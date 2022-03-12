Breaking News

Vaccine-Injured explains to the Grand Jury the Constant, unbearable pain now suffered due to the Pfizer Injection

By on ( 2 Comments )

Terrance Munsamy is a 40-year-old South African who has suffered severe shingles from a first dose of the Pfizer Covid injection.  It is a heart-breaking story of pain, loss of arm function and permanent scarring.

“I don’t sleep at night… This unbearable pain and this disfigurement of my arm… I don’t think I’ll be the same person again,” he said.

Munsamy had the Pfizer injection on 1 December 2021 and ever since has been in constant pain.  He also has lost his job due to long periods of absenteeism resulting from his vaccine-injuries.

Grand Jury Day 4: Terrance Munsamy Testimony, 19 February 2022 (3 mins)

Since last year, Transformative Health Justice has been collecting data on Covid injection injuries in South Africa on an independent, voluntary, public interest vaccine effects reporting system, SAVAERS.  South Africans can report an adverse reaction to the SAVAERS website HERE.

South Africans who have suffered an adverse effect post-injection can also make a report to the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (“SAHPRA”).  As of 25 February, 5354 adverse events had been reported to SAHPRA.

