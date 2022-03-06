Military Grade PsyOps Used to Instil Fear in The Minds of The British Public

Maajid Nawaz spoke with Joe Rogan last month during a three-hour interview covering a lot of ground including the PsyOps deployed on the British public through the Covid era.

Nawaz is a former Islamist turned counter-extremism activist, author of multiple books, and a public speaker. He was the founding chairman of Quilliam, a counter-extremism think tank that sought to challenge the narratives of Islamist extremists and, until January 2022, was the host of an LBC radio show on Saturdays and Sundays. Nawaz was dismissed by LBC for speaking against the UK government’s Covid narrative.

LBC’s parent company is Global Media & Entertainment (“Global”), the largest commercial radio company in Europe. Global is owned by Michael Tabor a British businessman, bookmaker, gambler and owner of thoroughbred racehorses.

During his interview on The Joe Rogan Show, Nawaz said:

“One of the most prominent members on [SAGE, which formulated the UK’s “pandemic” response,] was Professor Susan Michie. Professor Susan Michie for 40 years has been a member of the Communist Party.

“I’m going to build this case up for you … military grade psychological operation. I promise you I’ll establish that statement step by step … by showing you headlines every step of the way.

“We call it PsyOps – psychological operations – to try and elicit that fear response.

“You’ve got a British MPs [Tobias Ellwood] involved in a military PsyOps unit called the 77th [Brigade] … Gordon Macmillan, who joined Twitter, the social media company’s UK office six years ago, has for several years also served with the 77th Brigade.

“I’m trained in ideological warfare. I know all these signs and I know how it works. I know how you deconstruct a country for the purposes of destroying it from within.”

The Joe Rogan Show: Maajid Nawaz (9 mins)

Watch the full episode Joe Rogan Talks with Maajid Nawaz (Episode #1780), 19 February 2022, HERE.

Links to articles referred to in video clip above:

