The ‘Long Covid’ Fraud

The UK Government says that there are now officially 1.3 million people in Britain suffering from long covid – and that the figure is rising fast.
A report from the US suggests that around 12 million Americans are alleged to have long covid.
Brainwashed covid enthusiasts now claim that up to 12% of all those who have had covid still have symptoms 12 weeks later – and nearly half of all long covid sufferers have symptoms a year later. Long covid is the biggest single reason for inefficiency, falling production levels and staff shortages. It is a big reason for the collapsing global economy and for soaring inflation. That’s what Governments claim and it’s rather odd because the biggest and most significant research into long covid, conducted in France, concluded that long covid is about as real as a mare’s nest and the Loch Ness Monster. It is largely a psychological problem rather than a real physical disease.
The fact checkers disapproved of the research, of course, but they live in cloud cuckoo land where covid-19 is a deadly plague, the jabs are safe and effective and every Christmas Eve, Klaus Schwab straps on a white beard and becomes Father Christmas.
So, if long covid doesn’t exist what is going on?
Why do millions of people claim to be suffering from it and why do governments agree with their self diagnoses? Many of these long covid ‘sufferers’ will never go back to work.
But as I have proved many times, official government figures prove that there was never a covid pandemic. Covid-19 was merely the ordinary flu, rebranded and given a huge marketing budget.
There was never a covid pandemic but now we have a global long covid pandemic.
Before going on it is important to understand that it has been recognised for decades that the ordinary flu can occasionally leave patients feel physically weak and depressed. Post viral fatigue syndrome (long flu, if you like) is real but it is relatively uncommon and, compared to long covid, it tends to be short lived.
So, why have they created this fake disease?
First, we have to remember that governments handed out huge sums of money to allow millions to stay at home for 2020 and 2021. If you have been paid to stay at home and do nothing for a year it is difficult to get out of the habit of getting up at 10.00 am and spending the day watching TV or playing computer games.
None of this was accidental, of course.
The absurd schemes whereby governments gave healthy people huge sums of money to do nothing were deliberately designed to help wreck the global economy. Governments have deliberately created an army of malingerers who have got used to the idea of being paid to do absolutely nothing. It’s the beginning of the universal basic income – a critical part of the great reset.
Long covid was tailor made for malingerers who also happen to have been turned into hypochondriacs.
Second, governments have welcomed the growth in the number of alleged covid sufferers because it helps make people afraid of the rebranded flu – and accept the jabs which are dishonestly promoted as preventing it.
Third, governments know that if a huge chunk of the workforce stays at home the disruption and the cost will severely damage the economy. And that, of course, is part of the plan. Destroying the global economy is the reason for the absurd, destructive and unsustainable net zero project – abandoning fossil fuels and replacing oil, gas and coal with inefficient solar power, wind power and, most absurd of all, biomass. (It’s also the reason for the manufactured wars which are going to be a permanent part of our lives.)
Fourth, and this is crucial, the false long covid disease is an excellent cover for the injuries caused by the covid-19 jabs. Remember, long covid only appeared after people in trials were given the covid-19 jabs.
And just look at the problems known to be caused by the jabs and by long covid.
Here are ten of the commonest side effects associated with the covid-19 jabs. These just happen to be ten of the commonest symptoms associated with long covid: heart problems, stroke, clotting disorders, joint pains, convulsions and other neurological problems, Bell’s palsy, Guillain Barre syndrome, autoimmune disease, respiratory problems, mental health troubles and fatigue.
The problems caused by long covid are exactly the same as the problems caused by the covid jabs.
Naturally, the mainstream media won’t discuss or debate any of this. Governments, advisors, journalists and the medical profession all follow the same line – they are all conspirators and all part of the conspiracy.
Anyone who dares to look at the evidence – and expose the truth – will be dismissed as a conspiracy theorist and banned from sharing their views.
Categories: Breaking News, Latest News, Opinion Pages
What’s the bets that 99% of them are ‘immigrants’?
I’ve made $84,000 so far this year working online and I’m a full time student. I’m using an online business opportunity I heard about and I’ve made such great money. It’s really user friendly and I’m just so happy that I found out about it. The potential with this is endless.
Here’s what I do… http://Www.WORKS16.com
In my opinion, Long Covid is caused when the untreated Coronavirus becomes Pneumonia in the nasal passages of the head and it is transported down into the lungs in the one liter of snot (mucus) we each produce daily, the engine oil of the body.
Clearing the Pneumonia in the lungs, has no bearing on the Pneumonia, or Covid in the head of the infected person, where the Pneumonia effects the Brain Bulb, Brain Stem, behind the eyes, in the Escutcheon Tubes to the inner ears, or the top of the throat, which is at a point roughly half way up the ears, of each individual – not at the level where the mouth is.
