German Health Insurance Company Discovers "Vaccine Side Effects" Are 10x Higher Than Officially Reported

A German health insurance company, BKK ProVita, analysed data from 10.9 million people insured with BKK. The analysis produced “alarming” data that proves gross underreporting of Covid vaccine injuries by the Paul Ehrlich Institute (“PEI”), the German federal agency, medical regulatory body and research institution for vaccines and biomedicines.

By the end of 2021, the PEI had recorded around 245,000 adverse events from Covid injections but there were suspicions that the actual number was far higher.  So BKK, one of the largest statutory health insurance companies in Germany, searched their databases and the data they collected painted a completely different picture. 

BKK evaluated the first two and a half quarters of 2021 to determine how often the codes for “vaccination complications” was billed by doctors for their patients. 

From January to August 2021, for example, around 217,000 of just under 11 million BKK policyholders were treated for Covid injection adverse effects – while the PEI showed only 244,576 adverse effects reported based on 61.4 million vaccinated people.

BKK ProVita board member Andreas Schofbeck told German newspaper Welt in a video interview on Wednesday last week, 23 February:

“According to our calculations, we consider 400,000 visits to the doctor by our policyholders because of vaccination complications to be realistic to this day.

“Extrapolated to the total population, this value would be 3 million.”

This means the actual the number of injection adverse effects would be more than 1,000 percent higher than reported by the PEI.

The figures were a “strong alarm signal” that “absolutely must be taken into account in the further use of vaccines,” Schöfbeck said.

Furthermore, “the numbers that resulted from our analysis are very far away from the publicly announced numbers,” he added. “It would be unethical not to talk about it.”

On Monday, 21 February, Schöfbeck wrote to a number of institutions including: the German Medical Association, the StiKo; and, the PEI to inform them of BBK’s evaluation.  He concluded his letter with a deadline of 6pm on Tuesday, 22 February, for a response since “danger to human life cannot be ruled out.” When this deadline had passed, Schöfbeck went public with the information.

Disclose.tv covered the story on their Twitter account, where they translated the letter sent by Schöfbeck to PEI President Paul Cichutek. The English version is auto-translated (Yandex Translate).

On hearing the news Edward Dowd tweeted:

