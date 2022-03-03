Australia’s record breaking wave of Covid-19 sees Fully Vaccinated account for 9 in every 10 ICU Admissions & 4 in every 5 Deaths

Australia has just experienced its largest wave of Covid-19 cases, hospitalisations and deaths to date despite the fact the country is in the middle of summer, and despite the fact leaders spent the majority of 2021 coercing the public into taking an experimental Covid-19 vaccine.
But official data published by the Government in Australia confirms this record breaking wave has been anything but a pandemic of the unvaccinated, and instead shows the fully vaccinated population accounted for 4 in every 5 Covid-19 cases, 9 in every 10 hospitalisations, 9 in every 10 ICU admissions, and 4 in every 5 Covid-19 deaths.
The most recent data made available in Australia covers data on Covid-19 up to 5th Feb 22, and it was published 23rd Feb by the New South Wales Government.
The report contains a host of tedious data on Covid-19, but the part of the report we’re specifically interested can be found on page 8, and it covers the statistics on Covid-19 cases, hospitalisations, ICU admissions, and deaths by vaccination status between 26th November 2021 (the date Omicron emerged) and 5th Feb 22.
The latest wave to hit the country peaked around the 4th Feb 22, so the available data tells us exactly who accounted for the majority of cases, hospitalisations and deaths on the rise to the summit of that peak.
The following chart shows the total number of Covid-19 cases by vaccination status between 26th Nov 21 and 5th Feb 22 in NSW, Australia –
Overall there were 713,384 cases during this time, and the fully vaccinated population accounted for a troubling 594,427 of them, with 45,529 cases among the triple vaccinated, and 551,898 among the double vaccinated.
This means the vaccinated population as a whole accounted for 84% of all cases between 26th Nov 21 and 5th Feb 22, whilst the unvaccinated population accounted for just 16%.
The following chart shows the total number of Covid-19 hospitalisations by vaccination status between 26th Nov 21 and 5th Feb 22 in NSW, Australia –
Overall there were 8,471 hospitalisations in this period, and the fully vaccination population accounted for a disturbing 7,201 of them, with 554 hospitalisations among the triple vaccinated, and 6,647 hospitalisations among the double vaccinated.
This means the vaccinated population accounted for 87% of all hospitalisations between 26th Nov 21 and 5th Feb 22, whilst the unvaccinated population accounted for jut 13%.
The following chart shows the total number of people admitted to ICU with Covid-19 by vaccination status between 26th Nov 21 and 5th Feb 22 in NSW, Australia, a statistic that is hard to come by in the UK –
Overall, 837 people were admitted to ICU with Covid-19 during this times, and the fully vaccinated population accounted for a shocking 699 of those admissions, with 60 among the triple vaccinated, and 639 among the double vaccinated.
This means the vaccinated population accounted for 86% of all Covid-19 ICU admissions between 26th Nov 21 and 5th Feb 22, whilst the unvaccinated population accounted for just 14%.
The following chart shows the total number of Covid-19 deaths by vaccination status between 26th Nov 21 and 5th Feb 22 in NSW, Australia –
Overall there were 913 deaths during this period, and the fully vaccinated population accounted for a frightening 685 of them, with 72 among the triple vaccinated, and 613 among the double vaccinated.
This means the vaccinated population as a whole accounted for 78.4% / 4 in every 5 Covid-19 deaths between 26th Nov 21 and 5th Feb 22, whilst the unvaccinated population accounted for just 21.6% of all Covid-19 deaths.
Despite official data clearly showing Australia is in the midst of a pandemic of the fully vaccinated, the Government of New South Wales will still not allow teachers to educate children in schools if they re not fully vaccinated, day care centres to open unless all staff are fully vaccinated, social care workers to care for the elderly unless they are triple vaccinated, or nurses and doctors to care for patients unless they are fully vaccinated.
But with 4 in every 5 Covid-19 cases, 9 in every 10 hospitalisations, 9 in every 10 ICU admissions, and 4 in every 5 Covid-19 deaths recorded as being among the fully vaccinated in this record breaking wave of Covid-19 that has just hit the country, it’s surely time for Australian’s to start asking their leaders why they are enforcing such Draconian, discriminatory, and coercive policies?
