaccine. Zero people have received a booster dose because it was only approved by authorities on December 9th.

Now, let’s contrast that with the numbers for the UK.

According to ‘Our World in Data’, as of 14 Dec 21, 51,332,920 people (76.4% of the population) had received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, 46,842,497 people (69.7%) had received at least two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine, and 24,732,162 people (36.8%) has received their booster dose.

So as we can clearly see, there are more people who have received their booster in the UK than there are people who have had two doses in South Africa.

You’re probably aware of the relentless ‘Get Boosted Now’ propaganda being published left, right and centre, especially if you read the newspapers as the UK Government used your money to persuade all newspapers to cover the front and back pages with that ‘Get Boosted Now’ propaganda on the morning of Dec 20th.

The reason the Government and its scientific advisors have given for the relentless push to administer a third dose to Brits is that two doses may not be enough to protect against the Omicron variant, but a third dose might just give you the protection you need.

We don’t need to go into why this doesn’t make any sense (if you want to know why then see here), we just need to make the point that –

If the boosters are what is required to protect again Omicron,

and the UK has administered 24.7 million, with the elderly and vulnerable all receiving theirs in September and October,

and South Africa has administered zero boosters,

and only fully vaccinated 26% of it’s population,

how on earth does South Africa have better immunity than the UK meaning South African’s are only suffering mild disease, but the UK is about to suffer a very serious problem?

Let’s go through the process of elimation to find the answer.

Has the UK experienced a wave of Delta infections?

Yes.

Has South Africa experienced a wave of Delta infections?

Yes.

Did the UK have extremely high vaccination rates when Delta hit?

Yes.

Did South Africa have extremely high vaccination rates when Delta hit?

No.

Does South Africa have extremely high vaccination rates now?

No.

Did the vaccinated account for the vast majority of Delta cases in the UK?

Yes. See here.

Did the UK administer booster doses to the elderly and most vulnerable prior to Omicron hitting its shores?

Yes.

Did South Africa administer booster doses to the elderly and most vulnerable prior to Omicron hitting its shores?

No.

Has anyone died due to Omicron in South Africa?

Apparently not.

Has anyone died with Omicron in the UK?

Yes, well within 28 days of a positive test result they have.

Did Chris Whitty say that South Africa has much stronger immunity than the UK?

Yes.

Did Chris Whitty say this is why South Africa may only be seeing mild disease with the Omicron variant?

Yes.

Did Chris Whitty say that Omicron is going to be a significant problem for the UK?

Yes.

So if South Africa has an extremely low vaccination rate and is only suffering mild disease, and the UK has an extremely high vaccination rate alongside a high booster uptake but is still going to suffer a significant problem, is Chris Whitty not therefore clearly stating that natural immunity is far superior to vaccine induced immunity?

Absolutely.

Thanks to the extremely confusing way in which it was explained during the Covid-19 press conference on December 15th, the entire world has missed the fact that the Chief Medical Officer for England has just admitted that natural immunity is far superior to vaccine induced immunity, and that the vaccines are the reason why the UK is going to suffer because of the Omicron variant.

“The second point I want to make, which I’m not sure is being fully absorbed by everybody, is that the amount of immunity in South Africa for this wave because of a prior Delta wave and vaccination, is far higher than it was for their last wave. Therefore, the fact that there is a lower hospitalisation rate is unsurprising. I want to be clear, I’m afraid this is going to be a problem (in the UK).”

