Dr Vernon Coleman: ‘It’s time to arrest the guilty Doctors who gave the covid-19 Vaccines’

Now that even some of the mainstream media is reporting the fact that the covid-19 jabs are deadly, that they caused around 150 potentially serious side effects and that they have killed umpteen thousands of people, it is worth looking hard at the doctors who gave the jabs.
Most of those doctors gave the jabs without properly explaining the hazards and without properly following the patients who were, after all, taking part in an experiment.
Doctors have a long, sad history of performing experiments on patients. During World War II, the Pentagon tested mustard gas on American soldiers and in the 1960s, Agent Orange was tested on prisoners.
But in recent decades, even the American military have taken much greater care when testing new products.
For example, during the Serbian conflict in the 1990s, the Pentagon obtained FDA permission before offering troops an experimental vaccine against tick borne encephalitis. Only soldiers who wanted the vaccine were given it.
Every new vaccine that has been produced has been tested (though usually not adequately) and the individuals taking part in the tests have always been informed of the possible side effects – and told that they were taking part in an experiment.
All that changed with the covid-19 jabs.
These jabs were, and still are, experimental.
Patients should have been warned that the jabs were experimental and warned of all the possible side effects.
The dangers of the covid 19 jabs were well documented in 2020. I made several videos in which I explained just what the risks were. I listed myocarditis and blood problems as definite risks.
But most doctors ignored the evidence and failed their patients in three ways.
First, they failed to warn patients that they were taking part in an experiment.
Second, they failed to warn patients of the possible dangers. Patients should always be told of the dangers – otherwise they cannot give their informed consent to be jabbed or treated. No surgeon will operate on a patient without their consent. No doctor should give a vaccine of any kind without obtaining informed consent. But doctors did not inform their patients of the dangers. And they did not obtain proper consent. They were breaking the medical rules and they were breaking the law.
Third, doctors failed to monitor their patients after they had been jabbed. For a while in the UK patients who had been jabbed were told to wait 15 minutes before leaving in case they had an anaphylactic shock reaction. But eventually even this was abandoned. No long-term monitoring was done. Doctors didn’t seem interested in the fact that they were killing and injuring thousands of patients.
There is no longer any doubt that the covid-19 jabs are deadly and incredibly dangerous. It is no exaggeration to describe them as poisons.
Doctors who gave or recommended the covid-19 jabs must be reported to their licensing body (in the UK it is the General Medical Council) and they should lose their licences.
And those doctors should be arrested, tried and imprisoned.
Bribed with huge fees, they failed their patients, they failed the profession and they failed society.
Dr Vernon Coleman’s bestselling book Anyone who tells you vaccines are safe and effective is lying deals with the modern history of vaccines and vaccination. It is available as a paperback and as an eBook.
> And those doctors should be arrested, tried and imprisoned.
True enough, but then there’d be no doctors, and thanks to the foreigner masquerading as britain’s health don’t-care minister, there are already huge shortages of doctors and nurses.
How about arresting, trying, and stripping of all assets, and giving those assets to their victims, along with 50% of all their future income (instead of getting everyone else to pay for their injuries)? You know, like you do to anyone else who commits a crime and that isn’t a rich person. The trouble is, they’re still totally unfit to be doctors…
What you read is the old socialist method, we are very familiar with it, seen it for decades. When there is a problem with the government, redirect attention targeting certain groups of the public, doctors, teachers, pensioners (share and rule). I don’t want to protect docs after the Midasolam scandal or vaxxing because after a time the penny certainly dropped to them. But the real criminals are not them but who gave the instructions how to act and coerced them to obey.
The ‘doctors’ are paid £22.50 per injection. They’re STILL being paid £22.50 per injection. If you want to call that ‘coercion’ then I can’t stop you, but I suggest you consult a dictionary. The ‘doctors’ are doing it for cold hard profit — killing and injuring people to fill their pockets — exactly the same as gates of hell. There is no difference between them (except your perception that ‘doctors’ are in some way ‘good’).
