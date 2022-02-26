Young Irish Lad Suffers Serious Heart Issues After His Covid Injection

Chest pains and neurological disorders in his hands and fingers are the story of this young man’s life since he took his Covid injection. Unfortunately, when he sought help doctors told him there was nothing wrong with him, even though he gets “stitches in his heart” to the point he can’t breathe.

In the video below a young man from Ireland tells his story.

The Expos é is now heavily censored by Google, Facebook, Twitter and PayPal. Let’s not lose touch, subscribe today to receive the latest news from The Exposé in your inbox…

“I’ve noticed it recently when I’m training, it’s getting sorer and sorer. It’s not like normal gym pain. It’s like stitches in my heart.

“So, last night I went to the gym with the boys, or whatever. But then stitches in my heart just kept coming like never before. I was actually getting afraid and the boys are getting afraid as well. So, I was like, look, I have to do something about this.

“So, I went to the Mercy [University Hospital] this morning because it just was so bad. It’s my third time at the doctors with this, by the way. And it’s my third time being told there’s nothing wrong with me.

“The chest pains are frightening. This anti-vaxxer things was right. I was getting called mad. I was getting called wrong. I was getting told shut up and get the vaccine. And look what happens.”

After getting more information from twitter followers, he returned to his doctor to educate him about the spike protein in the “vaccine” and the doctors’ only advice was: “He told me I had to stop training. Like, I don’t even know what to say because I’m speechless. I love training. It’s the only thing that actually kept me going to be honest,” the youngster said.

Adverse Reaction 1118: Young Irish Lad Suffers With Serious Heart Issues After His Covid Shot, 7 February 2022 (5 mins)

Hear more stories on Adverse Reactions from Covid Jabs Exposed channel on Odysee HERE.

Transcript

And today. So, as you know, I was an antivaxxer for so long but, obviously, to live in Ireland you have to get the vaccine. It’s come to the stage where you actually have to work. So, whatever, I got the vaccine, but that was like, before October? That was before October.

And I never not had a pain. Like, never not had a pain since the day I got the vaccine in my arm or anything. But I’ve noticed it recently when I’m training, it’s getting sorer and sorer. It’s not like normal gym pain. It’s like stitches in my heart.

So, last night I went to the gym with the boys, or whatever. But then stitches in my heart just kept coming like never before. I was actually getting afraid and the boys are getting afraid as well. So, I was like, look, I have to do something about this.

I knew there was something wrong with me because my arm is constantly sore. If you just know my family and friends, I’m always complaining over how sore I am under my armpit, down through my fingers. Then my fingertips feel like it’s burning. But I never complained about it. I always kept it quiet because – I obviously complained to my family and my friends because they’re there with me – but I would never post about it or [ ] because I was an anti-vaxxer and I still went and got it.

So, I went to the Mercy [University Hospital] this morning because it just was so bad. It’s my third time at the doctors with this, by the way. And it’s my third time being told there’s nothing wrong with me. So, waiting all morning for my results in agony, sitting down, sitting down, seats, whatever.

So, the doctor came out and he was like, “look, there’s nothing wrong with you.”

I was like, “I’m not having this anymore.” I said, “this is my third time down here and it’s your third time telling me I don’t – there’s nothing wrong with me.” I said, “I’m getting stitches in my heart where I actually can’t breathe.”

He was like, “no, you have to get passed this.”

I said, “what did you do?” I said, “there’s what you do a normal scan?”

He said, “yeah.”

I said, “I wanted a CT scan. I wanted you to be able to look inside me and see what’s going on with my heart because there’s something going on.”

He’s like, “well, we don’t do that, not here.”

And I said, “another thing” just before he goes, “well, there’s spike.” What is it? Something called spike, anyway. Spike protein, it’s called. “There’s spike protein in the vaccine.”

And I tweeted a tweet last night. And that’s actually where I got the most answers from because it’s actually asking like 400 tweets or something. I put a picture of it next, but that’s where I got most of my answers. And someone DM’d me.

Someone DM’d me personally. Look, this is what’s going on. It’s like when you lift heavy or when you train the spike protein rushes around faster through your blood and of course strains your heart, obviously causing them stitches and what’s going on? But he said you want to be careful because that’s like heart attack or whatever.

So, I took that information again, told the doctor that after he said there’s not wrong with me. And clearly now, the doctor wasn’t going to tell me there was no spike protein in it. So, I goes like, “there’s spike protein in this vaccine. Correct?”

And he said, “yeah, there is.”

So, I said “every time I lift heavy, every time I go training that’s rushing around my blood, going faster to my heart, giving me heart problems and literally to the point I can’t breathe.”

He was like, “yeah, you just need to stop training.” You just need to stop training, he says to me.

I didn’t even know what to say back. I was like, stop training? I said “the fact that I even have to tell YOU that there’s spike protein in the vaccine making me do this and you weren’t going to tell me that/”

He was speechless. He didn’t even know what to say.

I said, “you print out that letter now and I want to be referred to CUH, I want the CT scan done and I WANT to be known what’s wrong with me.”

And he literally had nothing back to say.

The chest pains are frightening. This anti-vaxxer things was right. I was getting called mad. I was getting called wrong. I was getting told shut up and get the vaccine. And look what happens.

But my friend Karina Shae recommended these things. There’s more, but they out of stock, didn’t have it in the shop. This. [shows product] It’s probably backwards on the camera. It’s Tiger Powder, organic Tiger Powder.

Biocare zinc. This stuff. [shows product]

I got vitamin C powder. [shows product]

And I got vitamin D. [shows product] Although I actually always uses this anyway, but I got it again.

So, they’re the things that’s supposed to prevent it.

It’s just a f**king balls up that this is happening because I can’t train. He told me I had to stop training. Like, I don’t even know what to say because I’m speechless. I love training. It’s the only thing that actually kept me going to be honest.

Like this: Like Loading...