Mix one heaped teaspoon of iodine salt water in a mug of clean warm water – cup a hand in your bathroom and pour some of the solution in and sniff or snort the whole lot up your nose, giving an extra long sniff, between each cupped handful, to distribute the solution around the inner parts of the head.
When a burning sensation is felt, that is the salt water solution disinfecting the Covid/Pneumonia in the head, so do 3 times a day (or more often if you want) until the soreness goes away and the feeling of sniffing or snorting the salt water up, feels just like water and you will have cleared the Pneumonia/Covid from your head – and if you swallow a mouthful or two, any Pneumonia/Covid traces in your lungs.
It is also an excellent way to kill any virus you get, when you are out and about and come home – the whole procedure from mix to sniff, takes about 2 minutes and ensures your ongoing safety, where the vaccines won’t save you from the Pneumonia/Covid they will become, especially during the 10 to 14 days of self isolation, for the Covid to occur in the first place (funny that don’t you think?)
I have been doing this for over 27 years and during that time, I (and others) have never been sick from any virus and there is simply no reason why any of you should be either.
There are other methods on the market, which you might use, but they cost money and don’t deliver, in my opinion – my way is like using a fire hose to put out a fire – and not a garden hose, with no pressure behind it, to do much of anything.
Richard
I recommend irrigation squeeze bottles or neti pots to deliver the saline solution.
Saline Rinse Recipe
Ingredients
1. Pickling or canning salt-containing no iodide, anti-caking agents, or preservatives (these can be irritating to the nasal lining)
2. Baking soda
3. 8 ounces (1 cup) of lukewarm distilled or boiled water
In a clean container, mix 3 teaspoons of iodide-free salt with 1 teaspoon of baking soda and store in a small airtight container. Add 1 teaspoon of the mixture to 8 ounces (1 cup) of lukewarm distilled or boiled water.
Use less dry ingredients to make a weaker solution if burning or stinging is experienced. For children, use a half-teaspoon with 4 ounces of water.
Please and then there is the possibility that your lungs are damaged. Because of lack of early treatment and then ventilator on her infected lungs my aunt is in that position
How do we get it across that “long covid” is graphene oxide poisoning? Depending on dose and type of exposure, graphene oxide poisoning has exactly the same symptoms as a SARS type infection or a flu or cold. I tried to send Peter McCullough a paper showing how anti-autophagy meds like chloroquine are effective in the treatment of graphene oxide poisoning. He thinks he’s using it against a deadly virus!!!! Inflammation is what causes physiological damage and death. Severe inflammation leads to tissue fibrosis (scarring) and ultimately organ failure. Whether the inflammation comes from a poison that cuts up your bronchioli or an infectious micro-organism, the symptoms can be identical. So many doctors are being fooled by this. There is evidence from Spain, South America, Germany and the UK that the C19 vaccines are laced with graphene oxide. It is a handy depopulation tool since it can kill either by lung damage or heart attack (it is attracted to the parts of the body with high electrical activity) and it is also a bio-hacking aid.
Three in our home had long covid but are recovered now. None of us are jabbed. The infection just really obliterated us physically.
I agree that the jabs are dangerous, but long covid cannot be pinned solely on that.
Maybe the long covid is caused by the Covid virus. Or maybe it is caused by 5G radiation poisoning if someone is exposed to it? Sounds like you think it could be the first one… Some people on cruises have got it (exposed to possibly 5G satellite tower thingoes?) but I guess you don’t think your family is particularly near any 5G poisoning that did it?
Long covid is real. For us (my teen son, teen daughter, and me) covid induced a new histamine intolerance (or MCAS: mast cell activation syndrome) likely due to post viral vitamin deficiencies and lingering gut inflammation. We have recovered, but many haven’t, and their damage is far worse (involving shortness of breath, unrelenting fatigue, etc.).
We have never been paid to stay home, so no financial incentive here. Refusing to acknowledge the long covid symptoms, or chalking it up to anxiety or hypochondriasis just puts real people further from recovery. No doctor could figure out what was happening to us (my teens and me). Research and help from other long covid sufferers eventually got us pointed in the right direction. Losing 25 pounds in a month from a brand new histamine intolerance, was definitely not me trying to game the system.
I am making a real GOOD MONEY ($550 to $750 / hr) online from my laptop. Last month I GOT chek of nearly 85000$, this online work is simple f and straightforward, don’t have to go OFFICE, Its home online job. You become independent after joining this JOB. I really thanks to my FRIEND who refer me this SITE…..,
>>>>>>> http://Www.SmartPay1.com