As for the “Midasolam scandal” — they murdered 100,000 people. For cash.
Dr Coleman says “those doctors should be arrested, tried and imprisoned” – I agree, but it’s not going to happen is it? The police will not uphold the law. Activists from Stop New Normal who protested at vaccination centres were arrested and hasn’t Mark Sexton’s attempt failed? I believe this was the end result of his valliant attempt to see justice carried out – “Covid vaccine program is NOT criminal, Met Police rule after two-month ‘assessment’: Detectives ‘found no evidence to support any claims that information about adverse health implications is being suppressed”
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10540157/Covid-vaccine-program-NOT-criminal-Met-Police-rule-two-month-assessment.html
Clive Maund has written a series of in-depth articles that cover every aspect of the coronavirus plot, and in this one he tells us that there is no law any more.
“THE GREAT GLOBAL DEPOPULATION PROJECT – an overview”
https://www.clivemaund.com/article.php?id=6010
WOW!!! Thank you for reporting on the Sexton case. The very opposition Expose somehow missed this BOMBSHELL?
Yes, I am very disappointed at The Expose for not reporting it. We were getting regular updates on the progress of the case, but they stopped appearing when that police decision came out.
This man (your linked article) is stinks. Not the average common people savaged the earth and its resources but that certain 1% who own 90% of everything. They are / their businesses are the real barbaric pollutant, just think about GMO or their poisons, oils and chemicals released into the seas, metallic rains, dimming the sun, implementing 4-5G and killing birds, insects and us.
How evilly hypocritic to blame it on us, the guy started the article basically protecting the globalists’ view on the necessity of killing us because of overpopulation, just like how Johnson is parroting on it while having 6-7 kids. They are the problem not us. Now they want to kill us and control the few left because they stole everything and a reckoning was coming.
Do not forget all the Sage members, Spi-B such as Professor Stephen Reicher and one of the communist arch criminals, Professor Susan Michie. They are guilty because they drove this behaviour modification through with their evil propaganda techniques.
Dr Coleman, I was just to ask about the Sexton case when noticed Watcher Seeker’ comment on it.
If you don’t know what it is you better read after it. A UK lab confirmed the poisons found in 3 different kinds of ‘vaccines’. Graphene, nanotech and a couple of more.
SEXTON et al attached the lab report to the case.
I myself checked the ‘vaxxed have MAC addresses’ thing after reading the experiment on it by a Spanish doc. I found it was true, I couldn’t find other explanation for those unidentifiable MACs, even made a video on board of a plane demonstrate it, publicly asked for help to investigate on it. Nothing happened but silence.
Mark Steele and Claire Edwards, Pierce Corbyn, etc couldn’t do more to warn us that 5G is not a comfort solution but a stealthily implemented weapon working together with our smart devices capable of instant killing or mimic Covid if the power wishes. Did anything happen to stop it?
Police should start with arresting their very own leaders and workmates, that won’t happen, no ‘should’ will help apart from raising fake hope and wasting time just how Fuellmich did. Did it change on anything? Sorry.
WHAT ABOUT READING BUT ONLY WRITING Dr Coleman? Working with others reporting on it?
https://www.orwell.city/2022/03/radiomedicine.html
I doubt that Dr Coleman reads these comments.
Why do all of you insist on calling people “professor” and “dr”? coleman is no more a doctor than you or me. As for the ‘professors’,,,
I thought the answer to the MAC theory was the old, “Oh yeh, but those MAC addresses might not be in the people, they might just be in their smartphones that they’re carrying so it doesn’t really prove anything” – or that’s what I seem to recall people saying when this theory comes up…
I mean, for example, say this is checked while on an airplane flight. Well, if the person checking it has their phone on to check MAC addresses, then that means the other people on the flight might have their phones on too, so doesn’t that still mean that the MAC addresses that come up could just be the MAC addresses of those smartphones and not actually be those of the human bodies?
It’s all a bit too tricky for me – I barely know how to turn my computer on…
