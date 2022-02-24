Doctors testify that Covid-19 Vaccines cause Cancer and AIDS

Doctors are testifying that the Covid-19 injections are causing individuals to develop cancer and acquired immune deficiency syndrome.

Dr Zelenko, a Ukranian-American physician, was recently interviewed by Clay Clark on the Thrive Time Show, and he revealed that his fully vaccinated patients are experiencing immune deficiency diseases.

“They have AIDS. But it’s not HIV-induced AIDS,” said Zelenko. “HIV damages your killer T cells and weakens your immune system. So, that syndrome is called AIDS. But there are other things that damage your immune system.”

Zelenko also explained how this “vaccine-acquired immunodeficiency syndrome” is the reason that he and many other doctors have seen a massive surge in debilitating illnesses like cancer and autoimmune diseases, alongside other “opportunistic infections” and conditions such as heart attacks and strokes.

Judging by data coming out of the UK, Dr Zelenko is quite right in what he is saying, because an analysis of official UK Health Security Agency data strongly suggests most of the triple vaccinated population are just weeks away from developing full blown Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (AIDS).

The following chart shows the average Covid-19 case rate among all adults by vaccination status between 26th Dec 21 and 13th Feb 22 according to UKHSA Vaccine Surveillance Reports –

This chart displays beautifully how things have dramatically improved for the unvaccinated over the past 2 months, and how thanks have drastically got worse for the triple vaccinated over the past two months.

Because we know the case rates per 100k, we can use Pfizer’s vaccine effectiveness formula to calculate the immune system performance of the triple vaccinated population in England.

Unvaccinated case rate – Vaccinated case rate / largest of the unvaccinated / vaccinated case rate = Immune System Performance

The following chart shows the immune system performance of the triple vaccinated population in England between 26th Dec 21 and 13th Feb 22 –

The lowest immune system performance is among the 40-49 year olds at minus-67.33%, whilst the highest immune system performance is among 80+ at minus-34.41%.

If immune system performance was to hit minus-100% then this would be indicative of Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome, but as it stands the majority of the triple vaccinated population are down to the last 35-40% of their immune system capability that protects them against viruses, bacteria and certain cancers.

Covid-19 Vaccines cause Cancer

Dr. Ryan Cole, a board-certified pathologist and owner of a diagnostics lab in Idaho, was called to participate in Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson’s Senate panel called “COVID-19: A Second Opinion.”

This discussion panel featured world-renowned doctors and medical experts who were given a chance to provide alternate opinions regarding the experimental Covid-19 vaccines.

Cole, who was originally invited to talk about early at-home COVID-19 treatments, also provided his testimony.

According to Cole, he conducts around 40,000 biopsies a year as a pathologist and he has been seeing more cancers pop up in people who ordinarily would not be susceptible to developing the kinds of cancers he has been seeing. The only similarity between all of these people is that they have all been vaccinated.

Cole collected all of his data and attempted to contact other laboratories to aggregate a bigger dataset. For pointing out what he has observed, Cole said he was ridiculed and maligned.

“I have oncologists, I have radiation oncologists [tell me] ‘I am seeing an uptick in cancers,’ ‘I’m seeing these odd stable cancers take off like wildfires after the vaccines,’” said Cole. “It is happening. We need federal funding. The NIH [National Institutes of Health] isn’t looking at this. Getting a grant to look at anything related to the vaccines is next to impossible.”

This is not the first time Cole has spoken about the rise in cancers among those vaccinated against Covid-19. In September 2021, Cole went viral after a video of him talking about seeing a rise in cancers and autoimmune diseases among the fully vaccinated was made public.

This doctor trained at the Mayo Clinic and runs the largest independent testing laboratory in Idaho.



“Since Jan. 1 [2021], in the laboratory, I’m seeing a 20 times increase of endometrial cancers over what I see on an annual basis,” said Cole in the video. “I’m not exaggerating at all because I look at my numbers year over year. I’m like, ‘Gosh, I’ve never seen this many endometrial cancers before.’”

