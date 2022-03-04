Whilst you’ve been distracted by Russia’s invasion, the UK Gov. published data confirming the Fully Vaccinated are now up to 3.2x more likely to die of Covid-19 than the Unvaccinated

The latest data published by the UK Health Security Agency confirms fully vaccinated individuals in England are up to 3.2 times more likely to die of Covid-19 than unvaccinated individuals based on Covid-19 death-rates per 100,000 population.

This means, based on Pfizer’s vaccine efficacy formula, that the Covid-19 injections are now proving to have a negative real-world effectiveness against death as low as minus-222%.

The Russian invasion is now being aired in an endless 24/7 loop via BBC News and Sky News, and the UK’s Prime Minister has described it as “the biggest military conflict since World War 2”.

But with Covid-19 now nowhere to be seen across the mainstream media after two years of non-stop propaganda and lies, it’s hard not to conclude that this intensive coverage of a war thousands of miles away is merely a distraction.

One that is deliberately manipulated and designed to distract the public from terrible news closer to home, and judging by the latest data from the UK Health Security Agency, this certainly seems to be the case.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) publish a weekly Covid-19 Vaccine Surveillance Report containing figures on Covid-19 cases, hospitalisations, and deaths by vaccination status. The latest report, ‘Week 9 – 2022’ was published on Thursday 3rd March 22.

In it, the UKHSA provide the Covid-19 death rates per 100k people for the unvaccinated population and the triple vaccinated population by age groups ranging from under 18’s to 80+. However, it was only in the Week 3 – 2022 report that they stopped publishing the death-rate per 100k figures for the double vaccinated population.

Prior to this they combined the double and triple vaccinated population figures together for the number of cases, hospitalisations, and deaths as well as for the rates per 100k.

But because the UKHSA kindly provide the number of deaths to have occurred among the double vaccinated in their week 9 report, and also kindly provide the overall population size of the double vaccinated by age group in their ‘Week 8 National Influenza and Covid-19 Statistical Report‘, we’re able to do some simple maths to work out the death rates ourselves, and we can clearly see why the UKHSA have decided to no longer publish the calculated figures.

The following table is taken from the UKHSA Vaccine Surveillance Report – Week 9 – 2022, and can be found on page 44. In it the UKHSA reveal the total number of deaths by vaccination status in England between 31st Jan and 27th Feb 22.

Now as you can clearly see the triple vaccinated population very much account for the vast majority of Covid-19 deaths, with 3,005 among the triple vaccinated people over the age of 80 alone. But we’re not interested in the triple vaccinated population for the purposes of this report, we’re interested in the fully vaccinated two dose population.

The following chart shows the total number of Covid-19 deaths between 31st Jan and 27th Feb 22 among the unvaccinated population and fully vaccinated population by age group, taken from the data in the above table –

As you can see here, the fully vaccinated accounted for the majority of Covid-19 deaths during this period in all age groups except for 30-39-year-olds. But what does this equate to in terms of the number of deaths per 100,000 population?

Well because the UKHSA decided they do not want us to know the answer anymore, we need to know the total population size of the double vaccinated population, and they kindly provide this information on page 83 of their ‘Week 8 National Influenza and Covid-19 Statistical Report‘.

To calculate the overall population size by age group all we need to do is subtract the ‘Vaccinated with at least 3 doses’ population size from the ‘Vaccinated with at least 2 doses’ population size, and we’re left with the overall two dose population size in week 7 of 2022.

The following chart shows the overall population size of the fully vaccinated by age group in England –

Now that we know this, all we need to do is divide each population size by 100k, and then divide the number of deaths among the fully vaccinated in each group by the answer to that simple equation.

Population size / 100,000 = x

Deaths / x = Death-rate per 100,000

The following table shows the death-rates per 100,000 unvaccinated individuals in England between 31st Jan and 27th Feb 22, and it can be found on page 45 of the latest UKHSA Vaccine Surveillance report –

The following chart shows how the above death rates among the unvaccinated compare to the death rates per 100,000 among the fully vaccination in England –

Would you look at that? The fully vaccinated population in England are now statistically more likely to die of Covid-19 than the unvaccinated population in every age single age group, even the 30-39-year-olds who, if you recall, had more deaths among the unvaccinated between 31st Jan and 27th Feb.

This data shows that all fully vaccinated individuals over the age of 70 are at least 3 times more likely to die of Covid-19 than unvaccinated individuals over the age of 70. Whilst fully vaccinated individuals aged 60-69 are 2.4 times more likely to die of Covid-19 than unvaccinated individuals aged 60-69.

This of course means that the Covid-19 injections are now proving to have a negative effectiveness against death, and here’s how bad that negative effectiveness is currently proving to be among each age group –

The real-world vaccine effectiveness is simply calculated by using Pfizer’s vaccine efficacy formula which as as follows:

Unvaccinated Death Rate – Vaccinated Death Rate / Unvaccinated Death Rate = Vaccine Effectiveness against Death

Unfortunately for the fully vaccinated population, that vaccine effectiveness against death is now as low as minus-221.7% among the over 80’s, and even as low as minus-80.255 among 18-29-year-olds.

But vaccine effectiveness isn’t really a measure of a vaccine, it is a measure of a vaccine recipients immune system performance compared to the immune system performance of an unvaccinated person.

The Covid-19 vaccine is supposed to train your immune system to recognise the spike protein of the original strain of the Covid-19 virus. It does this by instructing your cells to produce the spike protein, then your immune system produces antibodies and remembers to use them later if you encounter the spike part of the Covid-19 virus again.

But the vaccine doesn’t hang around after it’s done the initial training, it leaves your immune system to take care of the rest. So when the authorities state that the effectiveness of the vaccines weaken over time, what they really mean is that the performance of your immune system weakens over time.

But because the real-world effectiveness has fallen below 0%, this means the immune systems of the fully vaccinated population haven’t simply returned to their original natural state in line with the immune systems of the unvaccinated. It means their immune systems have actually degraded, strongly suggesting the Covid-19 injections cause damage to the natural immune system over a period of time.

So it looks like the theoretical risk of Vaccine-Associated Enhanced Disease, that Pfizer admitted to in confidential documents authored in April 2021, is no longer theoretical, and is very much coming to fruition in the United Kingdom. Either that, or we are seeing some new form of Covid-19 vaccine induced acquired immunodeficiency sydrome.

