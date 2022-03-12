Whitty Lied, then Children Died, ONS Data proves it…

On the 3rd September 2021 the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) announced (see here) they were not recommending the Pfizer Covid-19 injection be offered to all children over the age of 12. They simply couldn’t justify that the benefits outweighed the risks.

But on the 13th September, Professor Chris Whitty, the Chief Medical Officer for England, wrote to the UK Government urging them to offer the Covid-19 injection to children over the age of 12 with immediate effect, overruling the JCVI for the first time in its history.

The main reason given by Whitty, to justify his decision was the “impact on education”. He claimed the vaccine would reduce the number of cases and therefore the number of children who were forced to miss school due to self-isolation.

Based on official figures at the time this reason seemed ridiculous. Cases were, and still are, highest among the vaccinated population, proving without a shadow of doubt that the Covid-19 injection does not prevent infection or transmission.

But now we have official data for vaccinated children, that proves the reason given by Whitty to offer an experimental and unnecessary injection to kids was not just ridiculous, it was an outright lie.

An outright lie that has led to thousands of vaccine injuries and an increase in all-cause deaths among children compared to the five year average. These aren’t baseless claims like Whitty’s, these are official UK Government statistics.

Whitty lied and children died, and official Office for National Statistics data proves it…

The MHRA, which is the UK’s medicine regulator, publishes a weekly update on the number of adverse event reports it has received against the Covid-19 injections. The most recent report was published Thursday 10th March 22, and it shows that for the Pfizer injection alone there have been 479,366 adverse reactions reported to the MHRA including 732 deaths.

Source – Page 114

The problem with the MHRA data though, is that the number of adverse event reports are vastly underrepresented because, as the MHRA have admitted prior to the emergence of Covid-19, only 1 in every 10 adverse events are actually reported to the Yellow Card scheme.

This fact makes the following revalation from the MHRA all the more worrying –

Source

This means the true number of serious adverse events among children under 18 could be as high as 32,000. But what’s important to note here is that 3,231 children have suffered adverse reactions so severe that their parents or physicians have reported them to the MHRA. A number that overshadows the number of alleged Covid-19 deaths among children by a long way.

The Office for Nation Statistics (ONS) publishes weekly figures on deaths. Their 2021 data can be accessed here, and they have a previously published a ‘2015-2019, Five-Year Average’ dataset on deaths which can be accessed here.

September 13th, the day Chris Whitty advised the UK Government to offer the Covid vaccine to children, fell in week 37 of 2021. Thanks to plans already put in place under the instruction of the Health Secretary Sajid Javid, the NHS were ready to start injecting children with immediate effect, so we have analysed all deaths occurring from week 38 onwards.

The following chart shows the number of deaths per week, between week 38 and week 45, among all children aged 10-14 in England and Wales in 2021, and the 2015-2019, 5-year-average dataset –

Deaths among children aged 10-14 were higher than the five-year-average every single week since they were offered a Covid-19 injection except for week 42. The highest number of deaths fell in week 40, with 11 deaths being registered compared to the 4 that occurred in the 5-year-average dataset. This represented a 175% increase in deaths in week 40 alone.

The following chart shows the cumulative number of deaths per week, between week 38 and week 45, among all children aged 10-14 in England and Wales in 2021, and the 2015-2019, 5-year-average dataset –

Between week 38 and week 45 in the five-year-average dataset, a total of 41 deaths among children aged 10-14 occurred. But during the same timeframe in 2021 a total of 59 deaths occurred among children. This represented a 44% increase on the five-year-average following the introduction of the Pfizer Covid-19 injection to this age group.

The following chart shows the cumulative number of deaths per week, between week 38 and week 45, among all male children aged 10-14 in England and Wales in 2021, and the 2015-2019, 5-year-average dataset –

Between week 38 and week 45 in the five-year-average dataset, a total of 24 deaths among male children aged 10-14 occurred. But during the same timeframe in 2021, a total of 34 deaths occurred among male children. This represented a 42% increase on the five-year-average.

The following chart shows the cumulative number of deaths per week, between week 38 and week 45, among all female children aged 10-14 in England and Wales in 2021, and the 2015-2019, 5-year-average dataset –

Between week 38 and week 45, in the five-year-average dataset, a total of 17 deaths among female children aged 10-14 occurred. But during the same timeframe in 2021, a total of 25 deaths occurred among female children. This represented a 47% increase on the five-year-average.

Quite clearly these numbers are not astronomically high but there is good reason for this in that children don’t generally die. Which should make it all the more concerning that we are seeing a significant increase in deaths among children right after Chris Whitty decided to overrule the JCVI and instruct the UK Government to offer them the Covid-19 injection.

