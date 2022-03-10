We’re in the final stages of the move towards ‘The Great Reset’; We must win now or lose forever

Sir Klaus Schwab (knighted by the queen for services to conspiracy) is eager to move on with the Great Reset. And so are his co-conspirators. They know that they’re now very close to victory.
The Covid fraud terrified, demoralised and trained the naïve and the ignorant and initiated a mass of jab induced illnesses and deaths. The climate change fraud has created a population filled with false anxiety. And now the deliberately manufactured hysteria over the Russian invasion of Ukraine has triggered massive shortages of fuel and food that will result in hundreds of millions of deaths.
The hysteria was composed, orchestrated and conducted by the usual media suspects, with the BBC and The Guardian in the vanguard. The BBC long ago stopped being a provider of news and became a propaganda unit – denying, suppressing or twisting the truth with pride rather than regret or embarrassment. (When the BBC proudly announced that it didn’t interview doctors questioning vaccination it abandoned all claims to be a news organisation.)
The story told by the media is that Putin is a threat to democracy. If someone can find evidence of any democracy in the West I’d be delighted if they pointed it out. Where is the democracy in Canada? In Australia? In New Zealand? In the UK? In the USA? Anywhere?
Free speech died in February 2020 and hasn’t been seen since.
You’d have to be as naïve as a five-year-old not to realise that the West engineered this war; manipulating Putin into position like a chess piece.
There have been dozens of wars and invasions and massacres in recent years but never before has there been such mass hysteria. Never before have politicians sported coloured favours in support of their favourite side in the conflict. I don’t remember much establishment concern when the Americans and the British were killing a million babies in Iraq. I don’t remember the media complaining about our attacking Libya.
Sainsbury’s, a British grocer, says that it stands united with the people of Ukraine. I don’t remember them standing united with the people dying in scores of other conflicts.
Sanctions won’t do the Russians much damage but the sanctions aren’t aimed at Russia – they’re aimed at us. They’re part of the route to the New World Order.
You’d have to be blind, stupid or bought not to see the plot unfolding and the endgame approaching rapidly.
And yet blindness, stupidity and corruption are commonplace.
For example, the authorities now claim that covid can shrink the brain. The paid for media commentators ignore the fact that it has been known for months that it is the covid-19 jabs which cause brain damage.
The official line is that the only real sign of Long Covid is a loss of smell. And that’s almost certainly a result of olfactory nerve damage resulting from the worthless PCR tests.
The official view is that cricketer Shane Warne died of a congenital heart problem. No officially acceptable commentator has even suggested that there might be a link to his covid-19 jab. And no-one in the mainstream media has questioned the conclusion that yet another super-fit professional sportsman has suddenly developed a deadly, previously unsuspected congenital heart problem. Not even Shane Warne ever managed that much spin.
Any rabid pro-vaxxer who does not, for at least a moment, ask herself or himself whether Mr Warne might have been killed by the covid jab is an idiot. Any doctor who doesn’t ask himself how many the jabs are killing should be struck off the medical register for rank stupidity.
The Canadian province of Quebec will charge its most intelligent residents a special covid health tax. The 13% of Quebec who have been wise enough not to be jabbed with a toxic drug will have to pay extra taxes – presumably to help pay for the additional health care required by those less intelligent and less well informed residents who succumbed to pressure and allowed themselves to be poisoned.
The Premier, Francois Legault, admitted that the bullied and simple minded souls who had been jabbed ‘had made some sacrifices’ and were ‘owed this kind of measure’.
At least he recognises that having the poisonous, experimental jab was a sacrifice.
Everywhere you look there are signs that the conspirators are tightening the net.
Share prices around the world are crashing as the price of oil and gas continue to soar. Everyone hoping to have a pension is affected by this. Council employees who think their pensions are safe will lose out since many local authorities have made reckless investments which are collapsing in value.
Local councils everywhere are doubling the price of car park tickets – all part of the synchronised plan to bankrupt local businesses and all part of the Agenda 21 process of economic destruction.
Uninformed citizens everywhere are responding to the media onslaught and demanding that Russian oil and gas be banned. I wonder how many of the people who complained that Shell bought some Russian oil will complain when there is no fuel for their cars or for their heating.
The media proudly announce that motorists will take fewer and shorter journeys. That’s great if you don’t mind a 10 miles each way walk or bicycle ride to the shops. Rural communities will die a thousand carefully planned deaths. And the elderly and infirm will be marooned in their homes. It’s all part of the plan, of course.
In Scotland it will soon be legal for school-children to change sex as and when they feel like it – without a medical diagnosis. Boys will doubtless change into girls on Thursdays so that they can use the girls’ changing rooms for PT classes. And then they’ll change back again on Fridays so that they can play football and avoid the 21st century equivalent of domestic science.
They’re already talking about stricter controls of the internet. (As far as I am concerned the controls couldn’t be much stricter. I am banned from every social media site I’ve ever heard of.) How much longer before websites disappear for good? I’ll be surprised if we’re still here in six months’ time.
Most big investment companies (particularly in the UK) are keen to ban Russian oil and gas in order to please the global warming cultists who have acquired power and influence far greater than their numbers justify. The shortage of oil will, among other things, mean that farmers won’t be able to afford fertilisers. Food supplies will plummet.
Recent research shows that the educational system in the UK has been carefully and systematically and deliberately destroyed during the last few years. Around half of all British adults have the numeracy of a primary school child. Only one in five UK adults is functionally numerate. This ignorance means that people are easily tricked by misinformation spread by the BBC, other media groups and Government advisors.
Governments and the media are stirring up the people ready for a long war. We’ve been told that the war could last a decade or more. How did Orwell know?
