Slipping Under the Radar: Pfizer Documents, Pandemic Treaty and the Magical Disappearance of Covid

The war is a distraction, says Strange Sounds, it’s pretty straight forward – when everyone is looking up, keep your eyes on the ground. Keep a close eye on what’s slipping under the radar.

Pfizer Documents

In the first week of January a federal judge in Texas, Mark Pittman, ordered the Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) publicly release the data it relied on to license Pfizer’s Covid injection.

Rather than producing 500 pages a month — the FDA’s proposed timeline — Pittman ordered the agency to turn over 55,000 a month. That means all the Pfizer injection data should be public within about 8 months rather than the 55 years, initially requested, or the 75 years the FDA subsequently requested.

On page 3 of the Judge’s four page order, the FDA must produce 55,000 pages every 30 days beginning on or before 1 March 2022. That was yesterday.

All released Pfizer documents and data can be found HERE.

Pandemic Treaty

An international pandemic agreement “to strengthen pandemic prevention, preparedness and response” was due to be negotiated at the WHO in Geneva yesterday. Under the decision adopted on 1 December 2021, the intergovernmental negotiating body (INB) was to hold its first meeting by 1 March 2022 (to agree on ways of working and timelines) and its second by 1 August 2022 (to discuss progress on a working draft).

The agreement is backed by the Bill & Melinda-Gates Foundation and US billionaire Marcel Arsenault.

Putin for Nobel Prize

Vladimir Putin has managed to do in a few days what the UK and other governments weren’t able to do in in two years – eradicate Covid. He has been so effective that Strange Sounds is suggesting he be nominated for a Nobel Prize.

