BREAKING: Whistle-blower, Former VP of EcoHealth Partners with Attorney Tom Renz

Earlier this month, Dr. Andrew Huff, a scientist who worked with Peter Daszak at the EcoHealth Alliance, sent a whistle-blower complaint to Senator Gary Peters, the Chairman of the Senate Whistle-blower committee, stating that he believes Daszak works with the CIA and could in fact be “a double agent working on behalf of the Chinese government.”

EcoHealth, which is led by Daszak, receives funding from a number of US government agencies including the National Institutes of Health (“NIH”) and the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (“NIAID”), which is led by Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, Dr. Anthony Fauci.

EcoHealth partnered with Dr. Ralph Baric of the University of North Carolina as well as Dr. Shi Zhengli of the Wuhan Institute of Virology to conduct gain-of-function research on bat-borne viruses found in China before the Covid-19 pandemic initially began.

According to a report detailed on Substack by an independent journalist called Kanekoa, Dr. Huff earned his PhD in environmental health with a specialty in emerging diseases before he became associate vice president of EcoHealth.

While working for the firm, he was tasked with finding “novel methods of bio-surveillance, data analytics, and visualisation for disease detection,” according to his bio. In the event it may be removed, we have attached a copy of his bio as published in EcoHealth’s Newsletter below.

In a twitter thread posted on 12 January, Dr. Huff stated that Dazsak invited him to join the CIA and on three separate occasions Daszak updated Dr. Huff on his work with the CIA.

For the Record: In 2015, Dr. Peter Daszak stopped me as we were leaving work late at night, and asked me if he should work with the CIA. I was shocked given my experience in security. Over the next 2 months he gave me updates on 3 separate occasions about his work with the CIA. My sincere apologies for my contribution to this program. I did not know what it was at the time. I am attempting to make this right.

And in a twitter thread posted on 23 January, Dr. Huff said he believes EcoHealth is basically “a CIA front organisation.” In the thread, Huff explained that the Covid experiments were part of scientific research and development programs that started in the United States and were transferred to China. He claimed “the United States of America is primarily responsible for Covid—not China.”

I have read and listened to quite a bit of online chatter wondering why I have waited so long to come forward. I knew in December of 2019 that COVID was likely a lab leak (it could be a few different things actually which are not mutually exclusive). As I saw the smears and… … blatant lies from the US government, based on my professional experience in the domain, and intelligence in the region, I decided to wait in fear of being smeared as a conspiracy theorist. In private, with all my colleagues, I stated bluntly how COVID likely emerged. I immediately fled California in January for Michigan and closed on a new house as fast I could, thinking that the disease would be much worse than it turned out to be (thank god). After arriving in Michigan, I provided information related to COVID, supply chains, and… … pandemics to numerous journalists. I even contacted the the US Army Surgeon General (Gen. Dingle) with an ofter to assist the effort to fight COVID, and began the process of re-entering the Army via direct commission (More to that story too). As I patiently waited, I was… .. closely watching US public perception poll data related to the origin of the virus (natural v. lab leak). When a series of polls all indicated that roughly 70% of the public believed that COVID leaked from a lab, I believed that the timing was right for the next part… … of the story. Not only is EcoHealth Alliance a CIA front organization, but the United States of America is primarily responsible for COVID, not China. COVID was a US scientific R&D program where COVID was transferred to China, so that… @banglanews_eng @BDMOFA Dr. Andrew Huff (@AGHuff) 23 January 2022

On the 4 February Dr. Hoff tweeted a copy of his whistle-blower complaint.

Below are images of Dr. Huff’s complaint attached in his tweet above.

Yesterday, retweeting Lindsay Jones’ tweet (shown below), Dr. Huff tweeted: “I am proud to continue serving our country, military, and veterans. Please tag a veteran or military member in this post.”

BREAKING: Whistleblower, Former VP of EcoHealth Alliance Partners with Esteemed Attorney Tom Renz, Esq.@AGHuff pic.twitter.com/H4YrcLLe84 — Lindsay Jones (@TexasLindsay) February 25, 2022

A copy of the press release attached to Lindsay Jones’ tweet is below.

At the time of writing we were unable to find mention of this press release on either Renz Law’s website or Tom Renz’s Gettr account.