The conspirators are inspiring hatred and they are demonising peace-loving citizens everywhere. It all rather reminds me of that once popular TV show called ‘The Price is Right’. Before the show started a warm-up man would build the audience up into a frenzy. It’s what is happening now. ‘Boo and hiss if you see a Russian!’
Fuel and food prices are going to soar. Fuel and food will be scarce. Inflation is going to go up to a new height. The result will be impoverishment and death. Rising inflation will destroy those with savings. Rising interest rates will destroy those with variable rate mortgages.
Hundreds of millions will starve to death in Africa but Black Lives Matter demonstrators will be too busy whingeing about statues to notice.
The conspirators know that China has been stockpiling food and metals for months. The Chinese aren’t interested in the global warming nonsense. They’re building coal fired power stations and they’ve given families permission to have three children.
China and Russia are in partnership and the conspirators know that if the Chinese and the Russians don’t take part in the Great Reset then the West will shrink alone – and be weak and vulnerable.
And so the hatred and the fear and the anger against Russia (and China) will be stirred up ever more.
The war is real enough, of course, but it is being used (and was probably triggered) by the conspiracy practitioners; the evil billionaires whose plan to take over the world may sound like something out of an old James Bond movie but which is very real.
We’re in the final stages of the move towards the Great Reset.
We win now or we lose forever.
And to win we need to explain to everyone we know or meet what is happening and why.
We’ve got until the end of 2022 – if we’re lucky.
Vernon Coleman’s book Endgame, available as a paperback and an eBook, explains the background to the great reset, explains what is happening and what they have planned for us.
This was so good until you freaked out about boys being boys, etc. which shows an idiotic bias and lack of scientific knowledge (we are all on a spectrum) and claws a big hole in the building story by having nothing to do with the Great Reset, unless you believe Bill Gates wants Non-binary people to rule. He doesn’t. He prefers young girls.
“we are all on a spectrum”
If you were born with a penis then you’re a man (no doubt “wendy” is a man). If you were born without a penis, then you’re a woman. Having your penis cut off won’t make you able to give birth. Having someone else’s penis sown on to you won’t make you able to get a woman pregnant. 99.9% of people think perverts are not nice. No amount of flag waving will ever change that.
The article makes some good points but I’m not sure how successful informing everyone we meet will be as opposition to the great reset. I think you have to be more selective and cunning to get people to understand the real agenda. It sounds quite defeatist towards the end but I know that the Plandemic woke up so many people and, in fact, made people deeply suspicious of media and government. I’m sure if the Ukraine situation had happened in isolation – without the Plandemic – we would not have the same amount of scepticism and dissent as we do now. We need to keep informing people of the Plandemic fraud and the evidence that is being uncovered daily, which will wake them up to the globalists other plans. One step at a time.
I totally agree with him. I hope it will be over sooner than he says.
In your world, the only thing that matters is money. You all consider those with a lot of it important (the ‘royals’, the ‘mps’, ‘celebrities’, banks, corporations, gates of hell), whereas those with little or none are nothing (the poor, the homeless). Now that everything in your life is owned by a handful of people (your food, your water, your education, your housing, your land, your ‘government’), it’s easy for your owners to do whatever they please. Your society is non existent (because you don’t care about anyone else), so you cannot (and will not) fight back. Those with money will soon find out that they have none, as it will be replaced with ‘universal credit’, just as the poor are already suffering under. ‘Universal credit’ will be used to control you completely. Without ‘credit’ you can get no food, no water, no power, no housing, no anything. If you don’t do as they tell you to, you will get no ‘credit’, and you will die. Countries are being flooded with ‘immigrants’ to collapse their economy and their ‘society’ so that, in the end, there are no countries, and your owners will control everyone everywhere. If they need 50,000 people to dig a mine in africa they’ll tell you to go there or else no ‘credit’. If those 50,000 people die in an accident, they’ll simply tell another 50,000 to replace them. All the perversion that is going on is there to destroy your idea of ‘family’. You already don’t care about anyone else, so all they need to do is make you not care about your ‘family’ and you’re a perfect little unit to be used until too old or tired to work, at which point you will get no ‘credit’ and die. Children will be taken away from their mothers at birth to be indoctrinated, used for transplants for your owners, used for sex by your owners, and experimented on by your owners (they’re trying to discover a way to transfer a ‘soul’ to another body so that they can live forever). If you don’t comply, your ‘credit’ will be revoked, and you’ll die. Those that think they’ll survive by hoarding food and money will die right along with the rest. Food expires, and you won’t be able to get any more without ‘credit’. Money will be no good to you because there will be no ‘money’, only ‘credit’. You won’t be able to get food from a fellow slave without giving them some of your ‘credit’, because ‘money’ will be of no use to them, just as it will be of no use to you. If you think you will rise up in some country and fight back, then think of russia today. It’s the only visible country in the entire world that is fighting back, and what are you doing to it? No country will be able to fight back because the entire rest of the world will crush it, just as you are crushing russia. You’re an accessory to your own murder. All of the people in ‘power’ are doing it because they either believe, or have been promised, that they’ll get a seat at the big table. They’ll be as dead as you once they’re no longer required. You, your ‘family’, your ‘society’ and your ‘country’ all belong to those that own and control everything, to be used in just the same way that you use all the other creatures on this planet today, and you will be treated with the same contempt that you show towards all those other creatures, because to your owners you are ‘animals’, to be used and then discarded. You will reap what you’ve sown.
Publishing this article does nothing for your credibility. For a start, the fact the author thinks climate disruption is a fraud should immediately confine it to the bin.