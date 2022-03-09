COVID NEWSPEAK: Altering Definitions to Alter Perceptions

By a Biomedical Scientist

“The purpose of Newspeak was not only to provide a medium of expression for the world-view and mental habits proper to the devotees of Ingsoc, but to make all other modes of thought impossible. It was intended that when Newspeak had been adopted once and for all and Oldspeak forgotten, a heretical thought that is, a thought diverging from the principles of Ingsoc-should be literally unthinkable, at least as far as thought is dependent on words.” George Orwell 1984

COVID Newspeak

The phrase “follow the science” is meaningless when “science” itself is manipulated and altered to fit and promote a prevailing agenda. The definitions of some scientific words have been changed in order to fit the “pandemic” narrative:

1) “PANDEMIC”

Most people are unaware that a month before the H1N1 flu “pandemic” in 2009, the WHO changed the definition of the word “pandemic” to fit the narrative.

Pre-2009 definition:

“An influenza pandemic occurs when a new influenza virus appears against which the human population has no immunity, resulting in several, simultaneous epidemics worldwide with enormous numbers of deaths and illness.”

Post-2009 definition:

“An influenza pandemic may occur when a new influenza virus appears against which the human population has no immunity.”

The prerequisite for illness and deaths in large numbers was dropped. This enables “cases” generated by large numbers of false-positive test results to constitute a “pandemic” regardless of severity in terms of deaths and illness. Completely healthy (asymptomatic) people can now be used to artificially inflate the numbers. An endemic common cold “virus” can now be used to generate a pseudo pandemic without end with “new variants” appearing at politically convenient intervals in order to impose draconian social measures.

2) “HERD IMMUNITY”

In order to sell vaccines, the concept of natural immunity is either completely ignored or it is claimed to be inferior to the immunity induced by a vaccine.

Original definition:

“Herd immunity is the indirect protection from an infectious disease that happens when a population is immune either through vaccination or immunity developed through previous infection.”

Updated 2020 definition:

“‘Herd immunity’, also known as ‘population immunity’, is a concept used for vaccination, in which a population can be protected from a certain virus if a threshold of vaccination is reached. Herd immunity is achieved by protecting people from a virus, not by exposing them to it.”

In other words, don’t trust your natural immune system but trust very lucrative injections produced by large globalist corporations with a long history of criminality instead. What could possibly go wrong? Well if something does go wrong don’t expect the pharma company that made the vaccine to compensate you as they will not be held to account and will not be liable to pay compensation.

We now know that the “covid” shots are causing a type of immunodeficiency which some are calling VAIDS. The effect is cumulative with each successive shot causing further depletion of CD8+ immune cells.

3) “VACCINE”

When people question the motives behind developing experimental gene therapies and passing them off as “vaccines” the globalists simply change the definition of “vaccine” to fit their agenda.

When the “vaccine” completely fails to provide real immunity to the disease it was developed to combat they simply changed the definition again.

Pre-2015 definition:

“Injection of a killed or weakened infectious organism in order to prevent the disease.”

2015-2021 definition:

“The act of introducing a vaccine into the body to produce immunity to a specific disease.”

September 2021 definition:

“The act of introducing a vaccine into the body to produce protection from a specific disease.”

The vaccine can now be an experimental gene therapy rather than a killed or weakened infectious organism. The requirement to prevent the disease has been dropped and replaced with “produce immunity” and “produce protection”. This means that a vaccine can be considered effective if it stimulates an antibody response. It doesn’t matter whether these antibodies are actually protective or not.

Sometimes, as is the case with Antibody-Dependent Enhancement (ADE), the antibodies can exacerbate disease rather than protect against it. This had been a long-standing problem with Coronavirus vaccine development prior to 2020. Vaccinated animals who are subsequently challenged with the “virus” they are supposed to be protected against developing serious disease and die due to ADE. Unvaccinated control animals do not develop serious diseases and don’t die when challenged with the same “virus”.

Sometimes vaccine antibodies only provide a very narrow range of protection and sometimes they are very short-lived. Natural immunity is a multi-faceted, broad-spectrum, longer-lasting, and more trustworthy than Pfizer et al.

Follow The Science

Don’t forget to “follow the science” but only the “science” stipulated by the dictators of global health. The “science” they manufacture to fit their agenda complete with Orwellian Newspeak. If you don’t, you’re a tinfoil hat-wearing conspiracy theorist.

