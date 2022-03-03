Australia’s record breaking wave of Covid-19 sees Fully Vaccinated account for 9 in every 10 ICU Admissions & 4 in every 5 Deaths

Australia has just experienced its largest wave of Covid-19 cases, hospitalisations and deaths to date despite the fact the country is in the middle of summer, and despite the fact leaders spent the majority of 2021 coercing the public into taking an experimental Covid-19 vaccine.

But official data published by the Government in Australia confirms this record breaking wave has been anything but a pandemic of the unvaccinated, and instead shows the fully vaccinated population accounted for 4 in every 5 Covid-19 cases, 9 in every 10 hospitalisations, 9 in every 10 ICU admissions, and 4 in every 5 Covid-19 deaths.

The most recent data made available in Australia covers data on Covid-19 up to 5th Feb 22, and it was published 23rd Feb by the New South Wales Government.

The report contains a host of tedious data on Covid-19, but the part of the report we’re specifically interested can be found on page 8, and it covers the statistics on Covid-19 cases, hospitalisations, ICU admissions, and deaths by vaccination status between 26th November 2021 (the date Omicron emerged) and 5th Feb 22.

The latest wave to hit the country peaked around the 4th Feb 22, so the available data tells us exactly who accounted for the majority of cases, hospitalisations and deaths on the rise to the summit of that peak.

The following chart shows the total number of Covid-19 cases by vaccination status between 26th Nov 21 and 5th Feb 22 in NSW, Australia –

Overall there were 713,384 cases during this time, and the fully vaccinated population accounted for a troubling 594,427 of them, with 45,529 cases among the triple vaccinated, and 551,898 among the double vaccinated.

This means the vaccinated population as a whole accounted for 84% of all cases between 26th Nov 21 and 5th Feb 22, whilst the unvaccinated population accounted for just 16%.

The following chart shows the total number of Covid-19 hospitalisations by vaccination status between 26th Nov 21 and 5th Feb 22 in NSW, Australia –

Overall there were 8,471 hospitalisations in this period, and the fully vaccination population accounted for a disturbing 7,201 of them, with 554 hospitalisations among the triple vaccinated, and 6,647 hospitalisations among the double vaccinated.

This means the vaccinated population accounted for 87% of all hospitalisations between 26th Nov 21 and 5th Feb 22, whilst the unvaccinated population accounted for jut 13%.

The following chart shows the total number of people admitted to ICU with Covid-19 by vaccination status between 26th Nov 21 and 5th Feb 22 in NSW, Australia, a statistic that is hard to come by in the UK –

Overall, 837 people were admitted to ICU with Covid-19 during this times, and the fully vaccinated population accounted for a shocking 699 of those admissions, with 60 among the triple vaccinated, and 639 among the double vaccinated.

This means the vaccinated population accounted for 86% of all Covid-19 ICU admissions between 26th Nov 21 and 5th Feb 22, whilst the unvaccinated population accounted for just 14%.

The following chart shows the total number of Covid-19 deaths by vaccination status between 26th Nov 21 and 5th Feb 22 in NSW, Australia –

Overall there were 913 deaths during this period, and the fully vaccinated population accounted for a frightening 685 of them, with 72 among the triple vaccinated, and 613 among the double vaccinated.

This means the vaccinated population as a whole accounted for 78.4% / 4 in every 5 Covid-19 deaths between 26th Nov 21 and 5th Feb 22, whilst the unvaccinated population accounted for just 21.6% of all Covid-19 deaths.

Despite official data clearly showing Australia is in the midst of a pandemic of the fully vaccinated, the Government of New South Wales will still not allow teachers to educate children in schools if they re not fully vaccinated, day care centres to open unless all staff are fully vaccinated, social care workers to care for the elderly unless they are triple vaccinated, or nurses and doctors to care for patients unless they are fully vaccinated.

But with 4 in every 5 Covid-19 cases, 9 in every 10 hospitalisations, 9 in every 10 ICU admissions, and 4 in every 5 Covid-19 deaths recorded as being among the fully vaccinated in this record breaking wave of Covid-19 that has just hit the country, it’s surely time for Australian’s to start asking their leaders why they are enforcing such Draconian, discriminatory, and coercive policies?

