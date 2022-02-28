Judge Rui da Fonseca e Castro: Summation Day 5 Grand Jury Proceedings

Day 6 of the Grand Jury Proceeding by the Peoples´ Court of Public Opinion began with a brief summation, given by Judge Rui da Fonseca e Castro, of testimonies given on Day 5.

Below is the video of Judge Fonseca e Castro’s summation and the transcript.

Grand Jury Day 6: Judge Rui da Fonseca e Castro Summation Day 5, 26 February 2022 (7 mins)

Transcript Judge Rui da Fonseca e Castro

(Links contained within the text below are our own)

Reiner Fuellmich: Good morning, good day, good evening, wherever you are. Welcome to Day 6 of the Grand Jury Model Proceedings of the Court of Public Opinion.

Today we will take a look at the other aspect that hasn’t been mentioned yet.

We started by getting a backdrop of what we are confronted with, historical and a geopolitical backdrop.

Then we took a look at the PCR test and learned how it cannot tell us anything about infections, how there are alternative methods of treatment.

And then we looked at what do the so-called vaccines do. We found out they’re neither effective nor are they safe. On the contrary, they’re extremely dangerous.

Today we will look at a completely different topic that needs to be looked at as a result of all of the side effects, the adverse reactions, that cannot be swept under the rug anymore.

But before we go into this, Judge Rui da Fonseca e Castro will summarise the last session. Judge.

Judge Rui da Fonseca e Castro:

Good evening, everybody. Summary of the last, of Day 5 of the Grand Jury Model Preceding February 2022.

First, Patrick Wood explained the agenda 2030 as a plan to destroy capitalism and establish a new international economic order and declare them for sustainable development.

This is sustainable development – sponsored by the World Economic Forum and the United Nations – advocates for:

scientific management of resources consumption;

fintech underlying financial system using blockchain digital currencies and total surveillance;

no private property, resources to be held by a global trust;

no privacy allowed; also,

stressed, that sustainable development, also called technocracy, is absolutely incompatible with free markets.

Since free market can die naturally things are not so easy for the globalists as the ways they found to destroy capitalism like:

withdrawal of energy;

withdrawal of resources;

corrupt the supply chain;

withdrawal labour;

withdrawal financing;

limit consumption;

limit innovation;

create cataclysmic events; and,

create disinvesting.

Slogans for the new economic order that we have been seeing more often lately: “you will own nothing and will be happy,” to start from zero and “build back better.”

[Watch Patrick Wood’s Testimony HERE]

Then Leslie Manookian explained how that is going on and controlled demolition of both our political and economic systems through:

retention of power;

centralised control of businesses, assets, natural resources and elected and accountable leaders;

super richer elites and a surf class;

zero resources for citizens, the result of political and finance system; and,

why that is happening now in the US – because summarising the 2008/2009 financial crisis – explosion of US debt, US unfunded pension liability, 2019 [Repo] crisis and developing countries borrowed in dollars.

And in Europe it is kind of the same:

2008/2009 financial crisis;

did not write off bank debt;

European debt not consolidated;

European Central Bank owns more than 40% of European debt;

negative interest rates since 2014; and,

unfunded public pensions.

Well, debt cannot be kicked downhill [down the road] for longer. If you want to control people, you have to get rid of small employers. That’s why the small businesses are being destroyed and the Covid crisis was an excuse for that. At the same time, Pharma buys influence in medicine, politics and media.

How are they doing this?

Through:

central bank digital currency, that is in the plans;

[ ] transitions;

universal basic income;

elimination of small and medium employers;

banking and big tech;

end of cash; and,

surveillance.

One of the reasons is to cover up the mismanagement.

[Watch Leslie Manookian’s testimony HERE]

Björn Pirrwitz also explained how the money system – creating money out of thin air, moving bad assets from the bank’s balance sheets to central banks, negative interest rates, inflation and inevitable collapse are behind the motivation for The Great Reset:

transfers debt to central banks and expires;

debt impossible to be solved;

global effort to get rid of cash through digital identity; and,

creation of a global central bank for digital currency. Obviously, as a deflection for the financial crisis.

[Watch Björn Pirrwitz’s testimony HERE]

Christian Kreiß also explained the background of the rising inequality and its consequences and the increasing debt, loan and exploding money printing. Solutions leaders found were: to cut debt, money inflation, financial crisis, depression and deflection and war.

Finally, Meredith Miller explained how the interaction between psychopathic leaders and citizens developed to the present abusive relationship leading to, for example, Stockholm Syndrome. And there is a struggle between good and evil going on.

[Watch Christian Kreiß’s testimony HERE]

That was a summary of the Day 5.

[Watch full Day 5 HERE]