We’ve also seen a similar pattern among male teens aged 15-19.

The above graph has been plotted from data found within the 2020 edition of ‘Deaths registered weekly in England and Wales’, which can be downloaded here, and accessed on the ONS website here, and the 2021 edition of ‘Deaths registered weekly in England and Wales, which can be downloaded here, and accessed on the ONS website here.

The graph shows the number of deaths registered each week throughout 2020 and 2021 among teenage boys aged 15-19, and we can clearly see that from week 18 onwards in 2021 there was a noticeable rise in deaths due to all causes among teenage boys compared to 2020, with things taking a turn for the worse from week 23.

The reason the increase in deaths among male teens occurring from week 18 onwards is concerning is because according to the following chart provided by the UK Health Security Agency in the Vaccine Surveillance reports, this is the point where a spike in vaccinations of 18 and 19 year-olds began, and around the same time some 16 and 17-year-olds began to be given the Covid-19 injection.

Overall, according to the ONS reports there were a total of 434 deaths due to all causes among males aged 15-19 in England and Wales between week 1 and week 52 in 2020. However, between week 1 and week 52 in 2021 there were a total of 577 deaths among males aged 15-19 in England and Wales.

But what’s concerning here is that the number of deaths between week 1 and 17 in both years are almost identical, with 170 deaths occurring in 2020, and 172 deaths occurring in 2021.

The concerning difference in deaths only occurred after the Covid-19 vaccine was introduced to this age group. With 264 deaths occurring among males aged 15-19 between week 18 and week 52 in 2020, but 405 deaths occurring among males aged 15-19 between week 18 and week 52 in 2021.

This means deaths among males aged 15-19 increased by 53% following the introduction of the Covid-19 vaccine to this age-group compared to the same period in 2020.

Correlation does not of course equal causation but it’s one hell of a coincidence that deaths among children and teens increased only once the Covid-19 injection was introduced to these age groups. The misery does not end there though.

Back on 20th Dec 21, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) published a dataset containing details on ‘deaths by vaccination status in England’ between 1st Jan and 31st Oct 21.

The ONS tabulated their “monthly age-standardised mortality rates by age-group and vaccination status for deaths per 100,000 person-years,” but presented only the data for individuals ages 18 and over.

However, on table 9 of the ‘Deaths by Vaccination Status’ dataset, the ONS inadvertently provided enough details on deaths among children and teenagers by vaccination status for us to calculate the mortality rates ourselves.

All we had to do to work out the mortality-rate per 100,000 person years was divide the person years by 100,000, and then divide the number of deaths by the answer to that equation.

Person Years / 100,000 = x

Number of Deaths / x = mortality-rate per 100,000 person years

Here are the calculated mortality rates by vaccination status among 15-19-year-olds based on the ONS calculated person-years contained in the previous report published 20th Dec 21 –

The data showed a massive increase in deaths among single-vaccinated and double-vaccinated teens compared to their unvaccinated counterparts. For children aged 15 to 19, the risk of death increased by 82% following the first shot, and a shocking 226% following the second shot.

But here are the calculated mortality rates by vaccination status among 10-14-year-olds based on the ONS calculated person-years contained in the previous report published 20th Dec 21 –

Things between January and October 2021, were much worse for 10 to 14-year-olds. The risk of death increased by a mind-blowing 885% following the first shot, and then an earth shattering 5105% following the second dose.

This meant that children between 10 and 14, who had at least one shot of the Covid-19 vaccine, were 10 times more likely to die between January and October 2021, whilst children who had the second dose were 52 times more likely to die.

These are the devastating consequences of administering an experimental and unnecessary injection to children.

But Professor Chris Whitty didn’t care about those consequences, he only allegedly cared about “the impact on childrens education”. The question is, has the Covid-19 vaccine made a difference and prevented vaccinated children from contracting Covid-19 and therefore missing school?

Judging by the official figures published by the UK Health Security Agency in the Week 10 – 2022 – Vaccine Surveillance Report, it most definitely has not –

Between the week ending 13th Feb and the week ending 6th March 22, there were a total of 1,545 cases among recently vaccinated kids, 21,100 cases among one dose vaccinated kids, 14,758 cases among double vaccinated kids, and 937 cases among triple vaccinated kids.

This not only proves the Covid-19 injection does not prevent infection, it also proves that it still doesn’t prevent infection no matter how many doses a person receives.

Professor Chris Whitty lied, the consequences of this are that children have died, ONS data proves it. And now Whitty and his NHS Vaccination Teams are coming for children as young as 5.

