Military Grade PsyOps Used to Instil Fear in The Minds of The British Public

By on

Maajid Nawaz spoke with Joe Rogan last month during a three-hour interview covering a lot of ground including the PsyOps deployed on the British public through the Covid era.

Nawaz is a former Islamist turned counter-extremism activist, author of multiple books, and a public speaker.  He was the founding chairman of Quilliam, a counter-extremism think tank that sought to challenge the narratives of Islamist extremists and, until January 2022, was the host of an LBC radio show on Saturdays and Sundays. Nawaz was dismissed by LBC for speaking against the UK government’s Covid narrative.

LBC’s parent company is Global Media & Entertainment (“Global”), the largest commercial radio company in Europe.  Global is owned by Michael Tabor a British businessman, bookmaker, gambler and owner of thoroughbred racehorses.

During his interview on The Joe Rogan Show, Nawaz said:

“One of the most prominent members on [SAGE, which formulated the UK’s “pandemic” response,] was Professor Susan Michie. Professor Susan Michie for 40 years has been a member of the Communist Party.

“I’m going to build this case up for you … military grade psychological operation. I promise you I’ll establish that statement step by step … by showing you headlines every step of the way.

“We call it PsyOps – psychological operations – to try and elicit that fear response.

“You’ve got a British MPs [Tobias Ellwood] involved in a military PsyOps unit called the 77th [Brigade] … Gordon Macmillan, who joined Twitter, the social media company’s UK office six years ago, has for several years also served with the 77th Brigade.

“I’m trained in ideological warfare. I know all these signs and I know how it works. I know how you deconstruct a country for the purposes of destroying it from within.”

The Joe Rogan Show: Maajid Nawaz (9 mins)

Watch the full episode Joe Rogan Talks with Maajid Nawaz (Episode #1780), 19 February 2022, HERE.

Links to articles referred to in video clip above:

GundelP
GundelP
1 hour ago

I still don’t understand how so many fell for this psyop.

Dr Kaufman had an idea, that they used TVs and ‘sent the brain’ to produce alfa brainwaves which is for quicker learning, relax but because of it the info is more potent during that time.

Dr Malone (who looks to be a proper controlled opposition based on his twitter message and pushing the Marburg tale early) came up with some mass hypnosis idea.

A man, named Tim Rifat wrote a book about how they can control people’ behavior with LOW frequencies:
In 1977, the CIA contacted Margaret Thatcher and gave her all the details, elf frequencies, to induce cancer, paranoia (4.5 Hz), depression (6.66 Hz), manic rage (11.3 Hz) [2001] The Secret Uses Of Microwave Mind Control By The British—-Tim Rifat’
(full article: duckduckgo: frequency quotes whale to)
I guess fear has its own.
But with common sense, this pandemic was so visibly fake since the beginning, none of their actions (govs) made sense, none. They did the complete opposite you would do in a case of a real pandemic where panic cause more harm than good.

What’s wrong? That people still believe in governments? Based on what? Whenever they didn’t lie for power and money?

2
Reply
sam
sam
1 hour ago