I support the narrative you are promulgating to demonstrate the ineffectiveness of the vaccines against infection/transmission and indeed hospitalisation, etc but it should be noted to create context that in NSW (from where your source originates) the government claims that around 94% of the adult population is vaccinated. Consequently the 4 out 5 deaths claim should be related to the vaccination rate, surely? This would show that the government claim that the vaccines will reduce the chance of dying to be correct, ie, 20% of deaths are among the unvaccinated 6% of the population while 80% of deaths are among the 94% vaccinated meaning that a person may be almost 4 times more likely to die of covid, if unvaccinated.
The claim is spurious however, since their reports that the vaccination rate is so high is doubtful at best and they are constantly attempting to suggest (and restrict) the less than “fully vaccinated” (ie, with three doses) from their so called ‘freedoms’ (free to be under government totalitarian control), as and when it suits them. Secondly, the notion of ‘died from covid’ is regularly waivered in favour of ‘died with covid’ depending on the current nuance of the messaging (whether they are talking younger deaths or older deaths, and when the latter, more the latter, as comorbidities find anchor in the discourse). Third, despite the publication of the figures, they rarely if ever it seems, get reported (as you know) and this all adds to the overall confusion which is a serious malfeasance on their part to keep the public in a state of disbelief about what is true and what is not.
My point is, and has been, to be as scrupulous as possible in using their data. Hence their claim that it may be safer to be vaccinated if one suspects a lethal outcome from the virus, may be correct looking at these statistics, despite the obvious disparity and equally obvious massive failure of the vaccines, but the point is, that the death rate ‘from the virus’ is still very low and occurs primarily to the old and frail who have serious comorbidities or if younger then people with very serious comorbidities in all but very few cases. Consequently, it is possible to argue the point more coherently, I think, that the sheer numbers who are becoming infected, being hospitalised and still dying post vaccination means that the vaccines are not safe and hence not efficacious.
Yes there are risks for those who remain unvaccinated, but those among that cohort in NSW who end up in hospital are then having worse outcomes from the treatment and they like many others around the world may have been denied potential life saving treatments due to the attitude and dictates of our TGA (Therapeutic Drug Admin) which slavishly follows the WHO/Fauci/CDC line in banning Ivermectin, etc and has never published or promoted natural immunity enhancements to the population.
Worse than this, the protocols for the infected vaccinees may cover up the potential affects of the vaccinations themselves as the TGA also seeks to cover up/obfuscate and fail to pursue proper accountability by avoiding autopsies, denying reporting to DAEN our (database of adverse event notifications) by physicians and pursuing any medical professionals who dare to stand up for their patients.
Australia is still a sleepy backwater of post-colonialist cover-ups with a multicultural populace who by and large thankfully bow to authority believing themselves to be beneficiaries of life in the lucky country as well they may be if they don’t mind being date stamped and herded to the chambers of vaccination.
It really doesn’t matter in this case whether or not 94% or just 60% of your population has been MAC Addressed using transgenic injections. When you flag 60% of your population for elimination, that’s HUGE!!
These injections are silent killers because of the loss-of-function of your Type II macrophages, your killer cells and your tumor necrosis growth factors. I call this human sacrifice because disabling your immune system is just a way of QR-Coding for death in the slaughter house called “hospitals”.
I should also repeat here once again (this maybe the 120th message since December 2020) that whether you take 1 shot or 10 shots, your will always be infected if you’re exposed to SARS-Cov-2. The reason is as simple as 123. These shots DO NOT protect your airways. They create IgG antibodies in your bloodstream and do NOTHING to secrete IgA antibodies into your airways.
They are USELESS and these human sacrifice campaigns are a nonsense. Only madmen can engage in such unscientific rituals at the cost of billions of $.
Respectfully Peter, can you please state your “qualifications” or information sources for what your have stated in your comments. Thanks. Noel
