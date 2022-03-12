UK Covid-19 Inquiry: Have Your Say

The UK Covid-19 Inquiry is a public inquiry. The draft Terms of Reference have been published by Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the Chair of the Inquiry, Baroness Heather Hallett, has opened a public consultation to ask for people’s views on this draft. This public consultation closes on 7 April 2022.

The Expos é is now heavily censored by Google, Facebook, Twitter and PayPal. Let’s not lose touch, subscribe today to receive the latest news from The Exposé in your inbox…

Yesterday, Baroness Hallett, wrote an open letter to the public setting out how she plans to take the public consultation forward.

“The coronavirus pandemic has had an unprecedented impact on everyone in the United Kingdom. Many people have lost loved ones and suffered serious harm or hardship.

“The Inquiry has been established to examine the UK’s preparedness and response to the Covid-19 pandemic and to learn lessons for the future. I will run an independent, thorough, and open Inquiry.

“We shall gather evidence throughout the year and I hope to begin public hearings in 2023. I will do everything in my power to deliver recommendations as soon as possible, to ensure that in any future pandemic, the suffering and hardship many of you have experienced is reduced or prevented.”

Read Baroness Hallett’s full letter HERE.

Draft Terms of Reference

The aims of the inquiry are to:

Examine the Covid-19 response and the impact of the pandemic in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, and produce a factual narrative account. Identify the lessons to be learned from the above, thereby to inform the UK’s preparations for future pandemics.

Both of the two major aims above have a list of bullet points. As expected the focus is for Government and institutions to be better prepared for the next pandemic – which feels ominous considering the World Health Organisation’s (“WHO’s”) plans for a Pandemic Treaty that would increase the WHO’s suffocating power to declare unjustified pandemics against the will of the people.

There is one, and only one, point listed – “listen to the experiences of bereaved families and others who have suffered hardship or loss as a result of the pandemic” – which would give the public opportunity to have their voices heard in regard to the harms and crimes committed against them.

If we want the UK Covid-19 Inquiry to investigate and address the falsely declared pandemic, the loss of income, harms, injury and deaths that have resulted from Government policies, shutdowns, restrictions, mask wearing, testing, withholding of treatments and Covid injections – it is points such these we should suggest are included in the Terms of Reference.

You can read the full draft Terms of Reference for the Inquiry published by the Prime Minster HERE.

Terms of Reference Public Consultation

The UK Covid-19 Inquiry has been set up to examine the UK’s pandemic response and to ensure that the UK is better prepared to respond to future pandemics. Draft Terms of Reference have been published and the Inquiry is asking for people’s views on these Terms of Reference by 7 April 2022.

“The Inquiry is not at this stage seeking ‘evidence’. The views you share now need to be about what the Inquiry looks into and how it should act; not about what evidence you could give to the Inquiry, or your specific experiences of the pandemic.

“Please use this consultation to send your ideas about different ways that people’s experiences can be heard, to help inform the Inquiry’s investigations.”

Read the Terms of Reference Consultation announcement and have your say HERE.

The UK Covid-19 Inquiry So Far …

On the 20 January 2022, the Director of the UK Covid-19 Inquiry setup team wrote to the Director General, Propriety and Ethics at the Cabinet Office to request records across government are retained.

On 8 February 2022, the Director General, Propriety and Ethics at the Cabinet Office replied to the Director of the Covid-19 UK Inquiry set up team about the steps that are being taken to ensure records relevant to the Inquiry are retained across government.

On 11 March 2022, the Chair wrote an open letter to the public setting out how she plans to take the public consultation forward and opened the Terms of Reference Public Consultation.

Find all files and documents published by the UK Covid-19 Inquiry to date HERE.

Like this: Like Loading...