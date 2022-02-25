FDA & CDC Study finds Covid-19 Vaccination increases Children’s risk of suffering Myocarditis by over 13,000%

A scientific study conducted by scientists from the U.S Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control, has found the the Pfizer Covid-19 injection significantly increases the risk of recipients suffering myocarditis.

But unfortunately, it is 12 to 15 year-olds who are worst affected, with the findings showing that male children’s risk of myocarditis following mRNA COVID vaccination is over 133 times greater than the background risk in the population.

The study examined the effects of vaccination with products manufactured by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna.

The study’s authors used data obtained from the CDC’s VAERS reporting system which were cross-checked to ensure they complied with CDC’s definition of myocarditis; they also noted that given the passive nature of the VAERS system, the number of reported incidents is likely to be an underestimate of the extent of the phenomenon.

Myocarditis is a condition that causes inflammation of the heart muscle and reduces the heart’s ability to pump blood, and can cause rapid or abnormal heart rhythms.

Eventually myocarditis weakens the heart so that the rest of the body doesn’t get enough blood. Clots can then form in the heart, leading to a stroke of heart attack. Other complications of the condition include sudden cardiac death. There is no mild version of myocarditis, it is extremely serious due to the fact that the heart muscle is incapable of regenerating. Therefore, one the damage is done there is no rewinding the clock.

1626 cases of myocarditis were studied, and the results showed that the Pfizer injection is associated with the highest risk, with 105.9 cases per million doses after the second vaccine shot in the 16 to 17 age group for males, and 70.7 cases per million doses after the second shot in the 12 to 15 age group for males.

The 18 to 24 male age group also saw significantly higher rates of myocarditis for both Pfizer’s and Moderna’s products, with 52.43 cases per million doses of Pfizer, and 56.31 cases per million doses of Moderna.

The CDC and FDA scientists also discovered an elevated risk among females, although it was nowhere near the risk discovered among males.

The study authors found 6.35 cases of myocarditis per million doses after the second Pfizer shot in the 12 to 15 age group for females, and 10.98 cases of myocarditis per million doses after the second Pfizer shot in the 16 to 17 age group for females.

The 18 to 24 female age group also saw significantly higher rates of myocarditis for both the Pfizer and Moderna injections, with 4.12 cases per million doses after the second Pfizer shot, and 6.87 cases per million doses for the second Moderna shot.

The CDC and FDA found that there is an increased risk among everybody up to the age of 49, with only people aged 50 and over showing a lower / similar risk of developing myocarditis compared to the expected background rate.

The following table is taken from the study and shows the reported cases of myocarditis within a 7 day risk interval per million doses of vaccine administered alongside the number of cases of myocarditis that would have been expected to have occurred normally based on official figures for 2017-2019 –

This data shows that the risk of myocarditis following vaccination with the Pfizer injection increases by at least 13,200% for males aged 12 to 15 (70.73 / 0.53), 7,800% for males aged 16-17 (105.86 / 1.34), and 2,879% for males aged 18 to 24 (52.43 / 1.76).

It also shows that the risk of myocarditis following vaccination with the Moderna injection increases by at least 3,099% for males aged 16 to 24 (56.31 / 1.76), and 1,568% for males aged 25 to 29 (24.18 / 1.45).

At the time of data review, two reports of death in people younger than 30 years of age with potential myocarditis still remained under investigation and were not included in the case counts.

In conclusion, the study’s authors note that the risk of myocarditis after receiving mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines was increased across multiple age and sex strata and was highest after the second vaccination dose in adolescent males and young men, and that this risk should be considered in the context of the benefits of COVID-19 vaccination.

