800,000 Children aged 5-11 were forced to miss School in the USA after suffering a Severe Adverse Reaction to the Covid-19 Vaccine

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) has advised the UK Government to roll-out the experimental Pfizer Covid-19 injection to children aged 5 to 11 on a “non-urgent” basis.
But found deep within the small print of their published advice is information confirming that 1 in every 10 young children in the USA who were given the Covid-19 injection, was forced to miss at least 1 day of school due to suffering an adverse reaction so severe that they were unable to perform daily activities.
Back in September 2021, Professor Chris Whitty, the Chief Medical Officer for England, instructed the Government to offer the Pfizer Covid-19 injection to children aged 12-15 with immediate effect.
His announcement came just weeks after the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) announced (see here) they were not recommending the Pfizer Covid-19 injection be offered to all children over the age of 12.
The assessment by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) is that the health benefits from vaccination are marginally greater than the potential known harms. However, the margin of benefit is considered too small to support universal vaccination of healthy 12 to 15 year olds at this time.
Chris Whitty’s main reason for overruling the JCVI was ‘it is likely vaccination will help reduce transmission of COVID-19 in schools which are attended by children and young people aged 12 to 15 years’. As we revealed at the time, this was and still is an outrageous lie because the Covid-19 injections do not prevent infection or transmission. You only need to see the case-rates per 100,000 individuals by vaccination status to see this.
The following chart shows the Covid-19 case-rates per 100k population among the triple vaccinated and not-vaccinated in England between 23rd Jan 22 and 13th Feb 22. The data has been extracted from Table 13 found on page 44 of the UKHSA Vaccine Surveillance Report – Week 7 – 2022.
This data actually suggests the Covid-19 injections increase the risk of infection and transmission, with the case rates per 100k highest among the triple vaccinated population in all age groups.
But now the JCVI have also confirmed that Professor Chris Whitty’s main reason for overruling them and instructing the Government to give an experimental injection to children was an outrageous lie. Because within their advice to offer the jab to children aged 5 to 11 on a “non-urgent” basis, they admit that the jabs are useless at preventing infection and transmission.
But they don’t just stop there, they actually provide data that shows children would actually suffer more lost days at school due to suffering adverse reactions to the Covid-19 vaccine alongside still suffering infection, than they would due to remaining unvaccinated and suffering potential infection with the alleged Covid-19 virus.
But how do they know that? The JCVI know this because they admit in their published advice that confirms 8 to 10% of children reported at least one day absent from school following vaccination.
The JCVI also confirm over 8 million children aged 5 to 11 have been given the Covid-19 injection in the USA. This means approximately 800,000 children have been forced to miss school because they’ve suffered an adverse reaction so severe they were unable to perform daily activities.
But the shocking revelations found within the small print of the JCVI’s published advice don’t end there.
The JCVI admit that in order to prevent 0.5 ICU admissions among children aged 5 to 11 due to Covid-19, 1.9 million children will need to be vaccinated with 2 doses of the Pfizer injection, meaning 3.8 million doses will need to be administered to prevent 0.5 ICU admissions.
This translates to 0.13 ICU admissions prevented per 1 million doses administered.
But elsewhere in their published advice they make the claim that severe adverse reactions among children are extremely rare, and cite a study conducted by the CDC in the USA that has concluded 2 cases of vaccine-related myocarditis have been reported per 1 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine administered.
Therefore, these figures alone show the number of children aged 5 to 11 who will go on to develop myocarditis due to the Covid-19 injections is at least 16 times greater than the number of children prevented from being admitted to ICU with Covid-19 because of the Covid-19 injection.
But the 2 cases of myocarditis per 1 million doses administered is vastly underestimated as has been confirmed by a recent scientific study published in the JAMA Network conducted by scientists for the CDC, FDA and various other organisations. The authors of the study found the rate to be as high as 105.9 cases of myocarditis per 1 million doses administered.
Therefore, in reality the number of children aged 5 to 11 who will go on to develop myocarditis due to the Covid-19 injections is up to 815 times greater than the number of children prevented from being admitted to ICU with Covid-19 because of the Covid-19 injection.
Myocarditis is a condition that causes inflammation of the heart muscle and reduces the heart’s ability to pump blood, and can cause rapid or abnormal heart rhythms.
Eventually myocarditis weakens the heart so that the rest of the body doesn’t get enough blood. Clots can then form in the heart, leading to a stroke of heart attack. Other complications of the condition include sudden cardiac death. There is no mild version of myocarditis, it is extremely serious due to the fact that the heart muscle is incapable of regenerating. Therefore, one the damage is done there is no rewinding the clock.
These revelations contained within the JCVI’s published advice raise serious concerns as to how they have possibly concluded that all children aged 5 to 11 should be offered the Covid-19 injection on a “non-urgent” basis.
There is clearly a huge amount of risk and absolutely zero benefit.
So the US is sharing information with the UK……and American citizens aren't allowed to have the same info……nice. This whole cluster f*** needs to be investigated by a special prosecutor…..
“There is clearly a huge amount of risk and absolutely zero benefit.”
I think you will find that certain people and corporations are seeing a lot of benefit $$$$
Not any longer.
‘Pfizer & Moderna Investors Run for the Exits‘‘Wall Street investors are dumping their Moderna and Pfizer stock faster than the world can drop the mandates. Moderna is down 70 percent from its high, while Pfizer is off 19 percent. Former Blackrock Executive and investment adviser Edward Dowd calls for Moderna to go to zero and Pfizer to end under ten dollars per share.’
[…] Die britische Plattform „The Exposé“ fasst zusammen: […]
Ivermectin not only cures Covid/Flu like symptoms but recently researchers found that Ivermectin inhibits Esophageal Cancer! Search "Ivermectin induces apoptosis of esophageal squamous cell carcinoma via mitochondrial pathway" on googl. This is great news. No wonder they say wonder drug.
