FACT – Covid-19 Vaccines increase risk of Miscarriage by at least 1517% when administered during Pregnancy

An investigation of data found in the USA’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting system has revealed that per per number of doses administered the Covid-19 injections are at least 16 times / 1,517% more likely to cause a pregnant woman to suffer a miscarriage than the Flu vaccines.

The Influenza vaccine its been administered to pregnant women in the USA for years, so there is plenty of long term data on its safety profiles, and there has been plenty of time to flag any concerning safety signals.

According to the the US database of adverse reactions to vaccines, the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), between 2008 and 2020 there were a total of 225 spontaneous abortions (miscarriages) reported as adverse reactions to all of the available Flu vaccines in the USA.

The Covid-19 injections were only granted emergency use authorisation in December 2020, and there is no long term data on their safety profile when administered during pregnancy, and their is only short term data because the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) decided to perform a real-world experiment/study on pregnant women in America.

With that being said, according to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), between December 2020 and 11th Feb 22, there have been a total of 1,179 spontaneous abortions (miscarriages) reported as adverse reactions to all of the available Covid-19 injections in the USA.

The problem with the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System is that it doesn’t tell the whole story, because study’s have shown for years that just 1 to 10% of adverse reactions are actually reported to the system. Therefore the true number of miscarriages to the Covid-19 injections could be as high as 117,900, if not more.

However, we now have a solid method to calculate whether the 1,179 reported spontaneous abortions to the Covid-19 injections should be a cause for concern, and that is by calculating the rate of miscarriage per number of Covid-19 injections administered and comparing it against the rate of miscarriage per number of Flu vaccines administered.

At first glance of the above data you could make the assumption that because the Covid-19 injections have caused 5.2 times as many miscarriages than what the Flu vaccines have caused, they are therefore at least 5 times as dangerous.

But if you were to make this claim you would be met with cries of, “yes but this is to be expected because many more people have been given the Covid-19 injection”. But unfortunately, that isn’t true.

The following chart shows the total number of flu vaccine doses administered in 13 full flu seasons all the way from the 2008/2009 flu season to the 2019-2020 flu season. The data has been extracted from the CDC info found here.

The following chart shows the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the USA since the start of the vaccination campaign and up to 11th February 2022.

In all between the 08/09 flu season and the 19/20 flu season there were a total of 1,720,400,000 (1.7204 billion) doses of the flu jab administered in the USA.

Whereas from the start of the Covid-19 vaccination campaign up to 11th Feb 22 there were a total of 557,637,223 (557.6 million) doses of the Covid-19 vaccine administered in the USA.

Therefore, over three times as many Flu vaccines have been administered in the USA over 13 years than Covid-19 injections administered in the USA since the end of 2020.

Now the problem with calculating the rate of miscarriage per number of doses administered is that the results are going to be highly skewed in favour of the flu vaccines for a couple of reasons.

The Flu vaccine is only administered to the elderly, the vulnerable, some children, and pregnant women. The Covid-19 injections have been offered to anyone and everyone.

It’s also important to note that the rate of miscarriage per number of doses administered isn’t actually going to be correct for both injections because it’s based on the number of doses administered to the entire population. But obviously only pregnant women are able to suffer a miscarriage. Therefore, the actual number of doses for both the Covid-19 injections and Influenza vaccines will in reality be a lot lower per miscarriage suffered.

But because we’re performing the same calculation for both vaccines the results are still relative to each other and will therefore highlight any differences between the two.

With that being said, let’s move on to the results.

The following chart shows the number of adverse event reports made to VAERS against the Covid-19 vaccines that resulted in a pregnant woman suffering a miscarriage up to 11th Feb 22 in the USA, and the number of adverse event reports made to VAERS against the flu vaccines that resulted in a pregnant woman suffering a miscarriage between 2008 and 2020 in the USA.

The raw numbers alone show that in the space of 14 months there were 5 times as many adverse event reports made against the Covid-19 vaccines that resulted in a miscarriage than were made against the Flu vaccines in 13 years.

But when we actually work out the rate of strokes suffered per number of doses administered, we find that the Covid-19 vaccines have proven to be even more harmful than they first appear.

The following chart shows the number of doses of vaccine administered per miscarriage suffered as an adverse reaction in the USA for both the Flu vaccines and the Covid-19 vaccines.

Between 2008 and 2020, the rate of adverse event reports to the flu vaccine resulting in a miscarriage equates to 1 miscarriage per 7,646,222 doses administered.

But the rate of adverse event reports to the Covid-19 vaccines resulting in miscarriage equates to 1 stroke per 472,974 doses administered.

When we translate these figures into the number of miscarriages suffered as an adverse reaction per 1 million doses administered we’re left with the following –

This means the Covid-19 injections are at least 16 times / 1,517% more likely to cause the recipient to suffer a miscarriage than the Flu vaccines.

These numbers alone demonstrate an extremely concerning safety signal when it comes to administering the Covid-19 injection during pregnancy, but as we explained above in reality the numbers are highly likely to be much worse. Especially when you consider that the flu vaccine has decades of long term data to support its use during pregnancy, but the Covid-19 injections do not.

You would therefore expect the majority of pregnant women to have taken up the offer of an Influenza vaccine throughout the years, whereas you would expect many pregnant women would have been hesitant to take part in a real world study to test the safety of administering an experimental Covid-19 injection during pregnancy.

