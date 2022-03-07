Whilst you’ve been fed Propaganda & Lies on Russia-Ukraine, the UK Gov. published a report confirming the Triple Vaccinated now account for 4 in every 5 Covid-19 Deaths in England

With the mainstream media now focused entirely on instilling fear among the general public with non-stop coverage on the conflict in Ukraine, you may have missed the latest data published by the UK Health Security Agency which shows yet again that Covid-19 deaths have increased among the vaccinated population whilst declining among the unvaccinated population in England.

In all the vaccinated population now account for 90% of all Covid-19 deaths in England, but what’s most concerning about this statistic is that the triple vaccinated population make up 76% of those deaths.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) publish a weekly Covid-19 Vaccine Surveillance Report, the most recent of which was published Thursday 3rd March 2022, and it can be viewed here.

The report contains data on Covid-19 cases, hospitalisations and deaths by vaccination status in England between 31st Jan and 27th Feb 22, and it does absolutely no favours for Pfizer and the claimed efficacy of its Covid-19 injection.

Table 10 of the report shows the number of Covid-19 cases by vaccination status in England, and it confirms the vast majority were recorded among the triple vaccinated population by a country mile –

Between 31st Jan and 27th Feb 22 there were a total of 1,090,929 confirmed Covid-19 cases in England, and the triple vaccinated accounted for 615,949 of them, whilst the not-vaccinated population accounted for just 244,313 cases, but even then 169,482 of those were among children.

Overall the vaccinated population accounted for 846,616 cases, meaning they accounted for 78% of all Covid-19 cases between 31st Jan and 27th Feb 22, 73% of which were triple vaccinated.

Table 11 of the report shows the number of Covid-19 hospitalisations by vaccination status in England, and it again confirms the vast majority were recorded among the triple vaccinated population –

Between 31st Jan and 27th Feb 22 there were a total of 7,931 confirmed Covid-19 hospitalisations in England, and the triple vaccinated accounted for 4,558 of them, whilst the not-vaccinated population accounted for just 1,832 hospitalisations, but even then 812 of those were among children.

However, this doesn’t make any sense when we look at historical data. Children have never been at high risk of suffering severe disease due to Covid-19, and we know for a fact Omicron is much less severe than the alleged Delta variant. So why are hospitalisations among children now double what they were at the height of Delta?

Could it be that the NHS and UKHSA are fudging the figures now that the JCVI has outrageously recommended all 5 to 11 year-olds are offered the Covid-19 vaccine? Are we seeing mass testing of children already hospitalised with injuries such as broken bones, to give the impression that experimental Covid-19 vaccination would benefit children?

When we include children in the hospitalisation figures we find that the vaccinated population accounted for 77% of all Covid-19 hospitalisations between 31st Jan and 27th Feb 22, 4 in every 5 of which were triple vaccinated. But when we remove children, we find that the vaccinated population accounted for 86% of all Covid-19 hospitalisations among over 18’s in England.

Table 12 of the report shows the number of Covid-19 deaths by vaccination status in England, and it yet again confirms the vast majority were recorded among the triple vaccinated population, this time by an extremely concerning amount –

Between 31st Jan and 27th Feb 22 there were a total of 3,939 confirmed Covid-19 deaths in England, and the triple vaccinated accounted for 2,704 of them, whilst the not-vaccinated population accounted for just 397 deaths.

Overall, the vaccinated population accounted for 90% of all Covid-19 deaths during these four weeks, with 3,542 recorded deaths. This means the vaccinated population now account for 9 in every 10 deaths, and the triple vaccinated population account for 4 in every 5 of them.

But what’s most concerning here is the fact that things appear to be getting worse by the week for the fully vaccinated population and improving for the unvaccinated population, despite the fact the injections allegedly have up to 95% efficacy against hospitalisation and death, and the fact Omicron is now the dominant variant and it is supposedly causes disease that is no worse than the common cold.

The following table is taken from the Week 48 – 2021 – UKHSA Vaccine Surveillance report and it shows the number of Covid-19 deaths by vaccination status in England throughout November 2021.

The totals number of alleged Covid-19 deaths by vaccination status between November 1st and November 28th 2021, as confirmed by table 5 of the UKHSA report were as follows –

Not-vaccinated population = 695 deaths

Partly vaccinated population = 96 deaths

Fully vaccinated population = 2750 deaths

At this point the UKHSA did not include a separate column for the triple vaccinated and instead grouped them with the double vaccinated.

So it’s troubling to find that during November, when Delta; a more severe variant, was dominant, the number of Covid-19 deaths among both the triple and double vaccinated was only 46 more than the number of Covid-19 deaths seen across the triple vaccinated between 31st Jan and 27th Feb 22.

But if we group the most recent data on the double and triple jabbed together we find that there were 679 deaths between 31st Jan and 27th Feb 22 than in November 2021, representing a 25% increase in deaths.

Whereas deaths among the unvaccinated in the most recent data have fallen to 397 from the 695 recorded in November, representing a 43% reduction in deaths.

Are these the kind of numbers we would expect to see when Omicron is much less severe than Delta, and the vaccinated population are supposed to have had up to three doses of protection with an alleged 95% effectiveness against hospitalisation and death?

We certainly don’t think so, but there you have it, whilst you have been busy being fed propaganda and lies by the mainstream media, the UK Government published data confirming 90% of all Covid-19 deaths across England are among the fully vaccinated population, and the triple vaccinated make up 4 in every 5 of them.

