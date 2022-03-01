Could This Be the Creepiest Speech Klaus Schwab Has Ever Made?

A video of a speech made by Klaus Schwab in 2016 at the World Government Summit has surfaced. And it could be his most creepy, sinister yet.

The World Government Summit Organisation is a “global, neutral, non-profit organization dedicated to shaping the future of governments,” their website says, and “the only global organisation dedicated to shaping the future of governments and setting the agenda for the next generation of governments worldwide” under the leadership of United Arab Emirates (UAE) government officials.

It’s strategic partners comprise United Nations, International Monetary Fund, World Health Organisation, World Bank Group, Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), World Economic Forum, World Trade Organisation and Centro Latinoamericano de Administración para o Desenvolvemento (CLAD). The first Summit was held in 2013.

In 2016 Schwab gave what could be his most dystopian speech yet about the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

“The future is already here. The future has begun. Let me tell you why this Fourth Industrial Revolution is so crucial,” he pontificated. Then continued:

“It’s not just one breakthrough it’s a combination of many breakthroughs at the same time. In the book [waives his book around], which is available to you, on a Fourth Industrial Revolution I mentioned 23 different pixels like the internet of things, like brain research and I could go on and on. Of course, drones, robots, artificial intelligence, and so on. And all those different technological advancements reinforce each other …

“… it changes not only what we are doing, it changes us. Because it’s a fusion of our physical, digital and biological spheres. It’s the integration of those spheres. Just think of sensors planted into our brains. The opportunities are immense …

“… and finally, we need good nerves. If I take the results of the World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos just some weeks ago, I would say the key message is: the unthinkable, in many ways, has to become thinkable. And could become a reality …

“… this new technological revolution, it can provide the entry card for humanity into a new civilization. It’s not the roboticisation of humanity, it’s to make this earth a real human place … that’s what we are all here for, to work together to create a more sophisticated, more enlightened humanity.”

Schwab is creepy, villainous and unhinged however, if you choose, you can listen to his speech below.

World Government Summit: The Dawn of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, 1 March 2016 (13 mins)

