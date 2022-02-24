Bill Gates Had to Admit Failure, Natural Immunity is Gold Standard

During the “Get Well Soon: Finding a Way Out of the Pandemic” session of the 58th Munich Security Conference, Bill Gates set the scene: “Well the, uh, you know, sadly the virus itself … uh, is a type of vaccine … And it’s done a better job … than we have with vaccines.”

Most rational people would have assumed Mr. Gates’ admission that the “virus” – or if you follow “the Bill Gates science”, the “vaccine,” the two being interchangeable according to Gates – had run its natural course and there was nothing more to say on “finding a way out of the pandemic.” But it seems that those who feel the need to allow Gates to speak disregarded his all-important opinion as the session continued for another hour.

Below is the statement Gates made last week at the Munich Security Conference. Although we have not as yet, you can watch the full “Get Well Soon: Finding a Way Out of the Pandemic” HERE, the clip below begins at around 1:30 mins.

“Get Well Soon: Finding a Way Out of the Pandemic”, Munich Security Conference, 18 February 2022 (2 mins)

In the following text, words from Gates’ “scene setter” remarks are shown in bold italics.

“Well, the, uh, you know, sadly the virus itself particularly, the variant called omicron, uh, is a type of vaccine – that is it creates both B cell and T cell immunity. And it’s done a better job of getting out to the world population than we have with vaccines.”

“Sadly”? Did Gates invoke the word “sadly” in response to US insurance companies reporting a 40% increase in deaths occurring in working-age people between the ages of 18 and 64 since the start of Gates’ “vaccine” roll-out?

Did Gates invoke “sadly” when UK actuaries reported that in the “year of the vaccine” more people were dying in the less vulnerable age groups than during the “year of the pandemic.”?

Did Gates invoke “sadly” when towards the end of last year deaths among UK children, since they were offered his “vaccine,” were significantly higher than the five-year-average? No. Because the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (“BMGF”) is a primary funder of the UK’s Medicine & Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (“MHRA”).

BMGF also owns major shares in Pfizer, BioNTech and Moderna; has given substantial funds to Oxford University, the home of AstraZeneca; and, is in partnership with the Serum Institute of India, GAVI and COVAX – suggesting the “vaccination” of children, or anyone, against the “virus” has absolutely nothing to do with health, but everything to do with money, corruption, and power.

The ”virus” is a “type of vaccine”. A few obvious questions arise. Firstly, if the “virus” is a type of “vaccine,” then it follows the “vaccine” is a type of “virus” – why are they injecting people with the “virus” and expecting people to believe they will “get well soon”? Secondly, why did governments spend billions on Gates’ “vaccine” to inoculate against the “virus” which – assuming it had been released into the population in the first instance – cost nothing to administer, except for the costs to develop the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein, of course? And, looking to the future, why would anyone give Gates money do it again?

Immunity after infection from the virus, in other words natural immunity, creates “both B cell and T cell immunity.” The Covid injections target the spike protein and only the spike protein, they do not target the whole virus. Immunology and virology 101 have taught us over a century that natural immunity confers protection against a respiratory virus’s outer coat proteins, and not just one, e.g. the SARS-CoV-2 spike glycoprotein. As Dr. Aditi Bhargava and many others have consistently and repeatedly said, natural immunity is the gold standard. Even Chris Whitty admitted natural immunity is far superior to vaccine induced immunity.

“If you do sero-surveys in African countries you get well over 80 percent of people have been exposed either to the vaccine or to various variants. And so, you know, what that does is, it means the chance of severe disease – which is mainly associated with being elderly and having obesity or diabetes – those risks are now dramatically reduced because of that, uh, infection exposure.”

From relatively early on post-vaccine roll-out it became apparent that the higher the vaccination rate the higher the case rate, disease and death. In November, and not for the first time, we wrote that worldwide data from 185 nations proved the highest Covid death rates were in countries with the highest “vaccination” rates. As at the time of writing, Our World in Data claims 62.6% of the world’s population has had at least one dose of Gates’ “vaccine.”

Africa has the lowest vaccination rate of all the continents. Africa also has had the lowest Covid deaths. “Vaccines” did not contribute to the “80 percent of people” who have been “exposed.”

The correlation with severe disease and death is not “infection exposure”, it’s “vaccination” exposure.

A comparison of all-cause mortality across the continents is just as stark. You can barely see Africa’s line at the very bottom of the graph while South America, with the highest “vaccination” rates, tops them all.

Our World in Data: Deaths and excess mortality, retrieved 24 February 2022

“And, you know, it’s sad we didn’t do a great job on therapeutics, you know, only here two years in do we have “a” good therapeutic.”

It took doctors a few weeks to figure out multiple, and not just “a,” therapeutics. Roughly about the same amount of time it took government officials, their advisors and public health officials to figure out how to suppress treatments and ensure they were not available for public use.

“Uh, vaccines it took us two years to be in oversupply. Today there are more vaccines than there was demand for vaccines and you know, uh, that wasn’t true.”

Gates must be having déjà vu, “sadly.” This has happened before, during the 2009 falsified swine flu pandemic.

In 2018 the Daily Mail reported the US had stockpiled “the shot” for the next, falsified, swine flu outbreak:

“In many countries in Europe, people were given an adjuvant vaccine against the illness, meaning it contained ingredients intended to ramp up the body’s immune responses to the flu exposure.

“Many people still got the flu, and scientists noticed a spike in cases of the rare sleep disorder, narcolepsy, following the pandemic.

“Now, researchers believe the shot may have triggered an autoimmune disease that in turn caused narcolepsy and are attempting to prove it before another swine flu pandemic heads for the US and we need to dip into the adjuvant stockpile.”

“And next time we should try and make it, instead of two years, we should make it more like six months. Uh, which certainly, uh, you know, some of the standardised platform approaches, including mRNA, would allow us to do that. So, you know, it took us a lot longer this time than than it should have.”

Although he had to admit nature “whipped his ass” and he should have left the stage after being passed a box of tissues, seemingly oblivious Gates continued and spoke with confidence in predicting a new major health crisis on the horizon, telling the panel: “we’ll have another pandemic,” though said “It will be a different pathogen next time.”

Ultimately, Gates voiced hopes for a “new generation of vaccines” capable of eradicating entire families of respiratory viruses, including influenza and coronaviruses, saying that achievement could come “in the next decade” if sufficient “R&D dollars” are devoted to the cause, RT reported.

Well, Gates. You can hope and sink as much of your own money as you like into chasing that pot o’ gold, but you will be on your own. Even those that pretend to support you, will abandon you. Because, in the real world we, and there are billions of us, know about your disease causing, maiming, killer vaccines and we will work tirelessly to ensure you own nothing, not even your freedom.

