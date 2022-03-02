Breaking News

Slipping Under the Radar: Pfizer Documents, Pandemic Treaty and the Magical Disappearance of Covid

By on ( 3 Comments )

The war is a distraction, says Strange Sounds, it’s pretty straight forward – when everyone is looking up, keep your eyes on the ground.  Keep a close eye on what’s slipping under the radar.

Pfizer Documents

In the first week of January a federal judge in Texas, Mark Pittman, ordered the Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) publicly release the data it relied on to license Pfizer’s Covid injection.

Rather than producing 500 pages a month — the FDA’s proposed timeline — Pittman ordered the agency to turn over 55,000 a month. That means all the Pfizer injection data should be public within about 8 months rather than the 55 years, initially requested, or the 75 years the FDA subsequently requested.

On page 3 of the Judge’s four page order, the FDA must produce 55,000 pages every 30 days beginning on or before 1 March 2022.  That was yesterday.

U.S. District Judge Mark Pittman’s Order dated 6 January 2022

All released Pfizer documents and data can be found HERE.

Pandemic Treaty

An international pandemic agreement “to strengthen pandemic prevention, preparedness and response” was due to be negotiated at the WHO in Geneva yesterday. Under the decision adopted on 1 December 2021, the intergovernmental negotiating body (INB) was to hold its first meeting by 1 March 2022 (to agree on ways of working and timelines) and its second by 1 August 2022 (to discuss progress on a working draft).

The agreement is backed by the Bill & Melinda-Gates Foundation and US billionaire Marcel Arsenault.

Putin for Nobel Prize

Vladimir Putin has managed to do in a few days what the UK and other governments weren’t able to do in in two years – eradicate Covid.  He has been so effective that Strange Sounds is suggesting he be nominated for a Nobel Prize.

I propose Vladimir Putin for the Nobel Prize in Medicine for solving COVID globally in 48 hours

The Exposé is now censored by
Google, Facebook, Twitter & PayPal
So we need your help to ensure
we can continue to bring you the
facts the mainstream refuse to…

We’re not funded by the Government
to publish lies and propaganda on their
behalf like the mainstream media.
Instead we rely solely on your support, so
please support us in our efforts to bring you
honest, reliable, investigative journalism.
It’s quick and easy…

Please choose your preferred
method to show your support

Send Monero

The Expose Monero Wallet Address –
89bg5cqeUpiBq3ci8ZaAco6wh87FP4xJLMXtajv5VkSueijLgmbVxr4fud5qMEih5D2655XGVcHHnVwx5X4idmCS7w3wSxa

Covid and Putin are not a threat to your freedom; people like Schwab, Gates & Trudeau are
After two long years of unbridled media-induced hysteria, the pandemic narrative finally …
ONS refuses to publish data on Child Deaths after previous report showed Covid-19 Vaccinated Children are 5100% more likely to die than Unvaccinated Children
A report published by the Office for National Statistics on 20th Dec …
Official New Zealand Ministry of Health Data shows the Fully Vaccinated are developing Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome
The New Zealand Ministry of Health are presenting Covid-19 data in a …
Matthew Ehret: How the Unthinkable Became Thinkable
On Day 6 of the Grand Jury Proceeding by the Peoples’ Court …
Could This Be the Creepiest Speech Klaus Schwab Has Ever Made?
A video of a speech made by Klaus Schwab in 2016 at …
Things you should know about the UK Governments plan to implement a Social Credit System
There are many distractions around at the moment (wars, storms, the soap …
What is this “War” in Ukraine really about?
Even though the people of Ukraine will doubtless be comforted by the …
Whilst you’ve been distracted by Russia’s Invasion, the UK Gov. released a Report confirming the Fully Vaccinated now account for 9 in every 10 Covid-19 Deaths in England
The latest data published by the UK Health Security Agency confirms deaths …
Patrick Wood: Technocracy and Transhumanism
On Day 6 of the Grand Jury Proceeding by the Peoples' Court …
Follow Daily Expose on Telegram
Share this page to Telegram

Categories: Breaking News, Latest News, World News

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
3 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Eikichi Onizuka
Eikichi Onizuka
1 hour ago

So, I don’t understand :
You write “the INB was to hold a meeting yesterday” ; has it been held or not ?

Besides how can we interpret that Pfizer has not yet released the 55000 pages ?
12000 of them were to be released by january 31st, I was never able to fnd them.
The only thing we can see on the social networs lately is a 31 page long document, is it supposed to be part of the 55000 pages ? I’m confused.

Thank you if you have the answers

0
Reply
Rhoda Wilson
Rhoda Wilson
Author
Reply to  Eikichi Onizuka
1 hour ago

Hello, thank you for your question. I did have a link to the documents released by Pfizer/FDA. And yes they have now released the next batch of documents. Since your query, I have added a link to the Pfizer documents in the article. If you look under the image of the Judge’s order, it is now shown there.

1
Reply
trackback
Daily Shmutz | 030222 – KrakenNews.us
55 minutes ago

[…]   Slipping Under the Radar: Pfizer Documents, Pandemic Treaty and the Magical Disappearance of Covid   BY RHODA […]

0
Reply