World Health Organisation releases contradictory document on effectiveness of Covid Jabs

The World Health Organisation has issued an ‘Interim Statement on COVID-19 vaccines in the context of the circulation of the Omicron SARS-CoV-2 Variant from the WHO Technical Advisory Group on COVID-19 Vaccine Composition (TAG-CO-VAC)‘.
https://www.who.int/news/item/08-03-2022-interim-statement-on-covid-19-vaccines-in-the-context-of-the-circulation-of-the-omicron-sars-cov-2-variant-from-the-who-technical-advisory-group-on-covid-19-vaccine-composition-(tag-co-vac)-08-march-2022
The document contains an extraordinary juxtaposition of contradictory information which points to disagreements and confusion at the World Health Organisation:
“….current COVID-19 vaccines continue to provide high levels of protection against severe disease and death, even in the context of the circulation of Omicron”, (even though severe disease and death rates from Omicron are significantly lower than flu and almost exclusively involve people already seriously ill from other conditions).
Immediately followed by:
“….to ensure COVID-19 vaccines provide optimal protection into the future, they may need to be updated.…particularly for groups at risk of developing severe disease….but the timeframe for their development and production is uncertain.”
Then:
“The TAG-CO-VAC continues to encourage COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers to generate and provide data to WHO on performance of current and variant-specific COVID-19 vaccines…but robust data on the global immunologic landscape is limited.”
Followed by:
“The TAG-CO-VAC recognizes the independent role and procedures of relevant regulatory authorities in establishing the necessary requirements for evaluation under the currently established regulatory pathways…”
Translation
The double speak needs interpretation, perhaps WHO meant to say that the current Covid-19 vaccines do not work and we have no idea when if ever effective ones will be developed, but they refrained from doing so because a canon of WHO religion requires that nothing can be said if it might lead to vaccine hesitancy.
Perhaps they then meant to say that Covid-19 vaccine manufacturers have been giving us incomplete data, so we want to warn regulators to be more careful in future, and make up their own minds sensibly after independent research, but WHO can’t say that because a lot of health funding comes from vaccine manufacturers.
I can’t really tell you what is going on at WHO, but it clearly requires copywriters who can convey mixed messages with great skill. No doubt the wise pandits at WHO with their global perspective are pondering the fact that published comparisons between different countries and areas do not show that higher levels of Covid-19 vaccination lead to lower infection and death rates. What they actually admit is:
“There are heterogeneous levels of population immunity between countries…”
I am rather hoping that plain speaking will come back into fashion, but I am not sure that will happen anytime soon at WHO. In the meantime, governments like ours still relying on WHO bulletins to inform their policies will need to employ skilled translators.
The Exposé is now censored by
Google, Facebook, Twitter & PayPal
So we need your help to ensure
we can continue to bring you the
facts the mainstream refuse to…
We’re not funded by the Government
to publish lies and propaganda on their
behalf like the mainstream media.
Instead we rely solely on your support, so
please support us in our efforts to bring you
honest, reliable, investigative journalism.
It’s quick and easy…
Please choose your preferred
method to show your support
Send Monero
The Expose Monero Wallet Address –
89bg5cqeUpiBq3ci8ZaAco6wh87FP4xJLMXtajv5VkSueijLgmbVxr4fud5qMEih5D2655XGVcHHnVwx5X4idmCS7w3wSxa
Categories: Breaking News, Did You Know?, Latest News, The Expose Blog, World News
I get paid over $90 per hour working from home with 2 kids at home. I never thought I’d be able to do it but my best friend earns over 15k a month doing this and she convinced me to try. The potential with this is endless .
Here’s what I have been doing… http://www.cashoffer9.com
They’re starting to shut down the internet in russia now (or rather, cutting it off from the rest of the world). The same thing will happen in your country too in the end (so that you can’t see what they’re doing elsewhere). Who knows what their plans are, but my guess would be that before the autumn of this year the northern hemisphere will be full on china (because no one willingly fights a war in winter). Personally, I’ve no intention of living out this year, because I’ve no intention of being anyone’s slave.
not living out this year sounds like a sub-optimal endgame 😥