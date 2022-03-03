Study: Pfizer’s COVID-19 Jab Goes Into Liver Cells and IS Converted to DNA

Fact-checkers, Centers for Disease Control (CDC), and even Pfizer themselves have made attempts to assure the public that the COVID Vaccines do not change or interact with DNA in any way. However, a new study conducted by Swedish researchers proves their claims to be false by finding that messenger RNA (mRNA) from the Pfizer COVID vaccine is able to enter human liver cells and is converted into DNA.

In their paper that was published in Current Issues of Molecular Biology researchers Aldén, et al, from the Department of Clinical Sciences, Lund University, found that when the mRNA vaccine Comirnaty, enters the human liver cells, it triggers the cell’s DNA which is inside the nucleus, to increase the production of the LINE-1 gene expression to make mRNA.

The mRNA then leaves the nucleus and enters the cell’s cytoplasm, where it translates into LINE-1 protein. A segment of the protein called the open reading frame-1, or ORF-1, then goes back into the nucleus, where it attaches to the vaccine’s mRNA and reverse transcribes into spike DNA.

Reverse transcription is when DNA is made from RNA, whereas the normal transcription process involves a portion of the DNA serving as a template to make an mRNA molecule inside the nucleus (source).

The researchers state that they “offer evidence that the COVID-19 mRNA vaccine BNT162b2 can enter the human liver cell line Huh7 in vitro, as soon as 6 [hours] after BNT162b2 exposure, BNT162b2 mRNA is reverse transcribed intracellularly into DNA.”

Animal Studies

Citing a recent study that showed that SARS-CoV-2 RNAs can be reverse-transcribed and integrated into the genome of human cells [source], the authors said that it gave rise to the question “this may also occur with the BNT162b2 Pfizer jab which encodes partial SARS-CoV-2 RNA.”

Additionally, in pharmacokinetics data provided by Pfizer to European Medicines Agency (EMA), BNT162b2 biodistribution was studied in mice and rats by intramuscular injection with radiolabeled LNP and luciferase modRNA and radioactivity was detected in most tissues from the first time point (0.25 h), and results showed that the injection site and the liver were the major sites of distribution, with maximum concentrations observed at 8–48 h post-dose [Source].

Furthermore, in animals that received the BNT162b2 injection, reversible hepatic effects were observed, including enlarged liver, vacuolation, increased gamma-glutamyl transferase (γGT) levels, and increased levels of aspartate transaminase (AST) and alkaline phosphatase (ALP) [source].

According to the researchers’ transient hepatic effects induced by LNP delivery systems have been reported previously [sources 1,2,3,4], but, it has also been shown that the empty LNP without modRNA alone does not introduce any significant liver injury [source].

This was the driver for Aldén, et al, and their aims to examine the effect of BNT162b2 on a human liver cell line in vitro and investigate if BNT162b2 can be reverse transcribed into DNA through endogenous mechanisms.

Autoimmune Disorders

Through conducting the study they also found spike proteins expressed on the surface of the liver cells that researchers say may be targeted by the immune system and possibly cause autoimmune hepatitis, as “there [have] been case reports on individuals who developed autoimmune hepatitis after BNT162b2 vaccination.”

The first reported case of a healthy 35-year-old female who developed autoimmune hepatitis a week after her first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and the authors of the report said that there is a possibility that “spike-directed antibodies induced by vaccination may also trigger autoimmune conditions in predisposed individuals”.

The researchers Bril et al (2021) found that “severe cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection are characterised by an autoinflammatory dysregulation that contributes to tissue damage,” which the virus’s spike protein appears to be responsible for. They also reported that histology revealed the presence of eosinophils, which are more commonly seen with drug or toxin-induced liver injury, although can also be found in cases of autoimmune hepatitis.

They argued that “It is also possible that we could be in the presence of a vaccine-related drug-induced liver injury with features of autoimmune hepatitis [….] symptoms developed 6 days after vaccination, which instinctively appears as a short period of time. However, latency periods after vaccination of just days have been observed in prior reports.”

Spike Proteins Circulate

It was assumed that the vaccine’s spike protein would remain mostly at the injection site and last up to several weeks like other proteins produced in the body. But studies are showing that is not the case and that spike proteins may circulate in the body after an infection or injection with a COVID-19 vaccine.

The Japanese regulatory agency’s biodistribution study of the Pfizer vaccine showed that some of the mRNAs moved from the injection site and through the bloodstream, and were found in various organs such as the liver, spleen, adrenal glands, and ovaries of rats 48 hours following injection.

And yet another study was conducted that found the spike proteins made in the body after receiving a Pfizer COVID-19 shot have been found on tiny membrane vesicles called exosomes—that mediate cell-to-cell communication by transferring genetic materials to other cells—for at least four months after the second vaccine dose.

According to Doctors for COVID Ethics, which is an organization consisting of physicians and scientists, the persistence of the spike protein in the body “raises the prospect of sustained inflammation within and damage to organs which express the spike protein,”

The CDC Myths

The vaccine’s mRNA converting into DNA and being found inside the cell’s nucleus is something that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said would not happen. “The genetic material delivered by mRNA vaccines never enters the nucleus of your cells,” the CDC said on its web page titled “Myths and Facts about COVID-19 Vaccines.”

“COVID-19 vaccines do not change or interact with your DNA in any way,” according to them and they claim that all of the ingredients in both mRNA and viral vector COVID-19 vaccines are discarded from the body once antibodies are produced.

Pfizer didn’t comment on the findings of the Swedish study and said only that its mRNA vaccine does not alter the human genome. “Our COVID-19 vaccine does not alter the DNA sequence of a human cell,” a Pfizer spokesperson told The Epoch Times in an email. “It only presents the body with the instructions to build immunity.” (source)

However, this is the first time that researchers have shown in vitro or inside a petri dish how an mRNA vaccine is converted into DNA on a human liver cell line and is what health experts and fact-checkers said for over a year couldn’t occur.

Despite knowing that we have been lied to for the past two years, it never gets any less shocking to see evidence of the lies.

Unfortunately, it seems that we will be seeing similar studies and evidence for years to come as the effects of the lies and unnecessary, harmful interventions are fully realised.

