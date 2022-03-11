Breaking News

World Health Organisation releases contradictory document on effectiveness of Covid Jabs

By on ( 3 Comments )

The World Health Organisation has issued an ‘Interim Statement on COVID-19 vaccines in the context of the circulation of the Omicron SARS-CoV-2 Variant from the WHO Technical Advisory Group on COVID-19 Vaccine Composition (TAG-CO-VAC)‘.

https://www.who.int/news/item/08-03-2022-interim-statement-on-covid-19-vaccines-in-the-context-of-the-circulation-of-the-omicron-sars-cov-2-variant-from-the-who-technical-advisory-group-on-covid-19-vaccine-composition-(tag-co-vac)-08-march-2022

By Guy Hatchard PhD

The document contains an extraordinary juxtaposition of contradictory information which points to disagreements and confusion at the World Health Organisation:

“….current COVID-19 vaccines continue to provide high levels of protection against severe disease and death, even in the context of the circulation of Omicron”, (even though severe disease and death rates from Omicron are significantly lower than flu and almost exclusively involve people already seriously ill from other conditions).

Immediately followed by:

“….to ensure COVID-19 vaccines provide optimal protection into the future, they may need to be updated.…particularly for groups at risk of developing severe disease….but the timeframe for their development and production is uncertain.”

Then:

“The TAG-CO-VAC continues to encourage COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers to generate and provide data to WHO on performance of current and variant-specific COVID-19 vaccines…but robust data on the global immunologic landscape is limited.”

Followed by:

“The TAG-CO-VAC recognizes the independent role and procedures of relevant regulatory authorities in establishing the necessary requirements for evaluation under the currently established regulatory pathways…”

Translation

The double speak needs interpretation, perhaps WHO meant to say that the current Covid-19 vaccines do not work and we have no idea when if ever effective ones will be developed, but they refrained from doing so because a canon of WHO religion requires that nothing can be said if it might lead to vaccine hesitancy. 

Perhaps they then meant to say that Covid-19 vaccine manufacturers have been giving us incomplete data, so we want to warn regulators to be more careful in future, and make up their own minds sensibly after independent research, but WHO can’t say that because a lot of health funding comes from vaccine manufacturers.

I can’t really tell you what is going on at WHO, but it clearly requires copywriters who can convey mixed messages with great skill. No doubt the wise pandits at WHO with their global perspective are pondering the fact that published comparisons between different countries and areas do not show that higher levels of Covid-19 vaccination lead to lower infection and death rates. What they actually admit is:

“There are heterogeneous levels of population immunity between countries…”

I am rather hoping that plain speaking will come back into fashion, but I am not sure that will happen anytime soon at WHO. In the meantime, governments like ours still relying on WHO bulletins to inform their policies will need to employ skilled translators.

The Exposé is now censored by
Google, Facebook, Twitter & PayPal
So we need your help to ensure
we can continue to bring you the
facts the mainstream refuse to…

We’re not funded by the Government
to publish lies and propaganda on their
behalf like the mainstream media.
Instead we rely solely on your support, so
please support us in our efforts to bring you
honest, reliable, investigative journalism.
It’s quick and easy…

Please choose your preferred
method to show your support

Send Monero

The Expose Monero Wallet Address –
89bg5cqeUpiBq3ci8ZaAco6wh87FP4xJLMXtajv5VkSueijLgmbVxr4fud5qMEih5D2655XGVcHHnVwx5X4idmCS7w3wSxa

Prof. Alexandra Henrion-Caude: An Overview of Covid Vaccines
On Day 6 of the Grand Jury Proceeding by the Peoples’ Court …
Dr Vernon Coleman: ‘Virtue Signalling is the New Plague’
The epidemic of maskitis which has enveloped Britain for the last two …
Confidential Pfizer Docs. reveal the Covid-19 Vaccine accumulates in the Ovaries; & now Official UK Data shows cases of Ovarian Cancer are at an all time high
The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has been forced by court …
We’re in the final stages of the move towards ‘The Great Reset’; We must win now or lose forever
Sir Klaus Schwab (knighted by the queen for services to conspiracy) is …
Deaths fall among Unvaccinated but rise among Fully Vaccinated, with Triple Jabbed now accounting for 8 in every 10 Covid-19 Deaths in England
With the mainstream media now focused entirely on instilling fear among the …
Russia to the U.S. – “We have found your biological weapons!”
The Director of the Information and Press Department of the Ministry of …
There are consistent Disparities between Manufacturers’ Claims and Actual Performance of Covid Tests, says UKHSA
Buried in a 110-page impact assessment (“IA”) titled ‘Validating Covid-19 Tests in …
COVID NEWSPEAK: Altering Definitions to Alter Perceptions
By a Biomedical Scientist "The purpose of Newspeak was not only to …
Is The Russia Invasion of Ukraine a Trojan Horse for The Financial Reset?
Putin, it would seem, has decided to invade Ukraine as an attempt …
Follow Daily Expose on Telegram
Share this page to Telegram

Categories: Breaking News, Did You Know?, Latest News, The Expose Blog, World News

5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
3 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Foox
Foox
1 hour ago

I get paid over $90 per hour working from home with 2 kids at home. I never thought I’d be able to do it but my best friend earns over 15k a month doing this and she convinced me to try. The potential with this is endless .
Here’s what I have been doing…  http://www.cashoffer9.com

Last edited 1 hour ago by Foox
-1
Reply
endgame
endgame
1 hour ago

They’re starting to shut down the internet in russia now (or rather, cutting it off from the rest of the world). The same thing will happen in your country too in the end (so that you can’t see what they’re doing elsewhere). Who knows what their plans are, but my guess would be that before the autumn of this year the northern hemisphere will be full on china (because no one willingly fights a war in winter). Personally, I’ve no intention of living out this year, because I’ve no intention of being anyone’s slave.

Last edited 54 minutes ago by endgame
1
Reply
A Person
A Person
Reply to  endgame
5 minutes ago

not living out this year sounds like a sub-optimal endgame 😥

0
Reply