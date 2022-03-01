Whilst you’ve been distracted by Russia’s Invasion, the UK Gov. released a Report confirming the Fully Vaccinated now account for 9 in every 10 Covid-19 Deaths in England

The latest data published by the UK Health Security Agency confirms deaths are rising dramatically among the triple vaccinated population whilst declining steadily among the not-vaccinated population in England.

With the most recent figures showing the fully vaccinated accounted for 9 in every 10 Covid-19 deaths over the past month; and the triple vaccinated accounted for 4 in every 5 of them.

These are dark days for the citizens of Ukraine, but if you were to watch mainstream news or read a mainstream newspaper you could be forgiven for thinking the plight of the Ukrainians is currently the only event taking place in the world.

The Russian invasion is being aired in an endless 24/7 loop via BBC News and Sky News, with not a word about Covid-19 to be heard, despite airing nothing but propaganda and lies on the pandemic for the past two years.

It’s times like these that you ought to watch what bad news is being quietly published in the background in the hope that it won’t receive much attention, because there’s nothing better than an international crisis to distract the public from what’s going on at home.

With that being said, let’s take a look at what the UK Government have “quietly” published in the past week in regards to the Covid-19 situation in England.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) publish a weekly Covid-19 Vaccine Surveillance Report, the most recent of which was published Thursday 24th Feb 22, and it can be viewed here.

Table 10, found on page 41 of the latest report shows the number of Covid-19 cases by vaccination status in England between 24th Jan and 20th Feb 22, and it confirms the vast majority were recorded among the triple vaccinated population.

In all, between 24th Jan and 20th Feb, there were a total of 1,490,464 Covid-19 cases recorded across England, and the triple vaccinated population accounted for 752,126 of them, whilst the not-vaccinated population accounted for 404,030 of them but 303,107 of those cases were among children.

Overall the vaccinated population accounted for 1,086,434 cases, meaning they accounted for 73% of all Covid-19 cases between 24th Jan and 20th Feb 22. But if we remove children from the equation we find that the vaccinated population accounted for 91% of all Covid-19 cases among over 18’s in England.

Table 11, found on page 42 of the latest report shows the number of Covid-19 hospitalisations by vaccination status in England between 24th Jan and 20th Feb 22, and it confirms the vast majority were again recorded among the triple vaccinated population.

In all, there were 9,230 Covid-19 hospitalisations in England between 24th Jan and 20th Feb 22, and the triple vaccinated population accounted for 4,936 of them, whilst the not-vaccinated population accounted for 2,341 of them, 1,132 of which were allegedly children.

But this is where the data doesn’t make much sense. We know that Omicron is now the dominant variant in England, and we know it causes illness that is of equivalent severity to the common cold. So why is it that the data shows Covid-19 hospitalisations among children are more than double the amount that was being recorded when Delta was the dominant strain?

The following table is taken from Public Health England’s ‘Covid-19 Vaccine Surveillance Report – Week 36 – 2021‘, and it shows that between week 32 and week 35 of 2021 (when Delta was the dominant variant) there were just 404 Covid-19 hospitalisations recorded among under 18’s in England.

This number of hospitalisations among under 18’s is typical for most of the weekly reports, so why on earth are Covid-19 hospitalisations now as high as 1,132 among children?

We know that children have never been at high risk of suffering severe disease due to Covid-19, and everyone should know by now that a person could be hospitalised with a broken leg and classed as a Covid-19 hospitalisation if they happen to test positive for Covid-19 with a highly questionable test within 28 days of admittance.

But we also know that the UK Government and NHS are attempting to justify Professor Chris Whitty’s decision to overrule the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation and offer the Covid-19 vaccine to children.

Are we seeing the UKHSA manipulate figures here through mass testing of already hospitalised children, to give the impression that experimental Covid-19 vaccination would benefit children?

When we include children in the hospitalisation figures we find that the vaccinated population accounted for 75% of all Covid-19 hospitalisations between 24th Jan and 20th Feb 22. But when we remove children, we find that the vaccinated population accounted for 85% of all Covid-19 hospitalisations among over 18’s in England.

Table 12, found on page 43 of the latest report shows the number of Covid-19 deaths by vaccination status in England between 24th Jan and 20th Feb 22, and it confirms yet again that the vast majority were recorded among the triple vaccinated population.

In all, there were 4,861 Covid-19 deaths between 24th Jan and 20th Feb 22, and the triple vaccinated population accounted for 3,120 of them. Whilst the not-vaccinated population accounted for just 559.

Overall, the vaccinated population accounted for 89% of all Covid-19 deaths during these four weeks, with 4,302 recorded deaths. This means the vaccinated population now account for 9 in every 10 deaths, and the triple vaccinated population account for 4 in every 5 of them.

But what’s most concerning here is that things are improving by the week for the not-vaccinated population, whilst they take a turn for the worse or the triple vaccinated population.

According to the ‘Week 51 – 2021 – Vaccine Surveillance Report‘, the total number of alleged Covid-19 deaths by vaccination status between November 22nd and December 19th, as confirmed by table 10 were as follows –

Not-vaccinated population = 889 deaths

Partly vaccinated population = 117 deaths

Triple/Double-vaccinated population = 2,796 deaths

This equated to the vaccinated population accounting for 77% of Covid-19 deaths between November 22nd and December 19th, and reveals that the number of Covid-19 deaths among the entire vaccinated population was 207 less than the total number of Covid-19 deaths recorded among the triple vaccinated population alone between 24th Jan and 20th Feb 22.

Deaths among the not-vaccinated have fallen from 889 between 22nd Nov and 19th Dec 21, to 559 between 24th Jan and 20th Feb 22. This represents a 37% decrease in overall deaths.

But deaths the vaccinated population have increased from 2,913 between 22nd Nov and 19th Dec 21, to 4,302 between 24th Jan and 20th Feb 22. This represents a 48% increase in overall deaths.

These aren’t the kind of figures you would expect to see if the Covid-19 injections really are up to 95% effective at preventing hospitalisation and death, are they?

So there you have it, whilst you’ve been distracted by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the UK Government released a report confirming the fully vaccinated now account for 9 in every 10 Covid-19 deaths in England. With news like this being swept under the rug by the mainstream media, it makes you wonder what else they will attempt to hide in the coming weeks?

